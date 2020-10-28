Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Oct. 30-Nov. 5

The opening night of Leandro Manzo: Origen at the Merino Mill is Oct. 30.

Friday

Bring the whole family to a Not-so-scary Halloween Drive-in showing of “Hotel Transylvania” and enjoy samples of Coca-Cola and other snacks as you watch. 5-9 p.m. $30 per car. 5555 Concord Parkway South, Suite 302, Concord. https://bit.ly/3jiLbW5

See a 10-year retrospective with more than 100 of Argentinian painter and photographer Leandro Manzo’s paintings and prints at the opening night of Leandro Manzo: Origen at the Merino Mill. 5-10 p.m., 500 S. Main St., Mooresville. Free admission. https://bit.ly/2H72jRH

Watch Halloween classic ”Hocus Pocus” at the Ballantyne Drive-in movie series. Pre-order food from a special Shake Shack menu to have dinner at the event. Pre-registration is required. 6-9:30 p.m. 14120 Ballantyne Corp. Place. $30. https://bit.ly/3dFMkpc

Saturday

Sign up for the Run Ballantyne virtual 8K, 5K and 1 mile fun run. The 8K and 5K finishers will receive a custom die-cast finisher medal. Submit your time anytime between Oct. 31 and midnight on Nov. 14. Race starts at 8 a.m. $25 for 8K, $20 for 5K, $10 for 1 mile fun run. https://bit.ly/35ftWjq

Spend your Halloween laughing at outdoor live comedy acts featuring Darren “DS” Sanders and Jason Allen King at the final show in the Fillmore Live at the Lot series. All ages are welcome. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. 820 Hamilton St. $25. https://www.fillmorenc.com/

Darren “DS” Sanders performs at the final installment of the Fillmore’s Live at the Lot series on Oct. 31. Courtesy of Live Nation

Get your groove on with live music and a social dis-dance at Piedmont Social Club. You can also enjoy discounts on bowling, win a $100 gift card in the costume contest at 10 p.m., and kids 12 and under will receive a treat bag any time during the day while supplies last. Free admission. https://bit.ly/34dODge

Sunday

Bring the kids out for a round of nature bingo. Listen to a short book, then learn about North American wildlife with several rounds of bingo. Hot chocolate and apple cider will be provided. This activity is appropriate for ages 5-10. 3-4 p.m. 2900 Rocky River Road. $4. https://bit.ly/3ketwzV

Monday

Can’t decide whether you want to play music bingo or trivia? Bring your friends for an hour of both at Edge City Brewery. Start with 60 minutes of themed trivia, then finish up your night with music bingo. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 6209 Old Post Road. Free admission. https://bit.ly/2Tapqgg

Edge City Brewery is temporarily set up with a focus on social distancing. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Tuesday

Get moving with the Armored Cow Run Club. Come run one-mile loops with Camp Gladiator trainers and the head brewer and owner of Armored Cow Brewing Co. After your run, get a reward card to start tracking your miles and earn brewery swag. 6 p.m. 8821 JW Clay Road. Free admission. https://bit.ly/3o8zFju

Wednesday

Both Mint Museum locations have reopened, and you can visit either of them with free admission with the Night Out at the Mint Museum program. Choose a time slot, register for your free ticket and pick up a free mask at the front desk if you don’t have one to enjoy the Mint Museum collections. 5-9 p.m. https://bit.ly/2Tb4p57

De’Angelo Dia’s work is on display at the Mint Museum Uptown. Courtesy of de’Angelo Dia

Thursday

Pick up seasonal fresh fruits and veggies at the Urban Farm at Aldersgate’s Fall Farm Stand. The farm accepts cash, cards and EBT. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. 5:30 p.m. 4101 Somerdale Lane. Free admission. https://bit.ly/3o8lAT5



