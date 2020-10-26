During COVID-19, these 5 Charlotte businesses decided to piv — fine, we won’t say it.

If ever there was a television scene that accurately depicted 2020, it would be the “Friends” episode where Ross repeatedly yells “pivot!” as Chandler and Rachel try to fit a couch that’s too big up a stairwell that’s too small.

COVID-19 has required constant pivoting and creativity, and many Charlotte businesses have found an unexpected silver lining in adjusting their business models and adding new revenue streams. CharlotteFive caught up with local businesses Barcelona Wine Bar, Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen, Earl’s Grocery, Great Things and Green Brothers Juice to find out how the owners have shifted to keep their doors open and customers happy during this time.

When COVID-19 forced longtime Charlotte restaurant Carpe Diem to close for good in June, owners Bonnie Warford and Tricia Maddrey had another idea up their sleeves. Rather than struggle with the instability of running restaurants during a pandemic, the sisters decided to put their energy into shifting the focus of their second eatery, Earl’s Grocery, to offering purely grocery and take-away services.

“When the pandemic hit we started out as trying to sell what we had in our coolers at Carpe Diem so it wouldn’t go to waste. We thought maybe we should just turn it into a little grocery and then were like — why would we do that? We already have a grocery,” Warford said.

Originally opened in 2014 as an urban grocery store with a casual dining area, Maddrey and Warford decided to convert seating into shelving and expand their product offerings. “Our goal is to be a cross between Whole Foods and Publix in the best possible way,” Warford said. “We’ve got everyday groceries like meats, pastas, boxed cereal and a slew of specialty and local options.”

Fresh vegetables greet customers upon entry into Earl’s Grocery. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Some of these local favorites include Homeland Creamery milk, Chef Alyssa’s Spreads, Cannizzaro sauces and Pure Intentions Coffee. “Earl’s hearkens back to neighborhood grocers of the past, but with a decidedly modern twist,” Warford noted.

The transition has not been easy. There have been logistical challenges like finding the right grocery distributor and setting up an online grocery service — which is still in process — as well as the emotional ones.

“There is the obvious grief and frustration — everybody is still really scared about this pandemic. I don’t know if this is going to work, but the concept seems good,” Warford said. She is optimistic about the online grocery ordering platform that is slated to be up and running very soon. “People don’t realize all that we have — there are so many regular grocery items — we have Rice Krispies and pasta — anything you’d pick up at a regular grocery. You really can come in once or twice a week — or soon order online — and get everything you need.”

In addition to expanded grocery offerings, Earl’s won’t be letting its longtime fans down. In the prepared food area, patrons can order up some of Earl’s famous Harvest Salad, as well as Carpe Diem’s melt-in-your-mouth fried chicken and take it to go.

Earl’s Grocery has sidewalk seating on Elizabeth Avenue. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Restaurants become retailers

As the coronavirus slowed business at Charlotte restaurants, Barcelona Wine Bar added a retail marketplace to its trendy South End location. The Spanish tapas and wine bar now offers a selection of pantry items, artisanal homewares and themed wine packs to allow guests to create the experience of Barcelona at home.

From paella pans to porrons, spices to sangria, the retail space is designed to let patrons take home some of their favorites and allow those who are not comfortable dining out during COVID-19 to enjoy some of the Spanish cuisine they have grown to love at Barcelona.

Barcelona Wine Bar recently added a marketplace where patrons can purchase some of their favorite Spanish items to use at home. Courtesy of Laurie Larsh

“Making the Barcelona marketplace was really a labor of love and history. These aren’t new things on our shelves, these are ingredients and crafted objects from our friends. Our charcuterie boards are handmade by Ray Medeiros Jr. and have been for so long. The La Boella olive oil that we pour for every guest is from the Sumarrocca family, pioneers of quality agriculture in Catalunya. Many of the wines we are selling are from small producers that rely on our restaurants to introduce their handiwork to our guests. Our guests wanted a different way to connect with us during this time and we absolutely agreed with them, these are really special things,“ said Gretchen Thomas, vice president of food & beverage innovations.

