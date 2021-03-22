Charlotte Observer Logo
Easter brunch, Passover meals and sweet treats — where to find them in Charlotte

Wentworth + Fenn will offer Easter treats for the weekend, including fresh berry tarts and “carrot cake carrots.”
5Church

127 N. Tryon St.

Details: 5Church Charlotte will offer Easter brunch on April 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and dinner from 5-9 p.m. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

Menus:

BRUNCH ($50 for adults, $20 for children 12 and under)

DINNER

5Church will serve its traditional menu for Easter dinner, which offers locally sourced items such as herb roasted chicken, Chilean sea bass, ricotta potato gnocchi and wasabi-crusted salmon.

Amelie’s French Bakery

2424 N. Davidson St.; 7715 Pineville Matthews Road; 4321 Park Road; 157 E. Main St., Rock Hill

Details: Amelie’s will offer its Easter menu from March 29 through April 5, which includes a French macaron gift box, cookie decorating kit, and take-home Easter brunch kit.

Menu:

Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen

4001 Yancey Road



Details: Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen is offering both a Passover and Easter menu.

The Passover menu is gluten-free (except for the Matzah Brittle). Order by March 24 at 3 p.m. (or by 8 a.m. if you’re adding brisket). Pickup is available on March 26 from noon to 7 p.m.

The Easter menu must be ordered by March 31 at 3 p.m. for pickup on April 2 between noon and 7 p.m.

Delivery is available almost anywhere in the Charlotte area, and most of the flat delivery fee ($25) goes directly to the driver. Items are prepared to be reheated over the weekend for Passover Seder or Easter.

Passover Seder menu:

Easter menu:

Fine & Fettle

4905 Barclay Downs Drive

Details: Fine & Fettle will offer Easter brunch on April 4, complete with an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. with the Easter Bunny. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at $45 per adult and $15 for children (6-12). Children under 6 eat free.

Menu:

NAPA at Kingsley

1310 Broadcloth St., Fort Mill, SC

Details: NAPA at Kingsley will be offering Easter brunch and dinner in-person, as well as options for takeout. Call 803-458-6335 to reserve a table. For takeout, call to place your orders by April 1 at noon. All orders will be available for pickup on Easter day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 precautions: NAPA at Kingsley is following state and CDC guidelines. Masks are required, and hand sanitizer is available.

Menus:

BRUNCH ($30)

DINNER ($50)

TAKEOUT ($170, serves 4)

Steak 48

4425 Sharon Road

Black Truffle Sauteed Maine Lobster topper.jpg
Steak 48 will offer its full menu, including this black-truffle-sauteed Maine Lobster topped steak, and open early for Easter. J. Martin Harris Photography Courtesy of Steak 48

Details: Steak 48 will open early for Easter at noon (until 10 p.m.) and offer the full menu.

COVID-19 precautions: Steak 48 is adhering to state and CDC guidelines for COVID-19 and has implemented Accufectant machines to prevent the spread of the virus. Masks are required when not eating and drinking. Guests must be seated, and no gathering at the bar is allowed. Social distancing guidelines are in place.

Menu: The full menu will be available. Highlights include prime steakhouse meatballs, Wagyu beef tartare, Rhode Island calamari and shrimp, heirloom tomato salad, Maine lobster cocktail, Hawaiian poke, NY strip steak, bone-in ribeye and fresh seafood.

Sweet Spot Studio

4412 Monroe Road

tkaKB3Ik.jpeg
This Easter, local businesses are offering brunch, takeout meals for the family and sweet treats. Courtesy of Sweet Spot Studio

Details: Sweet Spot Studio will offer Easter-themed sweets to enjoy at home. All items are available for shipping or local pickup. The deadline to order is March 28.

Selections include:

wbv5x4nc.jpeg
Sweet Spot Studio is offering cookie kits, sweet treats and chocolate-covered Easter eggs. Courtesy of Sweet Spot Studio

Sweet Spot Studio will also host an Easter block party featuring a bake sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. On April 3. Vendors include Ashworth’s Cookies, Bake Mohr Sweets, Baked by Jamese, Boda Bee and the Mighty Oats, Cakeable, City Farm Foods, Kema’s Cakes, The Pillar Celebrations and Sweety Craves.There will also be a Spring Cleaning Yard Sale with shirts, cups, towels, ingredients, sprinkle blends, cookie decorating grab bags and kits, cake stands, dessert table decor and cookie cutters. Coordinates Coffee will be on site.

COVID-19 precautions: Masks are required.

Wentworth + Fenn

270 Camp Road, Suite 103

Details: Wentworth + Fenn will offer a special Easter menu from April 2-4.

Menu:

Your Farms, Your Table

Details: This year, Your Farms, Your Table will partner with Meshugganah for Passover and will substitute its standard shrimp and grits delivery for a Passover/Seder meal. Order your Passover Seder feast for delivery on March 26 between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Your Farms, Your Table will also offer an Easter meal. Order for pickup on April 3 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at The City Kitch (2200 Thrift Road).

Menus:

Passover/Seder ($30/person)

Easter ($320, feeds 4)

Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated as more places announce Easter and Passover plans.

