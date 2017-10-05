NFL picks for Week 5: Predicting the wildly unpredictable isn’t easy ...

Raise your hands if you had the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the AFC lead after four weeks.
By Tom Sorensen

October 05, 2017 9:07 AM

I can’t tell if I pick the wrong team to win or if the wrong team wins. The season has been wildly unpredictable. Buffalo leads the AFC East, and the New York Jets and New England Patriots are tied for second

Jacksonville is tied for first in the AFC South. In the AFC North Cleveland is – winless. Just checking to see if you were paying attention. Philadelphia leads the NFC East and the Los Angeles Rams lead the NFC West. The New York Giants, a season ago a playoff team, are 0-4.

Last week: 7-9

Season: 35-28

Lock of the week: New England, minus-8, failed to cover against Carolina.

Season: 1-3

This week’s picks with the home team in CAPS:

TAMPA BAY 2 over New England

INDIANAPOLIS 7 over San Francisco

PITTSBURGH 6 over Jacksonville

Buffalo 2 over CINCINNATI

MIAMI 2 over Tennessee

OAKLAND 3 over Baltimore

DALLAS 3 over Green Bay

L.A. Chargers 4 over N.Y. GIANTS

DETROIT 3 over Carolina

PHILADELPHIA 6 over Arizona

Seattle 3 over L.A. RAMS

Kansas City 2 over HOUSTON

Minnesota 4 over CHICAGO

Lock of the week: N.Y. Jets (plus-2) 3 over CLEVELAND

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

