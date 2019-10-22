E-tickets, a sensory room and no more ‘Bo Time’: Hornets season is officially here

The Charlotte Hornets regular season starts with a game against the Chicago Bulls.

It’s that time of year again: break out the teal and purple, Charlotte — it’s Hornets season.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m., The Hornets regular season opens with a game against Chicago at the Spectrum Center.

Whether this is your first Hornets game or whether you’ve been attending all your life, there’s a lot to consider this season.

From new uniforms to new chicken nuggets, a lot has changed.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here are 5 things you should know:

(1) New uniforms: CHA CHA CHA

Check out the Hornets statement uniform, new for 2019. The team will wear the uniform at eight home games this season, including Wednesday night. Why CHA and not CLT? Glad you asked. NBA’s official abbreviation for the Hornets is CHA, that’s why. So, what do you think of the new look?

The Hornets unveiled new statement uniforms this season, with CHA across the chest. Alex Cason

When we asked that question on Instagram, we got mostly negative reactions:

“Cha Cha Slide” — Keith Smith

“Ugh ... it’s CLT. Have they ever been on a plane?” — Teresa Haas Ahrns

(2) Tree-friendly tickets

The Hornets are expanding mobile ticketing this season, moving away from PDFs or printed tickets. To manage your tickets, download the Hornets app on the App Store or Google Play. From there, you can transfer, resell or scan tickets for entry.

Once you’re at the game, use the app for express ordering to get a 35-45% discount on snacks. We’re talking $3 pretzels, $4 hot dogs, $4 nachos, $6 popcorn and $3 22-ounce sodas.

(3) It’s not ‘Bo Time’ anymore.

Chick-fil-A will be replacing local franchise Bojangles at Spectrum Center as the official chicken of basketball season, starting with the 2020-2021 season. Charlotte Hornets





Last week, The Hornets announced a new partnership with Chick-fil-A. It will be replacing local franchise Bojangles at Spectrum Center as the official chicken of basketball season starting with 2020-2021. For this season, you’re getting Levy chicken tenders (the Spectrum Center’s catering company).

With this new partnership comes “Nine for Nuggets”: all fans in attendance will receive a free voucher for ‪Chick-fil-A‬ Nuggets when the Hornets record nine (or more) blocks in a home game.

So, what’s the score? Bring back the Bo or bring on the waffle fries? When we asked you on Instagram, here’s what you had to say:

“That awkward moment when you go to a Sunday game and can’t get any fried chicken. Should have just stuck with Bojangles.” — Matt Taheri

“Nice! Ready to get some of the Lord’s chicken.” — J. Austin Baker

“Bojangles >>>> Chick-fil-A” — Kathryn Watts

Chick-fil-A news: On Wednesday, if you wear Hornets gear to participating local Chick-fil-A locations between 3-7 p.m., you can get a free 8-count of Chick-fil-A nuggets.

(4) New sensory room

Want to go to a game but feel a bit overwhelmed with all of the activity? A new sensory room provides an environment where guests with sensory issues can take a break from the event. This goes for basketball games and any other events at Spectrum Center. The room has lightly colored walls for a calming effect, dimmable lighting, textured wall art, special seating and privacy away from loud noises and crowds.

Also, you can check out a sensory bag free of charge at Guest Experience booths outside sections 102 or 208. These have noise-canceling headphones, fidget toys, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads.

(5) New slogan: All Fly

The Hornets recently launched “All Fly” as its 2019-2020 theme, to promote the team, fans, city and region to “fly” together as one. Alex Cason

The Hornets recently launched “All Fly” as its 2019-2020 theme. The concept is designed to promote the team, fans, city and region to “fly” together as one, according to a statement by the Hornets.

“We strive to be contemporary in the emotional connection between our team and our fans, and at its core, our “All Fly” theme is a way of connecting with our fans and customers,” Hornets Senior Vice President of Brand Management Josh Kramer told CharlotteFive recently.

“All Fly encapsulates a unionizing of city, team, fans and region in a way that symbolizes all of us being in this together,” Kramer said. “While it’s a foundation of an all-encompassing brand that represents all channels of our business it can also represent numerous different things, including our athleticism on the court and fashion, as well as the iconic style of our players and personalities.”

That’s fly.

Editor’s note: Answers have been edited for grammar and punctuation.