Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) had the Lock of the Week in good shape, until he didn’t.
NFL picks: Another reminder of why locks in the NFL are never really locks

By Tom Sorensen

September 13, 2017 11:11 AM

Last week, I picked the winner in 10 of 16 games. The lone game I pick against the spread, my Lock of the Week was Denver, a 3 1/2-point favorite at home Monday against San Diego. The Broncos had it. They were up 24-7 in the third quarter. And then they weren’t. They won by a mere three. So I lost my Lock.

This week’s games, with the home team in CAPS:

Houston 3 over CINCINNATI

KANSAS CITY 6 over Philadelphia

Arizona 1 over INDIANAPOLIS

Minnesota 2 over PITTSBURGH

BALTIMORE 11 over Cleveland

New England 7 over NEW ORLEANS

TAMPA BAY 7 over Chicago

CAROLINA 7 over Buffalo

Tennessee 4 over JACKSONVILLE

OAKLAND 13 over New York Jets

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 3 over Miami

SEATTLE 14 over San Francisco

LOS ANGELES RAMS 2 over Washington

Dallas 6 over DENVER

ATLANTA 4 over Green Bay

NEW YORK GIANTS 2 over Detroit

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

