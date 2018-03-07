More Videos

Cole Swindell: 'I screamed a couple times, I think.' 60

Cole Swindell: "I screamed a couple times, I think."

Pause
Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker on Philadelphia's Ben Simmons: 'He's tough to stop' 26

Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker on Philadelphia's Ben Simmons: 'He's tough to stop'

This is why we fight in court for police video 120

This is why we fight in court for police video

Why Chef Jamie Lynch would spend his last $10 on hot sauce 187

Why Chef Jamie Lynch would spend his last $10 on hot sauce

Homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte 31

Homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte

Daughter accused of fatally stabbing mother with meat cleaver 172

Daughter accused of fatally stabbing mother with meat cleaver

Incoming UNC Charlotte Athletic Director Mike Hill makes his first move 79

Incoming UNC Charlotte Athletic Director Mike Hill makes his first move

How'd AR Workshop do it? Two Charlotte friends talk about their DIY success. 59

How'd AR Workshop do it? Two Charlotte friends talk about their DIY success.

What's the food going to be like at Haymaker? 48

What's the food going to be like at Haymaker?

All-girls auto shop class builds skills, confidence at Charlotte’s Myers Park High 101

All-girls auto shop class builds skills, confidence at Charlotte’s Myers Park High

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker talks about Philadelphia 76ers’ guard / forward Ben Simmons on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker talks about Philadelphia 76ers’ guard / forward Ben Simmons on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com
Tom Talks

Tom Talks

Tom Sorensen's off-beat and often biting take on the world of sports

Tom Sorensen

Charlotte Hornets don’t look like a playoff team. Here’s one critical missing factor.

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

March 07, 2018 05:36 PM

The Charlotte Hornets had won five straight, and if you were in the mood to believe they could make a run at the playoffs, you were entitled, even though four of the victories had come against sub .500 teams.

And then they began to play adult teams, teams with winning records. They’ve lost all four.

The game that hurt most was the second of those four losses on the road last week. Charlotte led Philadelphia by 14 and was up by six when the fourth quarter begun. Then they came undone. The carnage was tough to watch. The 76ers outscored the Hornets by 17 in the fourth quarter and won by 11.

Charlotte played Philadelphia again Tuesday night, this time at Spectrum Arena. Kemba Walker had an uncharacteristically poor night and was never a factor offensively. No rally was required. Philadelphia won 128-114. For At one juncture, the Hornets had almost as many technical fouls as they did points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

One number: Philadelphia’s starters scored 89 points, Charlotte’s 63. One more: Philadelphia hit 16 of 33 3-pointers. It was like room service.

PHILADELPHIA; I’d like to order an open 3.

CHARLOTTE; Coming right up.

On Wednesday, Charlotte trailed the Miami Heat, which holds the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference, by six games. Both have 17 games remaining.

Seven of the 17 games Charlotte has remaining are against teams with a winning record. Nine of the 17 games Miami has remaining are against teams with a winning record.

If the Hornets are going to win, they have to win now. Eight of their next 10 opponents have sub .500 records. Then they get, in a row, Cleveland, Washington and Philadelphia.

The Hornets might have another run in them. But to mount even a threat against Miami, they have to defend. They don't do that consistently, and they didn't Tuesday.

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cole Swindell: 'I screamed a couple times, I think.' 60

Cole Swindell: "I screamed a couple times, I think."

Pause
Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker on Philadelphia's Ben Simmons: 'He's tough to stop' 26

Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker on Philadelphia's Ben Simmons: 'He's tough to stop'

This is why we fight in court for police video 120

This is why we fight in court for police video

Why Chef Jamie Lynch would spend his last $10 on hot sauce 187

Why Chef Jamie Lynch would spend his last $10 on hot sauce

Homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte 31

Homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte

Daughter accused of fatally stabbing mother with meat cleaver 172

Daughter accused of fatally stabbing mother with meat cleaver

Incoming UNC Charlotte Athletic Director Mike Hill makes his first move 79

Incoming UNC Charlotte Athletic Director Mike Hill makes his first move

How'd AR Workshop do it? Two Charlotte friends talk about their DIY success. 59

How'd AR Workshop do it? Two Charlotte friends talk about their DIY success.

What's the food going to be like at Haymaker? 48

What's the food going to be like at Haymaker?

All-girls auto shop class builds skills, confidence at Charlotte’s Myers Park High 101

All-girls auto shop class builds skills, confidence at Charlotte’s Myers Park High

Cole Swindell: "I screamed a couple times, I think."

View More Video