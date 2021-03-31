Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | April 2-8

Check out a concert on the loading dock at Lenny Boy Brewing Co. or watch it virtually from home.

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. During the North Carolina order beginning March 26 at 5 p.m., mass gatherings are limited to 50 people inside and 100 people outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits.

Friday

Plan ahead for Easter by making an in-person reservation for brunch or pre-ordering a takeout meal to enjoy at home. Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen is offering roasted lamb shoulder and olive oil cake; Your Farms, Your Table will offer prime rib and spring berry cheesecake; and Sweet Spot Studio has Easter-themed cookie kits and desserts to enjoy with the family. https://bit.ly/2P7vyaZ

Sweet Spot Studio and Wentworth + Fenn are offering sweets and treats for Easter. Courtesy of Sweet Spot Studio Courtesy of Sweet Spot Studio

Attend an outdoor or virtual concert via Indie Fest, presented by Lenny Boy Brewing Co. and Eagle Nest Management. Bands perform on the loading dock every Friday throughout April, where guests can watch from socially distanced seats in the parking lot. There’s an outdoor jockey box for customers who want to order outdoors. Limited seats are available, and if the show sells out, you can still watch via livestream from the comfort of your home. Pip the Pansy and Emmanuel Wynter will take the stage at 7 p.m. 3000 S. Tryon St. $20-$90. https://bit.ly/3ryLbFe

Saturday

Follow a traveling mural by Queens University professor and artist Mike Wirth. The artwork, part of a coast-to-coast initiative by the CANVAS Jewish Arts & Culture Funding Collaborative, will honor those facing economic hardship and housing insecurity in Charlotte’s tent cities. Find it at Camp North End until April 4, then follow it around the city. March 28 through May 12. 300 Camp Road. Free. https://bit.ly/3sA0AGH

Catch this mural from artist Mike Wirth during its Charlotte tour. Courtesy of Queens University

Head to the annual release of Peanut Butter Jelly Time at Catawba Brewing Co., all weekend. If you ordered online, you can pick up your pre-order outside from April 2-4. Limited packs are available for purchase at the brewery, and all COVID-19 mandates are still in place, including masks and social distancing. Noon-10 p.m. Free admission. 933 Louise Ave. https://bit.ly/3dccTTg

Grab a can of Catawba Brewing Co.’s popular Peanut Butter Jelly Time. Courtesy of Catawba Brewing Co.

Sunday

Audition to be a character from The Office for “The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody: Who is the Scranton Strangler?” produced by Right Angle Entertainment. This will be the second outdoor, immersive theater experience presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts. Auditions for 11 roles will take place virtually and are open to any age, ethnicity and gender identity. Though actors should be able to embody the personalities of the show’s characters, they do not need to bear physical resemblance to them. The show will run May 20-June 6. Interested actors should submit a current headshot and resume to hello@rightangleent.com. https://bit.ly/39lzqvR

Join a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) effort to pick up fresh locally grown pick-your-own produce. CSAs offer subscriptions to the harvest of a farm and goods are divided among participants each week. Expect items such as vegetables, herbs, microgreens, organic produce, edible flowers, beef, poultry, eggs and more. https://bit.ly/3way6Wk

Get fresh, seasonal produce from local farms via a Community Supported Agriculture effort. Courtesy of Wild Hope Farm

Monday

Make a video to win an Airstream camper from Sycamore Brewing to celebrate the release of the brewery’s Mountain Candy IPA. Create a short video (under 30 seconds) of yourself with the beer, then post it on TikTok, Instagram or YouTube with the hashtag #CandyCamperContest. https://bit.ly/3fli71P

Enter to win a camper from Sycamore Brewing to celebrate its Mountain Candy IPA release. Courtesy of Sycamore Brewing

Fuel your Monday with this nationally ranked coffee. Magnolia Coffee Co. and musician Josh Daniel partnered for Josh Daniel’s Grateful Blend, a medium-roast coffee that was ranked by Coffee Review and gives back to the community. $15+ https://bit.ly/2Pnmmiy

Josh Daniel’s Grateful Blend from Magnolia Coffee Co. earned a national ranking on Coffee Review in March 2021. Courtesy of Magnolia Coffee Co.

