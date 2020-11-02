Charlotte Observer Logo
charlottefive Logo

Food and Drink

Your guide to 2020 Thanksgiving takeout dining in Charlotte

Local restaurants, such as Red Salt by David Burke, will offer Thanksgiving meals to go this year.
Local restaurants, such as Red Salt by David Burke, will offer Thanksgiving meals to go this year. Courtesy of Red Salt by David Burke

Like many gatherings, Thanksgiving may look a little different this year.

To protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19, the CDC recommends having a small dinner with only the people who live in your household or enjoying a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community. While restaurants are open, our suggestion this year is to opt for take-home meals.

Charlotte’s local restaurants and bakeries still want to make the holiday as comfortable as possible. From whole-roasted turkeys to pumpkin pies, these spots have your Thanksgiving takeout meal covered:

Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen

4001 Yancey Road

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

IMG_6463 (1).JPG
Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen will offer both pecan and pumpkin pies for Thanksgiving. Courtesy of Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen

Pre-order: Now through Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.

Pickup: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 25

Delivery available

Sides:

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Desserts:

Fine & Fettle

4905 Barclay Downs Drive

Pre-order: Now through Nov. 21. Email daniel.lydia@hilton.com to reserve your order.

Details:

Thanksgiving pre-fixe menu:

Maggiano’s

4400 Sharon Road

Pre-order: Order must be placed by 8 p.m. the day prior to pickup. Meals picked up prior to Nov. 26 will be prepared and packaged cold to warm up at home. Call 704-916-2320 to order.

Pickup: Nov. 24-26

Price: $179.99 (serves 4-5)

Red Salt by David Burke

555 S. McDowell St.

image1.jpg
Thanksgiving offerings from Red Salt by David Burke serve 4-6 guests with hearty mains, sides and desserts. Courtesy of Red Salt by David Burke

Pre-order: Now through Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

Pickup: Nov. 24 from 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Price: $200 (serves 4) or $300 (serves 6)

Selections include:

The Stanley

1961 E. 7th St.

Pre-order: Order by Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. by calling 980-299-2741 or emailing info@thestanleyclt.com

Pickup: Nov. 25 from 5-9 p.m.

Price: $20 (cut into 8 pieces)

Selections include:

Sweet Spot Studio

4418 Monroe Road

SweetSpotCookieClub Holidays 2020_102 (1).jpg
Stunning cookies shaped like pumpkin pie slices make for a memorable Thanksgiving treat. Courtesy of Sweet Spot Studio


Pre-order: Order by Nov. 11 for shipping on Nov. 16, or order by Nov. 18 for pickup on Nov. 20, 23 and 24.

Pickup: A member of the team will reach out via email to coordinate pickup details

Options include:

Wentworth & Fenn

270 Camp Road, Suite 103

wentworth_zestylemonpie.jpg
Finish off your Thanksgiving meal with a zesty lemon pie from Wentworth & Fenn. Courtesy of Wentworth & Fenn


Pre-order: Now through Nov. 21 by emailing sam@wentworthandfenn.com

Pickup: Nov. 23-25

Price: $30 (feeds 8-12 people)

Pie flavors include:

Your Mom’s Donuts and Your Mom’s Bazaar

4205 Park Road, 11025 Monroe Road, 107 N. Main St.

DSC_9195.jpg
Surprise your guests with warm cinnamon rolls right from the oven with take-and-bake options from Your Mom’s Bazaar. Courtesy of Your Mom’s Bazaar

Pre-order: Now through Nov. 19

Pickup: Until noon on Nov. 24-25

Selections include:

This story is developing and will be updated as more Charlotte restaurants announce Thanksgiving takeout menus.



Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Jessica Swannie
Jessica Swannie
Jessica is a writer fueled by coffee, cookies and long walks in the Magic Kingdom. She’s often found exploring the culinary scene (mostly pasta) and traveling. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @jessicaswannie.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service