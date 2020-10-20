Charlotte Observer Logo
These Charlotte restaurants will be closed on Election Day, so support them now

Chef Jamie Lynch’s 5Church is closed for dine-in service during COVID-19, but you can get takeout or delivery before Election Day.
Chef Jamie Lynch’s 5Church is closed for dine-in service during COVID-19, but you can get takeout or delivery before Election Day. Courtesy of 5Church

Election Day is quickly approaching.

Election Day is quickly approaching.

Have you decided where to vote?

One more thing you’ll want to plan: What’s for dinner on election night? Some Charlotte businesses are preparing to close on Nov. 3 to allow employees and patrons to vote for the future of the country.

We think that’s pretty rad, business owners supporting democracy, so we wanted to give them a shout out here (and tell you where to support in advance of Election Day):

5th Street Group

127 N. Tryon St., #8

This modern American spot serves cuisine prepared by Chef Jamie Lynch.

“Nothing is more important to a democracy than having the right to vote, and 5th Street Group will try to make that privilege easier to exercise for those that we can,” said Patrick Whalen, CEO of 5th Street Group.

Support: Takeout or delivery via Uber Eats, Postmates or Toast

Know before you go: 5Church is currently closed for dine-in service due to COVID-19, but you can order for takeout or delivery.

Counter-

2200 Thrift Road

Anomaly_2019-9587.jpg
Chef Sam Hart prepares experiential meals at Counter- — but will take a pause on Election Day. ALEX CASON CHARLOTTEFIVE

Counter-, led by chef Sam Hart. This reservation-only space offers a 10-course tasting menu with a choice of non-alcoholic, standard or reserve wine pairings.

The restaurant pushes the envelope on traditional dining that it will be closed on Nov. 3 to encourage voting.

“Your vote is your voice. Don’t be muted. Regardless of who, or what you stand for,” the Instagram post read. “The most important thing is that you register and vote. If you need [assistance in finding] your polling place or registering, we will be more than happy to help.”

Support: 6-10 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday

Know before you go: The restaurant has medical-grade air purifiers, and the staff will be wearing PPE. Limited seating is available due to COVID-19. If you’re not feeling well, contact the restaurant to reschedule your reservation.

Sophia’s Lounge

127 N. Tryon St., Suite D

Nestled in uptown, this culinary and cocktail destination space drips with European flair. Here, you'll find velvet sofas, custom chandeliers and shareable plates.

To encourage its team members, patrons and community to exercise the right to vote, Sophia’s Lounge will be closed Nov. 3.

Support: 3-11 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for brunch and 4-11 p.m. for dinner Saturday and Sunday

Know before you go: Masks are required for guests upon arrival and any time a guest is not seated. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

If you’re a restaurant owner planning to close your Charlotte-area location for Election Day, email us details at charlottefive@charlottefive.com to be included in our coverage.

Profile Image of Jessica Swannie
Jessica Swannie
Jessica is a writer fueled by coffee, cookies and long walks in the Magic Kingdom. She’s often found exploring the culinary scene (mostly pasta) and traveling. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @jessicaswannie.