Tuesday

Try a spring doughnut flavor from Reigning Doughnuts. In addition to regular flavors, the walk-up window will offer lemon lavender topped with blue pea flower from April 1-11. Flavors will change weekly, including strawberry icing with thyme whipped cream, prosecco icing with orange zest, salted caramel and almond with vanilla bean icing and candied pineapple and ginger with coconut milk icing. In addition to regular hours 8 a.m. to noon and 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, the window will now be open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. (closed 4-5 p.m. for cleaning). April 1 through June 6. 3120 N. Davidson St. https://bit.ly/3deEyDc

Reigning Doughnuts released its spring flavors, which will switch weekly through June 6. Courtesy of Reigning Doughnuts

Wednesday

Eat, drink and shop local with the South End Passport. This booklet, created by Elevate Lifestyle and Let’s Meet CLT, offers savings on food, entertainment, fitness and retail along the Rail Trail. Expect BOGOs, discounts, VIP experiences and behind-the-scenes info on how to take advantage of all Charlotte offers. April 7-May 27. $20+ https://bit.ly/3w8xiBc

Thursday

Check out the new Twenty Two West store and studio. Founder Mary Hamby has been traveling to over 40 art shows per year, but you can now find her artisan jewelry and home decor in her new brick-and-mortar shop. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Saturdays must be reserved by appointment. 2613 Tuckaseegee Road. https://bit.ly/3fnFnw1

Visit the new Twenty Two West brick-and-mortar store. Courtesy of Twenty Two West

Try the fire man sushi roll from Blacow Burger Sushi Bar or the chicken sandwich from Derita Dairy Bar — the best takeout dishes at the restaurants, recommended by restaurant owners and staff. CharlotteFive talked to staff from local favorites such as 300 East, Ace No. 3 and more to find out what you should try. https://bit.ly/3rFnCut

Try these takeout dishes singled out by Charlotte restaurant owners and staff. Courtesy of Devin McDaniel

Mark your calendar

Join a two-week virtual Sensoria festival presented by Central Piedmont Community College. Students and staff will showcase all that college has to offer through panels, art shows, theater productions, projects and more. Highlights include distinguished lecturer Eugene Scott, a political writer for The Washington Post, and presentations by Patrick Diamond, an art collector and the author of “The Incredible Joy of Collecting African American Art — My Journey from Frogtown, SC to the National Gallery.” April 9-23. https://bit.ly/3m3H2rX

The University City Wine Fest will return this spring with five boutique-style wine tastings and activities around the lake and boardwalk. This year’s main event will extend over two days to accommodate social distancing. April 14-18. $35+ https://bit.ly/3lFYlyU

Attend the 2021 Queen’s Cup Steeplechase virtually this year. Broadcasts will begin via livestream on April 24 at 12:25 p.m., and races will run every 30 minutes. There’s even a contest for at-home tailgate homemade hats. Free. https://bit.ly/3lDZLdm

Listen to the Charlotte Symphony On Tap at Cabarrus Brewing Company, where music by a diverse range of composers will be played by ensembles of musicians in the beer garden. Tickets are limited. May 18. 7 p.m. $20. https://bit.ly/2O3Wtnv

Become one with Vincent Van Gogh’s works, such as Sunflowers and The Starry Night during the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The Lighthouse Immersive exhibit, designed by artistic director Massimiliano Siccardi, lets you step into the world for Van Gogh’s flowers, still life and landscapes in over 500,000 cubic feet of space. Tickets are available at vangoghclt.com or by phone at 704-372-1000. June 18 through Sept. 12. $39.99+ https://bit.ly/39t9BKb

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.