Your guide to 2020 Thanksgiving takeout dining in Charlotte

Local restaurants, such as Red Salt by David Burke, will offer Thanksgiving meals to go this year.

Like many gatherings, Thanksgiving may look a little different this year.

To protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19, the CDC recommends having a small dinner with only the people who live in your household or enjoying a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community. While restaurants are open, our suggestion this year is to opt for take-home meals.

Charlotte’s local restaurants and bakeries still want to make the holiday as comfortable as possible. From whole-roasted turkeys to pumpkin pies, these spots have your Thanksgiving takeout meal covered:

4001 Yancey Road

Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen will offer both pecan and pumpkin pies for Thanksgiving. Courtesy of Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen

Pre-order: Now through Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.

Pickup: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 25

Delivery available

Sides:

Mashed sweet potatoes: goat cheese, maple-pecan crumble

Roasted brussels sprouts: house-made bacon and date-shallot jam

Green bean casserole: mushroom duxelles, crispy shallots

Roasted broccoli: lemon and herb gremolata, crispy prosciutto

Glazed carrots: orange-ginger glaze

Smoked cauliflower and butternut squash: herbs, cranberries, shaved parmesan

Classic stuffing: corn bread, sage, roasted vegetable stock

Cranberry sauce: oranges, apples, thyme (serves 4-6)

Great gravy roasted turkey stock: herbs ( gluten-free available )

Fresh baked dinner rolls (8): whipped herb butter and honey butter

Desserts:

Pecan pie: bourbon, chocolate

Pumpkin pie: vanilla bean, whipped cream

4905 Barclay Downs Drive

Pre-order: Now through Nov. 21. Email daniel.lydia@hilton.com to reserve your order.

Details:

One protein, two sides, one dessert for $75 (serves 4-6)

One protein, four sides, two desserts for $100 (serves 6-8)

Two turkey breasts or two porchetta, six sides, two desserts for $125 (serves 8-10)

Three turkey breasts or three porchetta, six sides, three desserts for $150 (serves 10-12)

Thanksgiving pre-fixe menu:

Roasted turkey breast: cranberry chutney, choice of two sides, one dessert for $35

Porchetta: cranberry chutney, choice of two Sides, one dessert for $35

Sides:mashed sweet potato casserole, potatoes and gravy, herbed dressing, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, honey glazed carrots

Desserts: pecan pie, pumpkin pie, apple cobbler and house vanilla ice cream

4400 Sharon Road

Pre-order: Order must be placed by 8 p.m. the day prior to pickup. Meals picked up prior to Nov. 26 will be prepared and packaged cold to warm up at home. Call 704-916-2320 to order.

Pickup: Nov. 24-26

Price: $179.99 (serves 4-5)

Traditional roasted turkey with giblet gravy and focaccia sausage stuffing

Country-style smoked ham with whipped sweet potatoes

Spaghetti and meatballs

Four-cheese ravioli

Caesar salad

Garlic mashed potatoes

Freshly baked bread

Cranberry relish

Pumpkin praline cheesecake

555 S. McDowell St.

Thanksgiving offerings from Red Salt by David Burke serve 4-6 guests with hearty mains, sides and desserts. Courtesy of Red Salt by David Burke

Pre-order: Now through Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

Pickup: Nov. 24 from 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Price: $200 (serves 4) or $300 (serves 6)

Selections include:

Turkey (10-12 pounds to serve four, 14-16 pounds to serve six)

Mushroom, sausage and herb stuffing

Rosemary gravy

Cranberry sauce

Roasted Brussels sprouts with cipollini and bacon

Sweet potato casserole with marshmallows and amaretto

Fingerlings potatoes

Popovers

Dessert (one to serve four, two to serve six): double crust apple pie, classic pumpkin pie, DB signature cheesecake pops

1961 E. 7th St.

Pre-order: Order by Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. by calling 980-299-2741 or emailing info@thestanleyclt.com

Pickup: Nov. 25 from 5-9 p.m.

Price: $20 (cut into 8 pieces)

Selections include:

Traditional pecan pie with whipped vanilla-bourbon cream

Apple pie with crumb topping

Pumpkin pie with spiced whipped cream

4418 Monroe Road

Stunning cookies shaped like pumpkin pie slices make for a memorable Thanksgiving treat. Courtesy of Sweet Spot Studio

Pre-order: Order by Nov. 11 for shipping on Nov. 16, or order by Nov. 18 for pickup on Nov. 20, 23 and 24.

Pickup: A member of the team will reach out via email to coordinate pickup details

Options include:

Thanksgiving table settings: Personalized pumpkin cookies with one name per cookie. Available in traditional or gluten-free. Please leave names for personalization in the cart notes. $5/cookie

Pumpkin pie cookie platter: Six slices of sugar cookies decorated like pumpkin pie slices. Available in traditional or gluten-free. $22

270 Camp Road, Suite 103

Finish off your Thanksgiving meal with a zesty lemon pie from Wentworth & Fenn. Courtesy of Wentworth & Fenn

Pre-order: Now through Nov. 21 by emailing sam@wentworthandfenn.com

Pickup: Nov. 23-25

Price: $30 (feeds 8-12 people)

Pie flavors include:

Pumpkin Spice Pie with small tea cookies adorning the top

Bourbon & Pecan Pie adorned with pecan clusters made with pecans, dark chocolate, butterscotch and sea salt

Apple Crumb Pie with dark brown sugar crumb topping

Chocolate Fudge Pie with shaved dark chocolate and buttermilk cremeux

Zesty Lemon Pie with torched meringue

4205 Park Road, 11025 Monroe Road, 107 N. Main St.

Surprise your guests with warm cinnamon rolls right from the oven with take-and-bake options from Your Mom’s Bazaar. Courtesy of Your Mom’s Bazaar

Pre-order: Now through Nov. 19

Pickup: Until noon on Nov. 24-25

Selections include:

Joyce Farms naked turkey: $20

Joyce Farms Heritage Black turkey: $20

Take-and-bake cinnamon rolls: $9

Take-and-bake brioche dinner rolls: $6

Scones: $12

Apple galette: $15

Sourdough: $8

Apple walnut gorgonzola brioche rolls: $12

Par-baked baguettes: $4

Stuffing mix: $6

Donuts: $3.75 each, $16.50/half dozen, $27/dozen

Mixed flower bouquet: $20

This story is developing and will be updated as more Charlotte restaurants announce Thanksgiving takeout menus.





