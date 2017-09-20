Week 3 NFL picks: Will it be a 3-0 start for Cam Newton, Panthers?

I picked 11 games correctly last week and for the season I’m 20-11. Those are winners; the only game I pick against the spread is my weekly or weakly Lock. A Lock is almost a guarantee, and there are many opportunities early in the season if you can figure out who improved and who faded. Yet I’m a lowly 1-1.
This week’s picks with the home team in CAPS:
Los Angeles Rams 3 over SAN FRANCISCO
INDIANAPOLIS 4 over Cleveland
PHILADELPHIA 6 over the New York Giants
Miami 2 over the NEW YORK JETS
Denver 6 over BUFFALO
CAROLINA 6 over New Orleans
Pittsburgh 7 over CHICAGO
Atlanta 3 over DETROIT
Tampa Bay 1 over MINNESOTA
NEW ENGLAND 13 over Houston
Tennessee 1 over Seattle
GREEN BAY 12 over Cincinnati
Kansas City 1 over L.A. CHARGERS
OAKLAND 6 over Washington
ARIZONA 2 over Dallas
This week’s Lock: Baltimore (-3/12) 7 over JACKSONVILLE
