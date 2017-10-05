NFL picks for Week 5: Predicting the wildly unpredictable isn’t easy ...

I can’t tell if I pick the wrong team to win or if the wrong team wins. The season has been wildly unpredictable. Buffalo leads the AFC East, and the New York Jets and New England Patriots are tied for second
Jacksonville is tied for first in the AFC South. In the AFC North Cleveland is – winless. Just checking to see if you were paying attention. Philadelphia leads the NFC East and the Los Angeles Rams lead the NFC West. The New York Giants, a season ago a playoff team, are 0-4.
Last week: 7-9
Season: 35-28
Lock of the week: New England, minus-8, failed to cover against Carolina.
Season: 1-3
This week’s picks with the home team in CAPS:
TAMPA BAY 2 over New England
INDIANAPOLIS 7 over San Francisco
PITTSBURGH 6 over Jacksonville
Buffalo 2 over CINCINNATI
MIAMI 2 over Tennessee
OAKLAND 3 over Baltimore
DALLAS 3 over Green Bay
L.A. Chargers 4 over N.Y. GIANTS
DETROIT 3 over Carolina
PHILADELPHIA 6 over Arizona
Seattle 3 over L.A. RAMS
Kansas City 2 over HOUSTON
Minnesota 4 over CHICAGO
Lock of the week: N.Y. Jets (plus-2) 3 over CLEVELAND
