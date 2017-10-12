NFL picks for Week 6, including the NFC playoff preview in Charlotte

My NFL picks for Week 6:
Last week: 8-6
Season: 35-28
Lock of the week: N.Y. JETS (plus-1) 3 over Cleveland (and the Jets won 17-14).
Season: 2-3
This week, with the home team in CAPS:
CAROLINA 4 over Philadelphia
BALTIMORE 6 over Chicago
HOUSTON 9 over Cleveland
NEW ORLEANS 2 over Detroit
Green Bay 6 over MINNESOTA
ATLANTA 8 over Miami
New England 6 over N.Y. JETS
WASHINGTON 7 over San Francisco
L.A. Rams 1 over JACKSONVILLE
Tampa Bay 2 over ARIZONA
OAKLAND 2 over L.A. Chargers
DENVER 8 over N.Y. Giants
TENNESSEE 2 over Indianapolis
Lock of the week: KANSAS CITY (minus-4) 9 over Pittsburgh
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
