Welcome to the new CharlotteFive

We’ve recently changed our look, so we thought it would be a good time to show you around. Welcome to our newsroom.

CharlotteFive is part of The Charlotte Observer, so our new site might look familiar to those of you who subscribe to The O.

Here’s why that matters: Our work comes from unbiased journalists who want to tell you what’s happened in and around the city we love. We are not being paid to post the editorial content you’re reading.

Throughout the page, you’ll also notice valuable content from our partners, which will always be labeled as such.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In addition to suggesting the best places to go, we bring you news that impacts our community and its local businesses.

But our real work isn’t done in the newsroom.

It’s done in the community.

We have fun, whether it’s researching the best places for brunch or the greatest views in Charlotte. Shown here is a view of the skyline from Ascent Uptown on Poplar Street. Alex Cason

Think of us as that in-the-know friend who keeps you up to date on everything. We have fun, whether it’s researching the best places for brunch or the greatest rooftop bars in Charlotte. Our writers are always out and about, working hard to let you know what’s going on in your neighborhood.

If you sign up for our newsletter, you’ll get your daily updates delivered to your inbox before you finish your first cup of coffee. If you subscribe, you’re helping us support local journalism.

Visit us at CharlotteFive.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter — we’ll see you out and about!