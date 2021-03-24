Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | March 26-April 1

Food Truck Fridays returns to University City with live music, local food and shopping.

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. During the North Carolina order beginning March 26 at 5 p.m., mass gatherings are limited to 50 people inside and 100 people outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits.

Friday

Celebrate Vic the Chili Man for a special appearance at the 7th Street Public Market porch as part of his retirement party, which was delayed due to COVID-19. All tips will be donated to SHRED Charlotte. Online ordering is encouraged, as there may be a crowd. 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. 224 E. 7th St. https://bit.ly/3vO35Hr

Vic the Chili Man will celebrate his retirement by serving hot dogs in uptown on March 25-26. David T. Foster III Charlotte Observer

Join artists Stephen Hayes and Cynthia Flaxman Frank at the Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art. Hayes gives voice to the Black experience through contemporary mixed-media artwork including sculpting, welding and carving. Flaxman Frank uses her work as a graphic designer to inform the narrative she depicts on canvas. Limited time slots are available to maintain social distancing. Masks are required. 6-8 p.m. 1520 S. Tryon St. Free admission. https://bit.ly/3f3u2kt

Food Truck Friday at University City has returned at Armored Cow Brewing. Expect local food, live music from Seven Day Haze, craft vendors from Starving Artist Market and brewery drinks. This week, enjoy bites from Lobster Dogs Food Truck, Last Chance Grill, Mike’s Vegan Cookout, Pho Feel’n, Scratch Kitchen CLT and Gnam Gnam Gelato. 5-9 p.m. 8821 J.W. Clay Blvd. https://bit.ly/3cYlAAq

Saturday

Support small businesses and artisans at the Plaza Midwood Art Crawl. The event runs from Pecan to The Plaza, all outdoors, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. https://bit.ly/317jEQI

Grab your bike and head to the U.S. National Whitewater Center to compete in The Whole Enchilada, a 45-50 mile mountain bike race. There’s also a Half Enchilada, which comes in at about 24 miles. The race will operate on a dispersed model to accommodate social distancing and COVID-19 safety procedures. 8:30-3:30 p.m. $40-$50. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. https://bit.ly/3rbzeFA

Sunday

Enjoy live music, cigars and authentic flavors at the Latin Street Fest at Sycamore Brewing. The Chef Ray’s Cuban and Que Viva Latin Street Grill food trucks will be on site, complemented by live music from Dos y Mas Rumba Band and Late Night Special. Noon-7 p.m. 2161 Hawkins St. Free. https://bit.ly/3c9w6FS

Paint spring blooms with Wine & Design virtually. Pick up your paint kit up to two days or two hours prior to the Zoom event, where an artist will demonstrate the class live. The paint kit includes a pencil-traced canvas, paints, brush set, mixing plates and a napkin. 7 p.m. $32. 1419 East Blvd. https://bit.ly/3tNALTI

Monday

Start off the week with a Cross Conditioning Training virtual strength and mobility workout. Instead of high-intensity intervals, expect low impact strength work — ideal for a Monday. 6-7 p.m. $15. https://bit.ly/3vZUeCS

Tuesday

Sip craft beer and take a plant home at the Plant, Pot and Hops workshop. During the event, Shades of Moss owner Barry Greene will teach you how to pot your own plant on the patio at Devil’s Logic Brewing. Tickets include beer, a plant kit and an hour-long workshop. 7-8 p.m. $25. 1426 E. 4th St. https://bit.ly/39mSNEX

Shades of Moss owner Barry Greene will host a plant demonstration workshop at Devil’s Logic on March 30. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Learn how to make ice cream and pastries from Chef Ashley Boyd, culinary director and managing partner of 300 East during a Pastry a la Mode class at Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen. The menu includes toasted marshmallow ice cream with graham shortbread and dark chocolate honey ganache and buttermilk tres leches with strawberry sorbet. Face masks are mandatory. 6-9 p.m. $140 for two people. https://bit.ly/3d4c0vS

Wednesday

Check out the Amigo and Amigo Shrooms Art Installation at ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center, which will stay lit until April 18. There’s also take-and-make kits for kids, a mushroom book display, fact sheets about mushrooms, activity sheets, a mushroom fairy house window display and Beatrix Potter book displays. Free. 300 E. 7th St. https://bit.ly/2NGkqRD

This display of giant illuminated mushrooms offers a fun evening outdoors for both kids and adults. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Thursday

Go for a run, then grab a beer at the Protagonist Fun Run, presented by Protagonist and NoDa Fit. The run includes four stops with bodyweight exercises, and the price of admission includes a post-workout beer. 6-7 p.m. $7. 3123 N. Davidson St. https://bit.ly/3tEJVSs

Mark your calendar

The University City Wine Fest will return this spring with five boutique-style wine tastings and activities around the lake and boardwalk. This year’s main event will extend over two days to accommodate social distancing. April 14-18. $35+ https://bit.ly/3lFYlyU

Attend the 2021 Queen’s Cup Steeplechase virtually this year. Broadcasts will begin via livestream on April 24 at 12:25 p.m., and races will run every 30 minutes. There’s even a contest for at-home tailgate homemade hats. Free. https://bit.ly/3lDZLdm

