Washington, a mild underdog against the Dallas Cowboys, was one Lock of the Week. They played Thursday. At least Dallas did, winning 38-14.
Washington, a mild underdog against the Dallas Cowboys, was one Lock of the Week. They played Thursday. At least Dallas did, winning 38-14. Ron Jenkins AP
Washington, a mild underdog against the Dallas Cowboys, was one Lock of the Week. They played Thursday. At least Dallas did, winning 38-14. Ron Jenkins AP
Tom Talks

Tom Talks

Tom Sorensen's off-beat and often biting take on the world of sports

Tom Sorensen

Week 14 NFL picks: Everything you heard about last week’s lock is true

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

December 06, 2017 09:51 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

I picked two different Locks last week. I make my picks Tuesday for the Observer and usually on Friday for the John Boy and Billy Big Show. So I dumbly picked Washington, a mild underdog against the Dallas Cowboys, for my Observer Lock. They played Thursday. At least Dallas did.

I astutely picked the Los Angeles Rams to cover against the Arizona Cardinals for the radio show. A 7 1/2-point favorite, the Rams won 32-16.

So, yeah, don’t believe everything you read. Believe everything you hear.

Last Week: 12-4

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Season: 116-76

Lock: Washington failed me.

Season: 6-7 (four of the last six)

This week’s picks, with the home team in CAPS:

New Orleans 1 1/2 over ATLANTA

BUFFALO 7 over Indianapolis

Dallas 6 1/2 over NEW YORK GIANTS

TAMPA BAY 2 over Detroit

Oakland 4 over KANSAS CITY

HOUSTON 2 over San Francisco

Green Bay 3 over CLEVELAND

CINCINNATI 4 over Chicago

Minnesota 2 over CAROLINA

L.A. CHARGERS 6 over Washington

New York Jets 3 over DENVER

Tennessee 3 over ARIZONA

L.A. RAMS 3 over Philadelphia

Seattle 3 over JACKSONVILLE

PITTSBURGH 7 over Baltimore

▪ Lock of the Week: New England (minus-11 and minus tight end Rob Gronkowski) 14 over MIAMI

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Defending yourself against ransomware

    Learn about ransomware – what it is, how to defend against it, and what to do if your business is the victim of a ransomware attack.

Defending yourself against ransomware

Defending yourself against ransomware 4:08

Defending yourself against ransomware
Mecklenburg County is not the only local government that has been held ransom 1:31

Mecklenburg County is not the only local government that has been held ransom
About the virus that hackers are using to hold Mecklenburg County ransom 0:54

About the virus that hackers are using to hold Mecklenburg County ransom

View More Video