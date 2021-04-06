She shed, man cave (you name it): Your backyard is calling, it wants a glam hideaway

Anthony Franklin of Raleigh worked on the electrical, dry wall, flooring, paint and stain himself for the Studio Shed he had installed.

Just before COVID-19 lockdowns began in March 2020, Charlotte residents Eric Morgan and his wife got the news — twins. “We were expecting one baby and got two,” Morgan said. Already battling space constraints in their Villa Heights home, the Morgans had considered moving or renovating before finally landing on adding a shed to their backyard.

“My wife had to be hospitalized for the two months prior to the twins being born in September due to a condition. Knowing that was happening and having to balance taking care of our 2-year-old, the global pandemic and working from home, we needed a way to create extra space — quickly — and without a lot of hassle,” Morgan said.

The Morgan family welcomed twins during the pandemic and needed a creative way to add extra space. Courtesy of the Morgan family

From office spaces and art studios to greenhouses and garages, people have been seeking out creative ways to give themselves additional space — especially as they spend more time than ever at home. Vasu Ganti purchased a Studio Shed to use as a wine cellar, sauna, media room and a place to hold extra storage.

Vasu Ganti plans to use his Studio Shed to use as a wine cellar and sauna, among other things. Courtesy of Vasu Ganti

“Utilizing sheds to augment living space is not a new concept, but COVID has definitely accelerated the trend,” Jeremy Nova, co-founder of Studio Shed, told CharlotteFive. “Home started to no longer feel like a sanctuary. People want a space dedicated to being creative, to their hobby, to work, to relax, that is not in the home. We saw our 2020 sales up two and a half times over the previous year.”

The Morgans chose to install a Studio Shed in their backyard to alleviate their space constraints and provide a quiet place to work from home. “It feels like we have a boundary between work and home life now. Mentally it is so helpful to be able to leave home and walk to a totally different space,” said Morgan, who also uses the space to create music.

The Morgan family was able to avoid moving by installing a shed as an office, creating extra space in their home for their newborn twins. Courtesy of Eric Morgan

Not just storage: Sheds fit office, school, tiny home needs

“Customers have been thinking of our buildings as more than just storage — they have helped solve increased virtual learning, home office, tiny home and so many more space needs, which have increased since COVID,” said Aisha Griffin, essential area manager, Tuff Shed, which provides sheds and garages that can be custom designed online.

Aisha Griffin said customers during COVID-19 have looked for more space and turned to stores like Tuff Shed, which provides customizable sheds and garages. Courtesy of Aisha Griffin

Similarly, Studio Shed enables buyers to go online and utilize its 3D design tool to create and design a prefabricated modern backyard structure. From small, 12 x 12 structures, to larger, more elaborate multi-story dwellings, users can select everything from layout and number of windows to flooring and colors.

The prefabricated shed is then shipped, generally within 4-6 weeks, and ready to be installed. For those looking to get their hands dirty, like Anthony Franklin of Raleigh, the sheds are designed to be able to be a do-it-yourself project. Franklin utilized a Studio Shed installer to build the shell but completed the electrical, dry wall, flooring, paint and stain himself. The total install time was under two weeks.

Anthony Franklin had the shell of his shed put together by a contractor. Courtesy of Anthony Franklin

Most customers choose to utilize a contractor that they know or one of the Studio Shed recommended contractors to complete the install, Nova said. Restaurateur and entrepreneur Scott Maitland worked with a local contractor to install his home office in Chapel Hill.

“It was a smooth installation, and the best part about deciding to build a shed instead of expansion is that there was no interruption. Not only did my family get our dining room table back, but my wife and I got a quiet place where we are not-so-readily accessible to our kids,” Maitland said.

Scott Maitland said his family regained some personal space with a backyard shed. Courtesy of Scott Maitland

All-in, Studio Sheds start at about $25K. Tuff Sheds lists its base model as starting at $4K-8K depending on the size and market. “We contemplated moving, but love our neighborhood and really didn’t want to have to leave,” Morgan said. “Building a shed was a cost-effective option that allowed us to stay in the place that we love and get the space we need.”

Tuff Shed’s sheds and garages can be custom designed online. Courtesy of Aisha Griffin

