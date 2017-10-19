NFL picks for Week 7 would include Browns as my Lock, except for this ...

The one thing I can say about my NFL picks this season is that I, like the NFL, own the Cleveland Browns. When it comes to picking the winner of Browns’ games, I’m NostraThomas. I wouldn’t call it a gift. I think it’s where hard work, opportunity and really bad football come together.
The only teams with which I struggle are the other 31.
Last week: 6-8
Last week Cleveland: 1-0
Season: 41-36
Season Cleveland: 6-0
Lock: Kansas City (-5) over Pittsburgh. I lost.
Season: 2-4
Locks involving Cleveland: (1-0).
The Browns opened as the favorite Oct. 8 at home against the New York Jets. I picked the visitors. The game quickly moved to a pick ‘em and by kickoff the Jets were favored by 2. They won by 3.
In seasons past I picked an upset of the week. I might do that again, but with a slight change to the format. Every time I pick a winner it’s an upset.
This week, with the home team in CAPS:
OAKLAND 1 over Kansas City
BUFFALO 7 over Tampa Bay
MINNESOTA 6 over Baltimore
New York Jets 2 over MIAMI
L.A. Rams 3 over Arizona (in London)
INDIANAPOLIS 2 over Jacksonville
New Orleans 4 over GREEN BAY
Carolina 6 over CHICAGO
Tennessee 5 over CLEVELAND
L.A. CHARGERS 3 over Denver
PITTSBURGH 7 over Cincinnati
Seattle 3 over N.Y. GIANTS
Atlanta 3 over NEW ENGLAND
PHILADELPHIA 4 over Washington
Lock of the week: I could do the easy thing and pick Tennessee to cover against Cleveland. But I don’t do the easy thing. Plus, because of injuries, the line has yet to be posted.
My Lock: SAN FRANCISCO (plus-6) 2 over Dallas
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:
[KEMBA AND ... : There are reasons to be excited about Hornets, but are they a playoff team?]
[BE SMARTER: Stand or kneel for anthem in NFL isn’t the simple issue people want to make it]
[PUNCH STAND: If you’ve got to stand for something, make it an exciting NFL game, not a right hook]
[CASE CLOSED: NCAA ruling on UNC’s academic fraud leaves me with an idea for justice]
Comments