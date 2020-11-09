Topgolf fans: A live stadium series is coming to Bank of America Stadium

The Topgolf Live Stadium Series will come to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on March 25-28. Observer file photo

Topgolf fans, Panthers fans or anyone who wants to get outside and hit something: a Topgolf Live Stadium Series is coming to Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium in 2021.

At the interactive event, you’ll get the opportunity to hit golf balls to glowing targets on the field. Targets will be placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box, and balls will be tracked by Toptracer Range technology. Shots will be instantly scored.

Topgolf Live Stadium Series details

When: March 25-28, 2021

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Cost: Begin at $40 for player tickets ($35 for students). Premium tickets are $115 and include drink tickets, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat provided by Black Clover, a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership and a Game Play voucher redeemable at any U.S. Topgolf location, excluding Topgolf Las Vegas.

Tickets: On sale starting Thursday, Nov. 12.

Tee times: One-hour increments.

COVID-19 precautions: Safety protocols will be implemented according to CDC and local guidelines, according to the Carolina Panthers website.

Bank of America Stadium events

In 2020, COVID-19 took its toll on all events, and Bank of America Stadium was no exception. It had some big-ticket entertainment planned, including Billy Joel and Garth Brooks concerts. The now-infamous 2019 Untappd Beer Festival was expected to make its return, as well.

Here are the current details for those rescheduled events:

Garth Brooks has rescheduled his concert to April 10, 2021.

Billy Joel’s concert will now be held on April 17, 2021.

Untappd Beer Festival is currently scheduled for Saturday, April 24, 2021.

