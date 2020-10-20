These Charlotte restaurants will be closed on Election Day, so support them now

Chef Jamie Lynch’s 5Church is closed for dine-in service during COVID-19, but you can get takeout or delivery before Election Day.

Election Day is quickly approaching.

Election Day is quickly approaching.

One more thing you’ll want to plan: What’s for dinner on election night? Some Charlotte businesses are preparing to close on Nov. 3 to allow employees and patrons to vote for the future of the country.

We think that’s pretty rad, business owners supporting democracy, so we wanted to give them a shout out here (and tell you where to support in advance of Election Day):

127 N. Tryon St., #8

This modern American spot — part of the Bravo’s Top Chef — serves cuisine prepared by Chef Jamie Lynch, who competed on Counter-.

“Nothing is more important to a democracy than having the right to vote, and 5th Street Group will try to make that privilege easier to exercise for those that we can,” said Patrick Whalen, CEO of 5th Street Group.

Support: Takeout or delivery via Uber Eats, Postmates or Toast

Know before you go: 5Church is currently closed for dine-in service due to COVID-19, but you can order for takeout or delivery.

2200 Thrift Road

Chef Sam Hart prepares experiential meals at Counter- — but will take a pause on Election Day. ALEX CASON CHARLOTTEFIVE

Counter-, led by chef Sam Hart, Counter-. This reservation-only space offers a theme 10-course tasting menu with a choice of non-alcoholic, standard or reserve wine pairings.

The restaurant pushes the envelope on traditional dining that it will be closed on Nov. 3 to encourage voting.

“Your vote is your voice. Don’t be muted. Regardless of who, or what you stand for,” the Instagram post read. “The most important thing is that you register and vote. If you need [assistance in finding] your polling place or registering, we will be more than happy to help.”

Support: 6-10 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday

Know before you go: The restaurant has medical-grade air purifiers, and the staff will be wearing PPE. Limited seating is available due to COVID-19. If you’re not feeling well, contact the restaurant to reschedule your reservation.

127 N. Tryon St., Suite D

Nestled inside OpenTable on 5th Street in uptown, this culinary and cocktail destination space drips with European flair. Here, you’ll find velvet sofas, custom chandeliers and shareable plates.

To encourage its team members, patrons and community to exercise the right to vote, Sophia’s Lounge will be closed Nov. 3.

Support: 3-11 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for brunch and 4-11 p.m. for dinner Saturday and Sunday

Know before you go: Masks are required for guests upon arrival and any time a guest is not seated. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

If you’re a restaurant owner planning to close your Charlotte-area location for Election Day, email us details at charlottefive@charlottefive.com to be included in our coverage.

