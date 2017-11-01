NFL picks for Week 9: No help from the Browns or the greyhound this time

If I had lost my Lock last week, I would have allowed the greyhound to pick this week for me. He’s not an NFL fan, but this season that could help.
Last week: 10-3
Season: 61-39
Lock: Kansas City (-7) over Denver.
Kansas City won 29-19
Season: 3-5
Every week I pick the result of the Cleveland game. They have a bye this week.
Cleveland: 8-0
This week’s picks with the home team in CAPS:
Buffalo 4 over NEW YORK JETS
NEW ORLEANS 9 over Tampa Bay
TENNESSEE 2 over Baltimore
Los Angeles Rams 3 over NEW YORK GIANTS
JACKSONVILLE 4 over Cincinnati
HOUSTON 8 over Indianapolis
Atlanta 2 over CAROLINA
SAN FRANCISCO 1 over Arizona
SEATTLE 6 over Washington
DALLAS 2 over Kansas City
Oakland 1 over MIAMI
Detroit 3 over GREEN BAY
Lock of the Week
PHILADELPHIA (-7) 11 over Denver
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
