Food and Drink
Your guide to 2020 Thanksgiving takeout dining in Charlotte
Like many gatherings, Thanksgiving may look a little different this year.
To protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19, the CDC recommends having a small dinner with only the people who live in your household or enjoying a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community. While restaurants are open, our suggestion this year is to opt for take-home meals.
Charlotte’s local restaurants and bakeries still want to make the holiday as comfortable as possible. From whole-roasted turkeys to pumpkin pies, these spots have your Thanksgiving takeout meal covered:
Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen
4001 Yancey Road
Pre-order: Now through Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.
Pickup: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 25
Delivery available
Sides:
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Mashed sweet potatoes: goat cheese, maple-pecan crumble
Roasted brussels sprouts: house-made bacon and date-shallot jam
Green bean casserole: mushroom duxelles, crispy shallots
Roasted broccoli: lemon and herb gremolata, crispy prosciutto
Glazed carrots: orange-ginger glaze
Smoked cauliflower and butternut squash: herbs, cranberries, shaved parmesan
Classic stuffing: corn bread, sage, roasted vegetable stock
Cranberry sauce: oranges, apples, thyme (serves 4-6)
Great gravy roasted turkey stock: herbs (gluten-free available)
Fresh baked dinner rolls (8): whipped herb butter and honey butter
Desserts:
Pecan pie: bourbon, chocolate
Pumpkin pie: vanilla bean, whipped cream
Fine & Fettle
4905 Barclay Downs Drive
Pre-order: Now through Nov. 21. Email daniel.lydia@hilton.com to reserve your order.
Details:
One protein, two sides, one dessert for $75 (serves 4-6)
One protein, four sides, two desserts for $100 (serves 6-8)
Two turkey breasts or two porchetta, six sides, two desserts for $125 (serves 8-10)
Three turkey breasts or three porchetta, six sides, three desserts for $150 (serves 10-12)
Thanksgiving pre-fixe menu:
Roasted turkey breast: cranberry chutney, choice of two sides, one dessert for $35
Porchetta: cranberry chutney, choice of two Sides, one dessert for $35
Sides:mashed sweet potato casserole, potatoes and gravy, herbed dressing, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, honey glazed carrots
Desserts: pecan pie, pumpkin pie, apple cobbler and house vanilla ice cream
Maggiano’s
4400 Sharon Road
Pre-order: Order must be placed by 8 p.m. the day prior to pickup. Meals picked up prior to Nov. 26 will be prepared and packaged cold to warm up at home. Call 704-916-2320 to order.
Pickup: Nov. 24-26
Price: $179.99 (serves 4-5)
Traditional roasted turkey with giblet gravy and focaccia sausage stuffing
Country-style smoked ham with whipped sweet potatoes
Spaghetti and meatballs
Four-cheese ravioli
Caesar salad
Garlic mashed potatoes
Freshly baked bread
Cranberry relish
Pumpkin praline cheesecake
Red Salt by David Burke
555 S. McDowell St.
Pre-order: Now through Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.
Pickup: Nov. 24 from 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Price: $200 (serves 4) or $300 (serves 6)
Selections include:
Turkey (10-12 pounds to serve four, 14-16 pounds to serve six)
Mushroom, sausage and herb stuffing
Rosemary gravy
Cranberry sauce
Roasted Brussels sprouts with cipollini and bacon
Sweet potato casserole with marshmallows and amaretto
Fingerlings potatoes
Popovers
Dessert (one to serve four, two to serve six): double crust apple pie, classic pumpkin pie, DB signature cheesecake pops
The Stanley
1961 E. 7th St.
Pre-order: Order by Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. by calling 980-299-2741 or emailing info@thestanleyclt.com
Pickup: Nov. 25 from 5-9 p.m.
Price: $20 (cut into 8 pieces)
Selections include:
Traditional pecan pie with whipped vanilla-bourbon cream
Apple pie with crumb topping
Pumpkin pie with spiced whipped cream
Sweet Spot Studio
4418 Monroe Road
Pre-order: Order by Nov. 11 for shipping on Nov. 16, or order by Nov. 18 for pickup on Nov. 20, 23 and 24.
Pickup: A member of the team will reach out via email to coordinate pickup details
Options include:
Thanksgiving table settings: Personalized pumpkin cookies with one name per cookie. Available in traditional or gluten-free. Please leave names for personalization in the cart notes. $5/cookie
Pumpkin pie cookie platter: Six slices of sugar cookies decorated like pumpkin pie slices. Available in traditional or gluten-free. $22
Wentworth & Fenn
270 Camp Road, Suite 103
Pre-order: Now through Nov. 21 by emailing sam@wentworthandfenn.com
Pickup: Nov. 23-25
Price: $30 (feeds 8-12 people)
Pie flavors include:
Pumpkin Spice Pie with small tea cookies adorning the top
Bourbon & Pecan Pie adorned with pecan clusters made with pecans, dark chocolate, butterscotch and sea salt
Apple Crumb Pie with dark brown sugar crumb topping
Chocolate Fudge Pie with shaved dark chocolate and buttermilk cremeux
Zesty Lemon Pie with torched meringue
Your Mom’s Donuts and Your Mom’s Bazaar
4205 Park Road, 11025 Monroe Road, 107 N. Main St.
Pre-order: Now through Nov. 19
Pickup: Until noon on Nov. 24-25
Selections include:
Joyce Farms naked turkey: $20
Joyce Farms Heritage Black turkey: $20
Take-and-bake cinnamon rolls: $9
Take-and-bake brioche dinner rolls: $6
Scones: $12
Apple galette: $15
Sourdough: $8
Apple walnut gorgonzola brioche rolls: $12
Par-baked baguettes: $4
Stuffing mix: $6
Donuts: $3.75 each, $16.50/half dozen, $27/dozen
Mixed flower bouquet: $20
This story is developing and will be updated as more Charlotte restaurants announce Thanksgiving takeout menus.
Comments