The Carolina Panthers and quarterback Cam Newton (1) are 4-1, and matched against the 4-1 Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.
NFL picks for Week 6, including the NFC playoff preview in Charlotte

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

October 12, 2017 10:44 AM

My NFL picks for Week 6:

Last week: 8-6

Season: 35-28

Lock of the week: N.Y. JETS (plus-1) 3 over Cleveland (and the Jets won 17-14).

Season: 2-3

This week, with the home team in CAPS:

CAROLINA 4 over Philadelphia

BALTIMORE 6 over Chicago

HOUSTON 9 over Cleveland

NEW ORLEANS 2 over Detroit

Green Bay 6 over MINNESOTA

ATLANTA 8 over Miami

New England 6 over N.Y. JETS

WASHINGTON 7 over San Francisco

L.A. Rams 1 over JACKSONVILLE

Tampa Bay 2 over ARIZONA

OAKLAND 2 over L.A. Chargers

DENVER 8 over N.Y. Giants

TENNESSEE 2 over Indianapolis

Lock of the week: KANSAS CITY (minus-4) 9 over Pittsburgh

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist.

More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:

