15 local spots to visit during Black Restaurant Week in Charlotte

Looking for a place to grab a bite this week? Look no further. Support small, Black-owned businesses through Charlotte’s fourth Black Restaurant Week, which kicks off Oct. 19 and will run through the end of the month.

Hosted by Black Business Owners of Charlotte, this year’s event is geared toward supporting businesses who have fought the hard fight during COVID-19.

Right before the close of the event, Black Food Truck Friday will take place Oct. 30 from 3-9 p.m. as another way to support black entrepreneurs. COVID-19 social distancing measures will be enforced, and other local merchants selling clothing, jewelry and more will join in, as well.

Participating restaurants, listed below, are offering up to 50% in discounts:

Participating Restaurants:

3418 Tuckaseegee Road

(980) 298-6811

Known for specializing in a variety of southern cuisines, Cuzzo’s will be offering a few restaurant week specials such as wings or shrimp with lobster mac and cheese, a veggie plate and a peach cobbler waffle. View the full menu on Instagram here.

516 N. Graham St.

(704) 503-9629

Located in uptown, Freshwaters serves authentic southern and New Orleans style cuisine.

9601 N. Tryon St., Suite F

(980) 226-5274

Koffee Kup is located in the University area and serves homemade soul food such as croaker and collard greens.

7520 S. Tryon St., Suite 19

(704) 665-7225

La’Wan’s is a family-owned restaurant that serves soul food, home-style classics, including fried chicken and pork chops.

2400 Tuckaseegee Road

(980) 498-0838

Lulu’s, located in Wesley Heights, is known for specializing in Maryland-style crab cakes, chicken and seafood. While you’re enjoying your meal, read all about the owners, Joseph “Jay” Davis and Miketa Proctor, celebrating their picture-perfect wedding during COVID-19.

5430 N. Tryon St.

(980) 939-1820

In Charlotte and at two South Carolina locations, Mr. Seafood specializes in a variety of seafood dishes such as a crab leg combo and a fried seafood plate.

5933 Albemarle Road

(980) 219-7478

Owned by Chef Rojshawn Dontae, the Nappy Chef is known for serving gourmet southern food and its famous wings. During COVID-19, Dontae said his customers have maintained their “If it ain’t nappy, it’s crappy” mindset, allowing the business to stay afloat.

167 W. Main St., Gastonia

(704) 296-8690

Located in Gastonia, Renaldo’s serves a variety of comfort-food dishes including fried bologna sandwiches and shrimp and grits.

8432 Old Statesville Road, Suite 300

(704) 564-6172

Ruthie’s offers authentic soul food dishes and boasts its meatloaf is Charlotte’s best.

3425 David Cox Road

(980) 474-1325

Stats is a sports bar, lounge and restaurant hybrid serving menu items such as grilled salmon, shrimp and grits, and seafood mac and cheese.

3301 Beatties Ford Road

(980) 237-3244

Due to COVID-19, Sweet Creations’ Curbside Café is open Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11a.m.-2 p.m. for pickup or delivery.

6600 E. W.T. Harris Blvd, Suite D

(704) 299-9348

All menu items at True Blue Catering are made-to-order using fresh ingredients.

Participating Specialty Shops:

5820 East WT Harris Blvd.; 1425 Winnifred St.

(704) 464-0767

BW Sweets Bakery serves custom cakes and New York Style cheesecakes, along with a variety of treats at the grab-n-go dessert bar, ice cream, breads and other desserts.

1051 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill, SC

(803) 327-9338

Candy’s Sweets N’ Treats is a family-owned business that started in Atlanta. In 2019, a second location opened in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Candy’s sells a variety of cakes and sweet treats such as chocolate strawberries and gourmet chocolate apples.

249 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Suite 210

(980) 938-6702

Hip Hop Smoothies sells fresh fruit smoothies, coffee and other nutritional snacks. Its storefront is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11a.m.-6 p.m.

