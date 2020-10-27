This deli with a famous salad bar announces permanent closure at Charlotte-area spot

Jason’s Deli is closing its Pineville location at the end of the month. The location at 1600 E. Woodlawn Road in Charlotte will remain open.

Jason’s Deli has announced the permanent closure of its Pineville location at 10610 Centrum Parkway, effective Oct. 31.

The deli known for its massive salad bar, sandwiches and soft-serve ice cream will continue to operate at its nearby location, 1600 E Woodlawn Road in Charlotte, it stated in an email to customers on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The restaurant chain operates more than 260 delis across 28 states, including nearby spots in Concord and Huntersville.

“With the lease on our Pineville location at an end and the reduced business we’ve faced recently due to COVID, the company decided that we could service the majority of the community through the Charlotte Woodlawn location,” marketing director Brandy Butler told CharlotteFive.

In June 2019, Jason’s Deli closed its UNC Charlotte location after 18 years in the area. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chain has closed 22 other stores after being forced to close down its salad bars and offer prepared salads instead, Restaurant Business reported.

Gift Cards, Deli Dollars and Birthday Club membership rewards will be redeemable at one of the deli’s other locations, according to the email.

