Week 14 NFL picks: Everything you heard about last week’s lock is true

I picked two different Locks last week. I make my picks Tuesday for the Observer and usually on Friday for the John Boy and Billy Big Show. So I dumbly picked Washington, a mild underdog against the Dallas Cowboys, for my Observer Lock. They played Thursday. At least Dallas did.
I astutely picked the Los Angeles Rams to cover against the Arizona Cardinals for the radio show. A 7 1/2-point favorite, the Rams won 32-16.
So, yeah, don’t believe everything you read. Believe everything you hear.
Last Week: 12-4
Season: 116-76
Lock: Washington failed me.
Season: 6-7 (four of the last six)
This week’s picks, with the home team in CAPS:
New Orleans 1 1/2 over ATLANTA
BUFFALO 7 over Indianapolis
Dallas 6 1/2 over NEW YORK GIANTS
TAMPA BAY 2 over Detroit
Oakland 4 over KANSAS CITY
HOUSTON 2 over San Francisco
Green Bay 3 over CLEVELAND
CINCINNATI 4 over Chicago
Minnesota 2 over CAROLINA
L.A. CHARGERS 6 over Washington
New York Jets 3 over DENVER
Tennessee 3 over ARIZONA
L.A. RAMS 3 over Philadelphia
Seattle 3 over JACKSONVILLE
PITTSBURGH 7 over Baltimore
▪ Lock of the Week: New England (minus-11 and minus tight end Rob Gronkowski) 14 over MIAMI
