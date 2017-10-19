The rest of the NFL is a problem, but I, unlike the Cleveland Browns themselves, have their games figured out.
The rest of the NFL is a problem, but I, unlike the Cleveland Browns themselves, have their games figured out.
Tom Talks

Tom Talks

Tom Sorensen's off-beat and often biting take on the world of sports

Tom Sorensen

NFL picks for Week 7 would include Browns as my Lock, except for this ...

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

October 19, 2017 10:13 AM

The one thing I can say about my NFL picks this season is that I, like the NFL, own the Cleveland Browns. When it comes to picking the winner of Browns’ games, I’m NostraThomas. I wouldn’t call it a gift. I think it’s where hard work, opportunity and really bad football come together.

The only teams with which I struggle are the other 31.

Last week: 6-8

Last week Cleveland: 1-0

Season: 41-36

Season Cleveland: 6-0

Lock: Kansas City (-5) over Pittsburgh. I lost.

Season: 2-4

Locks involving Cleveland: (1-0).

The Browns opened as the favorite Oct. 8 at home against the New York Jets. I picked the visitors. The game quickly moved to a pick ‘em and by kickoff the Jets were favored by 2. They won by 3.

In seasons past I picked an upset of the week. I might do that again, but with a slight change to the format. Every time I pick a winner it’s an upset.

This week, with the home team in CAPS:

OAKLAND 1 over Kansas City

BUFFALO 7 over Tampa Bay

MINNESOTA 6 over Baltimore

New York Jets 2 over MIAMI

L.A. Rams 3 over Arizona (in London)

INDIANAPOLIS 2 over Jacksonville

New Orleans 4 over GREEN BAY

Carolina 6 over CHICAGO

Tennessee 5 over CLEVELAND

L.A. CHARGERS 3 over Denver

PITTSBURGH 7 over Cincinnati

Seattle 3 over N.Y. GIANTS

Atlanta 3 over NEW ENGLAND

PHILADELPHIA 4 over Washington

Lock of the week: I could do the easy thing and pick Tennessee to cover against Cleveland. But I don’t do the easy thing. Plus, because of injuries, the line has yet to be posted.

My Lock: SAN FRANCISCO (plus-6) 2 over Dallas

More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:

