Food and Drink
15 local spots to visit during Black Restaurant Week in Charlotte
Looking for a place to grab a bite this week? Look no further. Support small, Black-owned businesses through Charlotte’s fourth Black Restaurant Week, which kicks off Oct. 19 and will run through the end of the month.
Hosted by Black Business Owners of Charlotte, this year’s event is geared toward supporting businesses who have fought the hard fight during COVID-19.
Right before the close of the event, Black Food Truck Friday will take place Oct. 30 from 3-9 p.m. as another way to support black entrepreneurs. COVID-19 social distancing measures will be enforced, and other local merchants selling clothing, jewelry and more will join in, as well.
Participating restaurants, listed below, are offering up to 50% in discounts:
Participating Restaurants:
(1) Cuzzo’s Cuisine
3418 Tuckaseegee Road
(980) 298-6811
Known for specializing in a variety of southern cuisines, Cuzzo’s will be offering a few restaurant week specials such as wings or shrimp with lobster mac and cheese, a veggie plate and a peach cobbler waffle. View the full menu on Instagram here.
(2) Freshwaters
516 N. Graham St.
(704) 503-9629
Located in uptown, Freshwaters serves authentic southern and New Orleans style cuisine.
(3) Koffee Kup University
9601 N. Tryon St., Suite F
(980) 226-5274
Koffee Kup is located in the University area and serves homemade soul food such as croaker and collard greens.
(4) La’Wan’s Soul Food
7520 S. Tryon St., Suite 19
(704) 665-7225
La’Wan’s is a family-owned restaurant that serves soul food, home-style classics, including fried chicken and pork chops.
(5) Lulu’s Maryland Chicken & Seafood
2400 Tuckaseegee Road
(980) 498-0838
Lulu’s, located in Wesley Heights, is known for specializing in Maryland-style crab cakes, chicken and seafood. While you’re enjoying your meal, read all about the owners, Joseph “Jay” Davis and Miketa Proctor, celebrating their picture-perfect wedding during COVID-19.
(6) Mr. Seafood
5430 N. Tryon St.
(980) 939-1820
In Charlotte and at two South Carolina locations, Mr. Seafood specializes in a variety of seafood dishes such as a crab leg combo and a fried seafood plate.
(7) The Nappy Chef
5933 Albemarle Road
(980) 219-7478
Owned by Chef Rojshawn Dontae, the Nappy Chef is known for serving gourmet southern food and its famous wings. During COVID-19, Dontae said his customers have maintained their “If it ain’t nappy, it’s crappy” mindset, allowing the business to stay afloat.
(8) Renaldo’s Culinary Experience
167 W. Main St., Gastonia
(704) 296-8690
Located in Gastonia, Renaldo’s serves a variety of comfort-food dishes including fried bologna sandwiches and shrimp and grits.
(9) Ruthie’s
8432 Old Statesville Road, Suite 300
(704) 564-6172
Ruthie’s offers authentic soul food dishes and boasts its meatloaf is Charlotte’s best.
(10) STATS Charlotte
3425 David Cox Road
(980) 474-1325
Stats is a sports bar, lounge and restaurant hybrid serving menu items such as grilled salmon, shrimp and grits, and seafood mac and cheese.
(11) Sweet Creations of Charlotte
3301 Beatties Ford Road
(980) 237-3244
Due to COVID-19, Sweet Creations’ Curbside Café is open Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11a.m.-2 p.m. for pickup or delivery.
(12) True Blue Catering & More
6600 E. W.T. Harris Blvd, Suite D
(704) 299-9348
All menu items at True Blue Catering are made-to-order using fresh ingredients.
Participating Specialty Shops:
(13) BW Sweets Bakery
5820 East WT Harris Blvd.; 1425 Winnifred St.
(704) 464-0767
BW Sweets Bakery serves custom cakes and New York Style cheesecakes, along with a variety of treats at the grab-n-go dessert bar, ice cream, breads and other desserts.
(14) Candy’s Sweets N’ Treats
1051 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill, SC
(803) 327-9338
Candy’s Sweets N’ Treats is a family-owned business that started in Atlanta. In 2019, a second location opened in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Candy’s sells a variety of cakes and sweet treats such as chocolate strawberries and gourmet chocolate apples.
(15) Hip Hop Smoothies
249 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Suite 210
(980) 938-6702
Hip Hop Smoothies sells fresh fruit smoothies, coffee and other nutritional snacks. Its storefront is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11a.m.-6 p.m.
