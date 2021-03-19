This new restaurant will bring us gourmet hot dogs, barbecue and a beer wall.

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ offers more than 15 different toppings for your hot dog.

Hot dogs are arguably one of the most versatile and portable foods that we love to eat. One could argue that nothing beats a plain hot dog right off the grill — with a little barbecue sauce, of course. While that simplicity may be nostalgic, a more elevated hot dog experience — with a little something extra — is coming to the Charlotte area this spring.

The modern meets rustic concept Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is making its way to Concord within the next few weeks. Lucky for us, co-owner of the Concord location Daniel Morman (no relation to the reporter) is serving up more than gourmet hot dogs. The menu is sure to please, offering a variety of salads, barbecue plates, a self-service beer wall and jumbo hot dogs topped just the way you like it.

“The unique thing is what they’ve allowed us to do in North Carolina is put North Carolina slaw on our menu as a choice topping, which was pretty cool for the franchise,” Morman said.

Daniel Morman and his wife, Ebonique, plan to open the Concord location of Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ in April 2021. Courtesy of Daniel Morman

After visiting one of Crave’s other locations, Morman loved everything about the restaurant. He and his wife decided to bring two locations to the Charlotte area. Plans to build out the Charlotte location are set to start soon.

“I was looking for a franchise that was sort of new because what that would give me is the opportunity to grow and understand the franchise and to be able to connect with the owners a little more closely,” Morman said.

Initially, the plan was to open the Concord location during the summer of 2020. Due to COVID-19 delays, the project was put on hold.

The aroma of fresh barbecue may be what draws you into the restaurant. The beer wall may be a reason to stay a while.

A vast majority of available taps will be locally sourced. Courtesy of Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ

“We have between 18-24 taps. What they encourage each franchise owner to do is to really tap into local drafts and partner with them and use mostly local drafts on the tap system,” Morman said.

There will also be an option for curbside and contactless pickup. Delivery service will be available through DoorDash and Grubhub.

3050 Derita Road Suite 10, Concord

Charlotte location coming soon

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.