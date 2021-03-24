Charlotte Observer Logo
Sycamore Brewing is giving away an Airstream. Here’s how to win.

Sycamore Brewing is giving away a camper to celebrate its Mountain Candy IPA — and a stocked beer fridge, hammock, surfboard, string lights and party games.
Sycamore Brewing is giving away a camper to celebrate its Mountain Candy IPA — and a stocked beer fridge, hammock, surfboard, string lights and party games. Courtesy of Sycamore Brewing

As if it is determined to top the What The 77 billboard promotion, Sycamore Brewing is now giving away an Airstream.

If you play your cards right, you can be the proud new owner of a 16-foot Airstream camper branded to celebrate the South End brewery’s Mountain Candy IPA. You’ll also win a fully stocked beer fridge, hammock, surfboard, string lights and party games.

How to enter:

*Must be 21 to enter

“The giveaway instructions are simple — get wacky, get weird! You’re the star of the show, but a Sycamore beer can must make an appearance in your video,” Sycamore Brewing co-owner Sarah Taylor Brigham said in a statement. “We encourage all of our contestants to step out of their comfort zone to make fun and engaging short videos for the chance to win a customized Mountain Candy Airstream camper for a lifetime of adventure.”

Sycamore will announce the winner at a drive-in viewing event on Oct. 16 at its taproom in Charlotte.

Need beer?

There will also be prizes awarded for four runner-up video entries.

