NFL picks: Another reminder of why locks in the NFL are never really locks

Last week, I picked the winner in 10 of 16 games. The lone game I pick against the spread, my Lock of the Week was Denver, a 3 1/2-point favorite at home Monday against San Diego. The Broncos had it. They were up 24-7 in the third quarter. And then they weren’t. They won by a mere three. So I lost my Lock.
This week’s games, with the home team in CAPS:
Houston 3 over CINCINNATI
KANSAS CITY 6 over Philadelphia
Arizona 1 over INDIANAPOLIS
Minnesota 2 over PITTSBURGH
BALTIMORE 11 over Cleveland
New England 7 over NEW ORLEANS
TAMPA BAY 7 over Chicago
CAROLINA 7 over Buffalo
Tennessee 4 over JACKSONVILLE
OAKLAND 13 over New York Jets
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 3 over Miami
SEATTLE 14 over San Francisco
LOS ANGELES RAMS 2 over Washington
Dallas 6 over DENVER
ATLANTA 4 over Green Bay
NEW YORK GIANTS 2 over Detroit
