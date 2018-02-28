Short takes: Get a look at Russell Wilson in Yankees’ camp. ... NASCAR car for I-485?

The New York Yankees’ training camp in Tampa is compelling. Fans get an early look at what pitchers will see all season – Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the same uniform, in the same lineup, at the same plate, going deep and deeper.
Fans also will get a look at a player pitchers won’t see this season – Russell Wilson. As a college football star, Wilson was too big for one school. He began at N.C. State and finished at Wisconsin. Now he’s too big for one sport. He is the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback, one of the league’s best. He’s also a New York second baseman.
If you could play two sports, wouldn’t you? Wouldn’t you want to know good you could be? The Colorado Rockies selected Wilson with the fifth pick in the 41st round of the 2010 Major League Baseball draft. The athletes I know who love baseball love spring training. Hope Wilson enjoys it. As porous as Seattle’s offensive line was last season, he’s earned a break. …
▪ No matter how objective we purport to be, there are teams that we pull for and teams that we pull against. I like the way Duke plays basketball. But I don’t like the way guard Grayson Allen plays basketball. So, what do I do, pull for the Blue Devils when he’s out of the game? As far as I can tell, this is Allen’s 11th season at Duke. He has to leave eventually. …
▪ I respect the way the NBA is going after fans that engage in racial taunts. The idea that because you buy a ticket you can yell anything you want is moronic. Would you yell it if you were sitting by yourself and didn’t feel protected? The world would be a better place if some people never left the house. …
▪ Are the Charlotte Hornets allowed to play without Steve Martin offering play by play? Martin has called Hornets play by play, on radio or TV, since their inception. He has the pipes, and he has the ego – it’s always more about the game than it is about him. Good luck, Steve, in whatever comes next. …
▪ One of my favorite racers is Richard Petty. On May 12 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, he’ll auction memorabilia for which he no longer has room. Among the items is the 1974 Dodge Charger, famously red and blue, that had a relationship with checkered flags. Petty won 31 races in it.
You imagine driving that thing down I-485? Slow drivers in the left lane would know to get out of your way, right? OK, they wouldn’t. But it still would be a blast to drive.
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
