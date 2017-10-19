NFL picks for Week 7 would include Browns as my Lock, except for this ...

Faces of Hope

First United Methodist Church volunteers Paul Lessard and Adam Mayhew are two of the citizens whose likenesses are shown in the church's Faces of Hope mural in the fellowship hall. First United Methodist is a progressive church on North Tryon St. in Charlotte, NC that has embraced its "neighbors without homes" by not only feeding them through the Muffin Ministry on Sunday mornings but by creating the 30 ft x 8 ft mural celebrating the relationship between volunteers and homeless citizens.