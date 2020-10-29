This Charlotte chicken and seafood favorite will open a second spot. Here’s where.

The rendering of the new Lulu’s showcases the vision for the space.

Miketa and Joseph “Jay” Davis are unstoppable.

When COVID-19 tried to cancel their wedding plans, they pulled together a last-minute wedding on the lake.

When many Charlotte restaurants were closing, Lulu’s Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood — the couples’ first restaurant — was serving lines of cars that wrapped around the building.

Now, Lulu’s, which recently participated in Charlotte’s Black Restaurant Week, will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Nov. 1, complete with expanded hours seven days per week, beginning at 11 a.m. And that’s not all — the Davises also announced a new location, set to open in early 2021 on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood.

“We did our first year through COVID-19 and survived,” Jay said.

“It’s amazing,” Miketa said. “Especially in the restaurant business, to make it to one year and to have the success that we’ve had even through COVID-19.”

‘A getaway within the city’

The couples’ tremendous success can be attributed to hard work, good food and having an eye on the future.

“I’m always looking for ideas for different things we can do next, ways we can branch off and do the next best thing,” Jay said.

Jay and Miketa Davis are celebrating the one-year anniversary of Lulu’s Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood, complete with the announcement of a new location. Alvin C. Jacobs Jr./Courtesy of The LEPR Agency

When Jay first moved to Charlotte, he told Miketa that he wanted the building directly across the street from where he lived on Central Avenue.

“Even then I had no idea what was going on with Central Avenue. I just wanted to put something business-wise over there,” Jay said.

While that building is no longer standing, the new Lulu’s location is directly across the street from Jay’s original vision.

“He’s a very big idea dreamer, always looking steps ahead,” Miketa said. “One of the things that he said even through COVID-19 was that he really wanted to have six or seven locations in Charlotte or the surrounding areas in three years. And I think for him, when we found this spot, it was just perfect based on the concept.”

The new Lulu’s location will be double the size of the original location. Courtesy of The LEPR Agency

The new location will add to an already-successful menu and concept with brunch offerings.

“One of the things that a lot of people don’t know is when we first opened up [the original] location, we were talking about trying to do breakfast or brunch concept,” Miketa said. “But the building was way too small. And we were just starting out — we never owned a restaurant. So I think so when we saw this [new] location, we knew a lot of people brunch on Central, where there’s a lot of the best spots to go to. And so when we saw that, our concept for having brunch — or being able to bring that concept back — was a good thing.”

The new menu will feature the top sellers from the original Lulu’s location and will add items that cater to a more relaxed brunch and dinner feel.

“This changed the atmosphere a little bit, but [with] some of the same favorites,” Jay said. “We’re keeping our roots the same.”

And the space?

“The best way I could put it is kind of jazzy. Calm, relaxing,” Jay said. “A getaway within the city.”

Newlyweds Jay and Miketa haven’t let the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from following their dreams. Alvin C. Jacobs Jr./Courtesy of The LEPR Agency

The Central Avenue Lulu’s will be double the size of the original Lulu’s location. Expect indoor and outdoor seating.

The Davises are most excited about tweaking the recipes and bringing the new concept to life.

“Even though it’s still a Lulu’s, it’s a new venture,’ Jay said. “So there’s this level of excitement of building this next thing and seeing how it goes.”

Jay likened the current state of the restaurant as the “pregnancy phase.”

“We can’t wait to meet the baby,” he said, as Miketa laughed.

Jay and Miketa Davis have been busy with weddings and restaurant openings, but they always have time to make each other laugh. Alvin C. Jacobs Jr./Courtesy of The LEPR Agency

The couple is excited that the new concept will allow them to interact more with the customers and staff, given the larger size.

“I’m actually most excited to live in the space of something we created,” Miketa said. “I think one of the biggest things with Lulu’s to begin with is that we created it because it was a piece of Maryland — a piece of us — that we didn’t necessarily have here, but that we wanted to share with everyone else. I think now having this space will work,” Miketa said.

“Instead of making reservations to go to dinner or brunch somewhere else, we’re going to add our own place and our own spot where we can go and we can enjoy the atmosphere and the food and the drinks,” Miketa said. “And to know it’s something that we created. I think that’s amazing.”

2400 Tuckaseegee Road, and opening on Central Avenue in 2021

Instagram: @lulus_restaurant_charlotte

