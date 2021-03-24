Popular Asheville brewer Burial Beer Co. bringing taproom, bottle shop to Charlotte

Burial Beer Co. plans to open a new taproom and bottle shop in Plaza Midwood. Getty Images

Asheville’s Burial Beer Co., has announced plans to open a taproom and bottle shop in Plaza Midwood. The taproom will be located in a former vintage clothing store (we can guess which one, but waiting for confirmation from the owners) and will feature an indoor bar area, an outdoor beer garden and a rooftop deck, according to the brewery’s press release.

While there won’t be a brewery at this location, there will be plenty of Burial beer on draft and in bottles and cans. Charlotte drinkers will now have greater access to more limited beers and releases that might have previously only been found in Asheville.

The new taproom will feature a range of styles ranging from lagers and wild ales to the brewery’s popular IPAs. The taproom’s food menu will include sandwiches, charcuterie and other goods from local vendors. Visitors will also be able to purchase wine, cider and vermouth by VISUALS, Burial’s new winery. Burial Beer, which is regarded by many as one of North Carolina’s best breweries, got its start with a one-barrel brewery in Asheville’s South Slope neighborhood in 2013.

This isn’t the first time the brewery has expanded outside of Asheville, though. In 2019, the brewery opened a concept called The Exhibit in Raleigh’s Transfer Co. Food Hall. The cafe-like space offers Burial beers on draft and is also home to weekly bottle and can releases.

Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.

