If you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, what was your experience like?

Terrie Payne is directed to the next station as she is processed at the Bank of America Stadium Atrium Health vaccine clinic on Friday, January 29, 2021. Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway formed a public-private partnership to vaccinate people. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

One year ago this week, I was in Hilton Head on spring break with my friends at UNC-Chapel Hill. The water was just a little too cold for swimming, but the sun shined. And we were so grateful for a break.

We never went back to campus that semester due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, I am officially vaccinated against the coronavirus, having been eligible in Group 3 as a journalist working in the field, and I’m just one of many in North Carolina. So far 20% of the population in the state is at least partially vaccinated and 12.9% is fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC. In Mecklenburg County, more than 100,000 have been fully vaccinated.

North Carolina officially moved into Group 4 of its vaccine distribution plan Wednesday, making people with high-risk medical conditions, people experiencing homeless and people in detention centers or shelters eligible.

It’s incredible to think about just how much changed in the last year. And I’m so lucky to have been able to receive this vaccine successfully.

I received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, one of three FDA-authorized vaccines available in the country. It is just one dose, compared to Moderna and Pfizer’s two doses.

I was so happy. I saw visions of a normal senior year at UNC, where I could see my friends’ smiles, get dinner at my favorite restaurant and crowd into one booth meant for four.

A few hours past the initial joy I felt leaving the administration site, I was in bed with a fever, feeling aches, chills and exhaustion. I didn’t sleep that night, but about 24 hours later, I felt completely fine.

My friends who also received the J&J vaccine reported similar feelings. So we asked Charlotteans: If you’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine or have been eligible, what has been your experience, before and after the vaccine?

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

Here’s what some of you said:

Pamela Everett: Received Pfizer first dose 2/27. Only side effect was a sore arm. I have been telling people it was more sore than flu shot, less sore than tetanus. By 24 hrs later, I had forgotten I had taken it. Also, please use the tracker that you can opt-in to report side effects after your doses (via online survey post-vaccination). As a career R&D person, those responses are the type of info that helps improve a product (vaccine) over time. If you have the option to share your experience in that format, please do!

Danny Fuller-Katz: Got my first Moderna shot 2 weeks ago and only have a really sore arm! Very excited for shot number 2 in a couple weeks!!!

Kathryn Galindo: I’m in group 4 and have my first vaccine dose scheduled for tomorrow evening. Honestly, it was a pain to find an appointment near me — I’ll be driving an hour away, but nevertheless, I’m grateful. Things just aren’t super clear.

Nick Loveluck: First dose of Moderna. Kind of sore arm the next day. Looking forward to getting the second one in April. Just want to hug my parents.

Nirali Patel: I’ve had both doses of Pfizer. Had mild body aches after the second dose!

@the_nerdy_virgo: Had my first shot already and no symptoms of side effects, I received the Pfizer vaccine. My second shot is in the next few weeks.

Danielle Sofia: Received first dose on Monday. Other than a sore arm and a little tiredness yesterday, feeling great today.

Dave Walters (via email): My wife and I, both in our 70s, received our shots at the Panthers Stadium earlier this year through Atrium Health. Both times were joyful experiences. The workers were cheerful and excited to be part of a solution to this dreadful health problem. The organization of both events was first rate. It made me proud of our city and country. I am so perplexed when I read about the vast amount of vaccine hesitancy in our society. It shows, I think, a crisis of understanding about world realities, and in the final analysis, folks who refuse the medicine are nothing short of utterly selfish. Our minds have become so addled with conspiracy theories and fake news that too many people are putting their own — and others’ — lives at risk. I was so excited to get my shot — as were the thousands of others in line those days. I guess there is just no helping some people who live in a lurid and sad fantasy world of their own making.

@whoelsebutritajeryl: I had my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine yesterday afternoon. I got pretty sleepy yesterday evening and went to bed early, but other than a sore arm this morning, I feel fine! Definitely agree that the sore arm after the tetanus shot is wayyyyy worse. I have no worries about my second dose coming up in early April.

Iris Young: Received Johnson & Johnson Sunday. Got super sick Sunday night, muscle aches, fever, headache, no energy. Fortunately by Monday evening I was feeling okay.

For more responses, check out the comments on our Instagram post. If you’ve been vaccinated, what was your experience like? Send us an email to charlottefive@charlottefive.com and we may publish your responses.

Editor’s note: Answers have been edited for punctuation and capitalization.

Need a vaccine?

The Charlotte Observer’s up-to-date vaccine coverage offers easy-to-follow options:

COVID vaccines in or near Charlotte: Your guide to getting an appointment

Looking for COVID vaccines across the NC, SC state line? Here’s what you need to know.