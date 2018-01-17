How many people in Charlotte would even recognize Tina Becker? That’s her, at right.
How many people in Charlotte would even recognize Tina Becker? That’s her, at right. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
How many people in Charlotte would even recognize Tina Becker? That’s her, at right. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Tom Talks

Tom Talks

Tom Sorensen's off-beat and often biting take on the world of sports

Tom Sorensen

What do we know about the Panthers’ Tina Becker? The answer is notable for Charlotte.

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

January 17, 2018 04:53 PM

Tina Becker, who after rising through the Carolina Panthers hierarchy has run the franchise since owner Jerry Richardson stepped down in December, is stealth.

Charlotte is a meet-and-greet town. There are clubs and restaurants where top executives gather to dine and drink, even if the drink is coffee. There are women in Charlotte that have their own unofficial club, and it consists of other powerful woman. The clubs share a quality. Nobody in either is likely to know Becker.

This doesn’t fit the profile of Charlotte’s high-profile people. We know our major-league head coaches and general managers, our developers and doctors, our executives and restaurateurs, our athletes and former athletes, our politicians and pastors, and our philanthropists, too.

We don’t know Becker. To run one of the region’s best-known entities, but not to be known, is a heck of a trick. By trick, I don’t mean there’s anything underhanded about it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Becker apparently neither wants nor requires attention. As the sale of the Panthers becomes imminent, we’ll meet her.

Until then, Becker apparently will remain a woman who deftly avoids the spotlight. How many of us would even recognize her? I’ve spent a lot of time around that team in its offices. I wouldn’t.

I doubt that Becker moves around Charlotte and the suburbs wearing opaque sunglasses, a coat pulled high and a hat pulled low. That would make her stand out.

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Charlotte Police respond to over 150 car crashes in snow

    Police responded to more than 150 car crashes during a snowstorm in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it had responded to 169 crashes as of 1 pm.

Charlotte Police respond to over 150 car crashes in snow

Charlotte Police respond to over 150 car crashes in snow 0:39

Charlotte Police respond to over 150 car crashes in snow
Sliding in snow at Freedom Park 0:41

Sliding in snow at Freedom Park
Greenways blanketed in snow during January dusting 0:47

Greenways blanketed in snow during January dusting

View More Video