One of the most popular items in the Barcelona marketplace are the wine party packs. These pre-selected packages of four bottles of wine come in fun themes like Spanish Day Drinking, Women WineMakers and Iconic Reds of Spain.

Among the most popular items Barcelona offers are its themed wine packs. Courtesy of Laurie Larsh

Classes and businesses moving online

The desire to dine and cook at home has also caused shifts at Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen. The studio began offering its signature cooking classes virtually when COVID-19 limitations set in. The online events have since become so successful that they were even featured in Food & Wine and Parade Magazine as some of the best in the country.

“We’ve added new international themes and optional ingredient boxes,” said Andrew Wilen, co-owner and president of Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen. “They’ve been a great bump for us as a revenue stream during this time and hopefully will continue to provide additional possibilities and revenue as we continue through the pandemic and post pandemic.”

Chef Alyssa’s most popular option has been the team building virtual cooking classes. Hosted by Chef Alyssa Wilen, these private events give groups the opportunity to bond virtually while creating a delicious meal. “We are scheduling them into the fall right now as many groups are still looking for ways to connect remotely since in-person isn’t an option for many work groups,” Andrew Wilen said.

With participation from people all across the country, Chef Alyssa’s plans to continue with this new way of teaching as long as there is interest.

The virtual classes at Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen have been named some of the best in the U.S. by Food & Wine and Parade magazines. Courtesy of Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

From in-person to online

For resale boutique, Great Things, pivoting during COVID was essential — not just for the business itself, but for all of the local women that it supports. “All sales from Great Things support My Sister’s House, a transitional living program for single, homeless women in Charlotte,” said Jennifer Coble, executive director, Friendship Community Development Corporation.

“When we had to close the physical resale boutique in accordance with the governor’s stay-at-home order, we launched an online boutique,” Coble said. “It was critical that we find a way to continue generating sales while the physical boutique was closed.” While the physical boutique has since reopened, the online boutique helped grow the business so much, it has become a permanent revenue stream. “We’re planning to keep the online boutique because it’s generating more than 15% of total sales and has allowed us to reach customers outside of the Charlotte metro area,” Coble said.

New arrivals are added to the online Great Things boutique every Friday. The physical store is located at 1914 Beatties Ford Road. It is operated by Friendship Community Development Corporation, which also owns and operates Sweet Creations.

During COVID-19, Great Things resale boutique has added an online store that it will continue to operate. Courtesy of Great Things

New takeout, subscription offerings

Green Brothers Juice was ahead of the curve this year when it came to incorporating a new revenue stream into its business. Back in January, the company introduced its pre-packed smoothie bags in store and teamed up with a local delivery service to provide customers with one-time or subscription smoothie delivery options.

“Our goal with this concept is to help our customers automate healthy decisions with single delivery and subscription options without having to leave their home,” said Josh Norris, co-founder and chief juice guru at Green Brothers Juice. “Even for folks that are good at making smoothies at home, having to source and take out/put back 6-9 ingredients when you want a quick smoothie gets old, quick. These smoothies are the best at-home delivery options I have tasted, and the convenience is extremely spoiling.”

What started out as an auxiliary service exploded after the pandemic hit. “COVID forced us to “find another way” — a quote I saw on a painting from local artist Kent Youngstrom that became my wife and I’s north compass during the madness. It forced us to be creative and innovate,” Norris said.

In addition to smoothie bag sales, Green Brothers Juice’s online and app orders have also skyrocketed, running 15-20% of sales pre-COVID-19 and jumping to 75% of sales at the height in April. Having the flexibility of multiple revenue streams has allowed Green Brothers Juice to adapt to pivot as needed during the uncertainty of COVID-19.

Before COVID-19, Green Brothers Juice had just released a line of pre-packaged smoothie bags. Courtesy of Josh Norris