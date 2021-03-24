Need some strawberries? Take your pick at the Hall Family Farm’s new location

This year, the Hall Family Farm plans to add more food options for visitors who come to pick strawberries.

Two years ago, the Hall family sold its 37-acre property at the corner of Johnston Road and Providence Road West to Novant Health with promises to return in a new location. Next month, family members will hold true to their word. The farm will reopen just 14 miles south, off of US 521 in Lancaster, South Carolina (near Van Wyck Elementary School).

“After five years of intensive work creating the permanent home for Hall Family Farm, our inaugural u-pick strawberry season is only weeks away,” Kevin Hall, president and chief farmer, told CharlotteFive.

Kevin Hall, owner of Hall Family Farm, and kindergarten students from Lebanon Road Elementary School in this file photo. Mark Brown Charlotte Observer file photo

The original farm, purchased in the 1920s by Hall’s great grandfather, was once more than 600 acres and encompassed what is now Ballantyne Country Club. In 2008, Kevin and his wife, Lara Hall, made it operational, opening the farm to visitors for strawberry picking and pumpkin picking. The 2019 sale of the remaining 37 acres to Novant Health for $21 million, led to a one-year lease back to the family before the Halls’ purchase of the new South Carolina location, which is significantly larger at 160 acres. The property features a 6-acre pond built to supply irrigation water.

“Starting with 160 acres of long neglected farmland-turned-forest and 12 years of experience sharing our Charlotte farm with thousands of visitors, we have made great strides toward our vision of creating the finest ‘agritourism’ farm in the region,” Hall said.

“After our one-year hiatus, we are very excited to provide a wholesome, outdoor family experience, sweet strawberries for picking, simple outdoor fun for the kids, and now in addition to our signature funnel cakes and donuts, a variety of prepared foods. Stay tuned for updates on when the strawberries will be ready.”

Details on opening dates and times will be posted to the Hall Family Farm Facebook page.

The new Hall Family Farm includes a 6-acre pond built to supply irrigation water. Courtesy of Hall Family Farm

445 West Rebound Road, Lancaster, SC

