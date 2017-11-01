Cleveland Browns fans unfurl a banner during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium in London. It didn’t help; the Browns lost 33-16. The 0-8 Browns have a bye this week.
Tom Talks

Tom Talks

Tom Sorensen's off-beat and often biting take on the world of sports

Tom Sorensen

NFL picks for Week 9: No help from the Browns or the greyhound this time

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

November 01, 2017 4:22 PM

If I had lost my Lock last week, I would have allowed the greyhound to pick this week for me. He’s not an NFL fan, but this season that could help.

Last week: 10-3

Season: 61-39

Lock: Kansas City (-7) over Denver.

Kansas City won 29-19

Season: 3-5

Every week I pick the result of the Cleveland game. They have a bye this week.

Cleveland: 8-0

This week’s picks with the home team in CAPS:

Buffalo 4 over NEW YORK JETS

NEW ORLEANS 9 over Tampa Bay

TENNESSEE 2 over Baltimore

Los Angeles Rams 3 over NEW YORK GIANTS

JACKSONVILLE 4 over Cincinnati

HOUSTON 8 over Indianapolis

Atlanta 2 over CAROLINA

SAN FRANCISCO 1 over Arizona

SEATTLE 6 over Washington

DALLAS 2 over Kansas City

Oakland 1 over MIAMI

Detroit 3 over GREEN BAY

Lock of the Week

PHILADELPHIA (-7) 11 over Denver

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:

