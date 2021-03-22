Easter brunch, Passover meals and sweet treats — where to find them in Charlotte

Wentworth + Fenn will offer Easter treats for the weekend, including fresh berry tarts and “carrot cake carrots.”

127 N. Tryon St.

Details: 5Church Charlotte will offer Easter brunch on April 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and dinner from 5-9 p.m. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

Menus:

BRUNCH ($50 for adults, $20 for children 12 and under)

Shrimp cocktail

Snow crab

Oysters on the half shell

Smoked salmon and lox

Brisket

Glazed ham

Korean fried chicken

Deviled eggs

Chicken sausage links

Bacon

Scrambled eggs

Mixed green salad

Vegetable shakshuka

Mixed fruit

Brunch bread, cinnamon rolls, scones

Dessert: Vanilla macaroons, espresso macaroons, chocolate-dipped coconut macaroons, chocolate-raspberry shooter, fresh fruit tart

DINNER

5Church will serve its traditional menu for Easter dinner, which offers locally sourced items such as herb roasted chicken, Chilean sea bass, ricotta potato gnocchi and wasabi-crusted salmon.

2424 N. Davidson St.; 7715 Pineville Matthews Road; 4321 Park Road; 157 E. Main St., Rock Hill

Details: Amelie’s will offer its Easter menu from March 29 through April 5, which includes a French macaron gift box, cookie decorating kit, and take-home Easter brunch kit.

Menu:

Easter French macaron gift box: Includes carrot cake, marshmallow sprinkle and chocolate caramel egg. Available for nationwide shipping.

Easter cookie kit: Includes three egg pâte sucrée cookies, three bunny pâte sucrée cookies and three bags of pastel buttercream in pink, yellow and purple

Easter brunch kit: Includes one whole quiche, one quart of fruit salad and one 10-piece dessert mix. Serves 8-10.

4001 Yancey Road







Details: Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen is offering both a Passover and Easter menu.

The Passover menu is gluten-free (except for the Matzah Brittle). Order by March 24 at 3 p.m. (or by 8 a.m. if you’re adding brisket). Pickup is available on March 26 from noon to 7 p.m.

The Easter menu must be ordered by March 31 at 3 p.m. for pickup on April 2 between noon and 7 p.m.

Delivery is available almost anywhere in the Charlotte area, and most of the flat delivery fee ($25) goes directly to the driver. Items are prepared to be reheated over the weekend for Passover Seder or Easter.

Passover Seder menu:

Mains: Braised brisket (2 lbs. for $39), seared striped bass (4-pack for $40), roast chicken ($13 half, whole $24), braised beef pot roast (individual $9 or 4-pack for $34), seared salmon (individual $9 or 4-pack for $34), roasted eggplant (individual $7 or 4-pack for $25)

Sides (1-quart containers, serves 4-6 for $11 each): Asparagus, roasted carrots with orange glaze, caramelized broccoli, garlic fingerling potatoes, three- or six-piece root vegetable kugel, 8- or 16 oz. caramelized pear and fig charoset (available nut-free upon request)

Salads (serves 4-6 as a side dish for $16 each): Kale salad, table salad with mixed greens

Dessert: Olive oil cake with blood-orange-strawberry compote (one slice for $3 or whole cake for $16), Matzah Brittle ($8 pint), chocolate-almond torte ($26)

Seder Plate Pack ($23): roasted lamb bone, parsley, salt water, vegetable, one hard-boiled egg, pint of pear and fig charoset

Easter menu:

Mains: Roast lamb shoulder (2.5 pounds for $55), seared wagyu flank steak (individual for $12 or 4-pack for $55), seared striped bass (individual $11 or 4-pack for $40), seared salmon (individual $9 or 4-pack for $34), roasted eggplant (individual $7 or 4-pack for $25), roast chicken (Half $13, whole $24)

Sides: (1-quart containers, serves 4-6 for $11 each): asparagus, blistered tomatoes and herbs with olive oil, roasted carrots with orange glaze, caramelized broccoli, garlic fingerling potatoes, Mediterranean orzo salad, mac and cheese

Salads (serves 4-6 as a side dish for $16 each): Kale salad, table salad with mixed greens

Dessert: Olive oil cake with blood-orange-strawberry compote (one slice for $3 or whole cake for $16), carrot cake whoopie pie (2-pack for $11)

4905 Barclay Downs Drive

Details: Fine & Fettle will offer Easter brunch on April 4, complete with an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. with the Easter Bunny. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at $45 per adult and $15 for children (6-12). Children under 6 eat free.

Menu:

Made-to-order egg station

Carving station: Beef steamship and Cheshire pork steamship ham

Market fish station: Cedar plank bourbon-glazed salmon and almond-crusted Sunburst Farm trout

Seasonal fruit display

Local chef’s charcuterie display

Salad bar

Breakfast and lunch hot buffets

Dessert station

Kids buffet

1310 Broadcloth St., Fort Mill, SC

Details: NAPA at Kingsley will be offering Easter brunch and dinner in-person, as well as options for takeout. Call 803-458-6335 to reserve a table. For takeout, call to place your orders by April 1 at noon. All orders will be available for pickup on Easter day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 precautions: NAPA at Kingsley is following state and CDC guidelines. Masks are required, and hand sanitizer is available.

Menus:

BRUNCH ($30)

Starters: Carrot and ginger bisque, soup of the day, Napa salad, Caesar salad, fava bean hummus, mozzarella-stuffed meatballs

Entrees: Chicken and waffles, French toast, sausage frittata, vegetable frittata, hanger steak and eggs, lamb benedict, bucatini pomodoro, grilled salmon, steak burger

Desserts: Vanilla bean mascarpone cheesecake, flourless chocolate cake

DINNER ($50)

Starters: Carrot and ginger bisque, soup of the day, Napa salad, Caesar salad, fava bean hummus, mozzarella-stuffed meatballs, crispy calamari, crab cake, lemon gnocchi

Entrees: Pan-seared filet (+$5), New Zealand lamb chops, grilled pork chop, Maple Leaf Farm duck breast, grilled salmon, lobster fettuccine, portobello mushroom

Desserts: Vanilla bean mascarpone cheesecake, flourless chocolate cake

TAKEOUT ($170, serves 4)

Starter: Napa salad

Entrees and sides: Herb-roasted prime rib, horseradish mousse, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, lemon butter broccolini

Dessert: Mascarpone cheesecake, flourless chocolate cake

Additional sides (1 quart, $14 each): Cavatappo mac and cheese, bacon-fat Brussels sprouts, asparagus, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, sorghum-glazed rainbow carrots

4425 Sharon Road

Steak 48 will offer its full menu, including this black-truffle-sauteed Maine Lobster topped steak, and open early for Easter. J. Martin Harris Photography Courtesy of Steak 48

Details: Steak 48 will open early for Easter at noon (until 10 p.m.) and offer the full menu.

COVID-19 precautions: Steak 48 is adhering to state and CDC guidelines for COVID-19 and has implemented Accufectant machines to prevent the spread of the virus. Masks are required when not eating and drinking. Guests must be seated, and no gathering at the bar is allowed. Social distancing guidelines are in place.

Menu: The full menu will be available. Highlights include prime steakhouse meatballs, Wagyu beef tartare, Rhode Island calamari and shrimp, heirloom tomato salad, Maine lobster cocktail, Hawaiian poke, NY strip steak, bone-in ribeye and fresh seafood.

4412 Monroe Road

This Easter, local businesses are offering brunch, takeout meals for the family and sweet treats. Courtesy of Sweet Spot Studio

Details: Sweet Spot Studio will offer Easter-themed sweets to enjoy at home. All items are available for shipping or local pickup. The deadline to order is March 28.

Selections include:

Bunny Bait Bags: Includes five mini carrot sugar cookies that are individually heat-sealed in a bunny bag. For shipping, the cookies will be bubble-wrapped individually outside of the bag. ($12)

Paint-your-own Easter egg cookies: Includes six Easter egg cookies (regular or gluten-free), individually heat-sealed and presented in an egg carton. The kit comes with edible paint and markers, as well as a paint brush. (One for $14, two for $24, three for $16)

Multi-peep cutter: This tool will help you recreate Peep cookies at home. Available in chick or bunny shapes. ($8)

White chocolate Easter egg: Decorated with glitter and gold specs, filled with chocolate-covered marshmallows. ($8)

Bunny Buns: Three sugar cookies (regular or gluten free) with cotton tails, heat-sealed for freshness. ($8)

Sweet Spot Cookie Club Bonus Box: Includes four “Peep” bunny cookies, four “Peep” chick cookies, sanding sugar, colorful royal icing, black dragees, scribe tool and a video tutorial ($30)

Sweet Spot Studio is offering cookie kits, sweet treats and chocolate-covered Easter eggs. Courtesy of Sweet Spot Studio

Sweet Spot Studio will also host an Easter block party featuring a bake sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. On April 3. Vendors include Ashworth’s Cookies, Bake Mohr Sweets, Baked by Jamese, Boda Bee and the Mighty Oats, Cakeable, City Farm Foods, Kema’s Cakes, The Pillar Celebrations and Sweety Craves.There will also be a Spring Cleaning Yard Sale with shirts, cups, towels, ingredients, sprinkle blends, cookie decorating grab bags and kits, cake stands, dessert table decor and cookie cutters. Coordinates Coffee will be on site.

COVID-19 precautions: Masks are required.

270 Camp Road, Suite 103

Wentworth + Fenn will offer Easter treats for the weekend, including fresh berry tarts and “carrot cake carrots.” Courtesy of Sam Allen

Details: Wentworth + Fenn will offer a special Easter menu from April 2-4.

Menu:

Salted caramel “baby chick” macarons ($4)

Hot cross buns (4-pack for $12)

Fresh berry tarts ($7)

4-inch robin egg cakes ($40)

Shortbread cakes ($5)

Carrot cake carrots ($9)

Lemon zest doughnuts with fresh lemon curd filling ($5)

Details: This year, Your Farms, Your Table will partner with Meshugganah for Passover and will substitute its standard shrimp and grits delivery for a Passover/Seder meal. Order your Passover Seder feast for delivery on March 26 between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Your Farms, Your Table will also offer an Easter meal. Order for pickup on April 3 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at The City Kitch (2200 Thrift Road).

Menus:

Passover/Seder ($30/person)

First course: Traditional Matzo Ball soup

Second course: Wagyu beef brisket, fennel, Meyer lemon and herbs. Served with steamed potatoes

Third course: Flourless chocolate-strawberry cake

Easter ($320, feeds 4)

Roasted red pepper and fontina bruschetta

Local bread, baby arugula

Bibb and radicchio salad with apples, apricots, mozzarella, hazelnuts

Prime rib with rosemary jus

Yukon gold mashed potatoes with lemon, scallions and cream

Roasted heirloom carrots, golden beets, benne seeds, asparagus

Early spring berry cheesecake with graham cracker

Parker House rolls (1 dozen)

Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated as more places announce Easter and Passover plans.

