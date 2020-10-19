Phillips Place makeover: New restaurant, retail openings announced in SouthPark

Southern Pecan Gulf Coast Kitchen opened Oct. 5 at Phillips Place in SouthPark.

It’s been an interesting year for Phillips Place retail center in SouthPark. RH Charlotte, The Gallery at Phillips Place opened a 41,000-square-foot showroom in early June, while late June saw the permanent closure of long-time Charlotte restaurant staple Upstream. The shopping center also saw the sudden closing of Dean & Deluca in 2018 and the closing of WP Kitchen + Bar in 2019.

Now, Phillips Place shoppers have some new developments to look forward to, from restaurants to retail.

“We’ve seen tremendous traffic and interest at Phillips Place, especially since the opening of the spectacular new RH Charlotte space back in June,” said David Connor, senior vice president for Phillips Place owner/developer Lincoln Harris. “That really created an entirely new front door for Phillips Place, which in turn has generated a lot of excitement for the property. It’s all part of our efforts to continue being Charlotte’s preferred luxury retail experience.”

Southern Pecan Gulf Coast Kitchen, a new restaurant from Café Monte owner Monte Smith, opened Oct. 5. Here, you’ll find Southern favorites like chicken and dumplings, po boys, fried seafood and macaroni and cheese in a casual atmosphere.

Here’s what’s expected to relocate or open by the end of the year:

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What: Bellezza Boutique, a retail store with high-end women’s apparel and accessories.

Where: Next to Paper Source, near the Phillips Place courtyard.

When: Expected to open in time for the holidays.

What: Granville, an antique and home furnishings store, will double in size.

Where: Relocating to part of the old Restoration Hardware space.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

When: Expected around Thanksgiving.

What: John Michael Kitchens, a showroom for high-end kitchen equipment. This is the first storefront for the company, and will feature custom cabinetry and appliance brands such as Viking, Miele, Kraus and True.

Where: Near Taylor, Richards & Conger, which just renewed its lease.

Windsor Jewelers is expanding its space, and the work includes a new storefront. Courtesy of Lincoln Harris

What: Windsor Jewelers is expanding its space from 3,700 to 4,500 square feet.

Where: The expansion will take over the former Granville space.

When: Construction is currently underway, completion to be determined.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.