How to cope with election-related stress as we await results in Charlotte

After you vote in the presidential election, all you can do is wait. Our suggestion: get off the computer and away from the TV for a little while. Take a walk at Charlotte’s Campbell Creek Greenway. Here, you can wander for miles and see the autumn leaves and rocky streams. CharlotteFive

This year, people have carried the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fear of the unknown and the presidential election all wrapped together in a bow we call 2020. And here we are — it’s election day. Maybe you’re reading this while standing in line to vote.

Or maybe you voted early and you’re nervously biting your nails, flipping between 24-hour news channels, wondering what it will all mean. It’s stressful, right?

Earlier this month, two-thirds of U.S. adults said this year’s presidential election has been a huge catalyst for stress in their lives, according to survey results conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Psychological Association. Could this presidential election spark another World War?

The fear of violence breaking out after the election has caused people to question if this is possible, The Washington Post reported this week. In Charlotte, boarded-up windows in uptown offered a visual to go with the concern we were already feeling.

Additionally, some are worried about loss of health care. Others are fearful of loss, job security and the country’s future. The list could go on, but the bottom line is this: People are afraid.

To understand how to process our emotions while awaiting poll results or accepting that the poll results may not have been what you were wanting to hear, CharlotteFive talked to a couple of certified professionals, Annie Grant and Jaren Doby, to offer up advice on how to cope with the results of the 2020 presidential election. If you are feeling the weight of this election, here are some ways you can cope while you await or process the results.

Campbell Creek Greenway is a great place to take a walk if you want an escape from the anticipation that comes with waiting for election results. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Take a deep breath

When you start to feel the anxiety taking over your physical body, such as stomach nervousness, tight chest or increased heart rate, it is best to breathe deeply, said Grant, who is a clinical therapist at Thriveworks Counseling.

“Our breath is the first thing to quicken and become shallow when anxious, and we need to take deep, long breaths to re-center,” Grant said. “This is a great coping method to use when surrounded by others, during work or in the morning, as anxiety can be heightened at that time of day.”

Set boundaries

Whether it be with your news intake, your friends or your family, Doby encourages people to make sure they set proper boundaries and know when to put limitations on consumption.

“Know when you have had enough,” said Doby, who is a clinical social worker associate at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates. “Know when it has gotten to the point where it is overwhelming, when you need to take the opportunity to take a step back.”

Jaren Doby, a clinical social worker associate, encourages people to set proper boundaries and step back when needed. Courtesy of Jaren Doby

Setting boundaries with yourself and your phone is another way to decrease anxiety levels and find an equilibrium between staying informed and “doom-scrolling,” Grant said.

“During the election season and election week, it’s going to be tempting to be glued to our phones, checking the news and maybe the polls. This is one of those things that we think will help us feel less stressed, but typically this only spikes it,” Grant said.

Set a goal to check the news at certain times of the day, such as the morning and the evening for a limited amount of time, Grant recommended. “Decreasing the amount of information you’re taking in may help you feel more present in your own life and less consumed, yet still informed, with the political happenings,” Grant said.

Get up and move

Have you been sitting idly or moving around? Do you take walks, play a sport or partake in virtual workout classes? One of the best ways to deal with releasing stress is to move your body in some way, Grant said.

“It really doesn’t matter how you move your body, or the level of intensity, it just matters that you do. Otherwise, the stress will stay in your body and accumulate,” Grant said. “Exercise won’t change the results of the election, but it will help our bodies cope with the stress and experience calm, regardless of what happens.”

Go for a walk, do yoga, play a sport or just do something you enjoy doing. “Really make sure you do not get away from the routines that have been healthy and positive for you,” Doby recommended.

Beautiful bridges are scattered throughout Campbell Creek Greenway. This one connects pedestrians to McAlpine Creek Greenway. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Be a light

One of the ways we can focus on what we can control — rather than fixating on the election results — is to do something kind for one another, Grant said.

“Many parts of the election are out of our control, yet you may be feeling this stress to do something,” Grant said. “A kind gesture for another person is a great way to cope with this because it is something that you can actively do to add some joy to this world during an all-around stressful time where so much is beyond our control.”

Finding a positive outlet such as volunteer opportunities is another way to channel stress or anger that may come with the election results, Grant recommended. “This is a great way to channel stress or anger about the state of the world into tangible good. It’s also going to be really important during, and after, the election to stay connected to others, whatever that might mean for each person.”

“It can be doom and gloom for a lot of folks just because of what they may or may not be affiliated with,” Doby said. “But regardless of that, life has to go on, so what is it that you can do to make a positive impact?”

Be mindful of triggers

Stress can sometimes cause people to slip back into harmful habits. In order to avoid this, Doby recommends taking a personal inventory of your triggers and what your positive habits are. “We all know what bad habits exist and what our bad habits are,” Doby said. “In order to not get into bad ones, we need to make sure we have good habits at our disposal.”

When it comes to harmful habits or triggers such as alcohol abuse, Chef Sam Diminich recommends having a plan. Diminich is the leader of Charlotte’s Ben’s Friends, a sobriety support group for members of the food and beverage industry.

Chef Sam Diminich of Ben’s Friends, a sobriety support group for food and beverage workers, advises people to make a plan that puts your physical and mental health first, and then stick with it. Courtesy of Sam Diminich

“First and foremost, a lot of us drink to escape reality, but we now have the tools to allow us to move forward in life and deal with different situations. In times of fear or discouragement, alcoholism and addiction steer you towards isolation, and it’s important to acknowledge that, Diminich said.

“My advice is to have a plan and don’t let fear get in the way of facts. Stick with your plan that puts your physical and mental health up front.”

The evening sun lights up the trees at Campbell Creek Greenway in November 2020, making for a perfect escape from the anticipation that comes with waiting for election results. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Talk with someone

Another helpful tip is to utilize some natural stress relievers. Being mindful of the things you can control, such as your community and involvement, as opposed to the things you cannot control can help combat stress. “What support do you have around you — mentors, close friends, close family members — anyone that you can openly discuss with?” Doby said.

While there are simple ways to cope with stress, sometimes stress over a period of time calls for more help, often from a professional.

“For consistent stress, anxiety, anger, etc., after the election, I’d recommend seeing a therapist or counselor, even just for short-term to process feelings related to the election,” Grant recommended.

“You are the expert of your life,” Doby said. “So it is important to know when you are acting different, thinking differently, behaving differently, so that you can utilize the coping mechanisms that work best for you or utilize professional help.”