It’s trippy: Giant inflatable mushrooms have sprouted in uptown Charlotte

Amigo and Amigo Shrooms Art Installation begins March 19 in Uptown Charlotte.

Just when we were starting to miss South End Charlotte’s I Heart Light Rail: Lights exhibit the most, the arts world has come through for us once again, bringing joy in these strange, trippy times.

If you stumble upon some giant, lit up mushrooms over the next month while meandering through uptown, you’ve found the right place.

Charlotte Center City Partners, in collaboration with ImaginOn, are launching the Amigo and Amigo Shrooms Art Installation on Friday evening. Here are the details:

What: Amigo and Amigo Shrooms Art Installation

Where: ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center (300 E. 7th Street)

When: March 19 – April 18. The mushrooms will light up at 5 p.m. Friday and stay illuminated through April 18.





So, why mushrooms?

Mushrooms offer a contrast between nature and our urban, city environment. The artist was inspired by seeing actual mushrooms growing in an industrial area of Sydney, Australia.

“The Shrooms have bold, colorful patterns designed to capture audience imagination and encourage people to explore and play,” said artist Simone Chua, Director of Amigo and Amigo, in a statement. “In many cultures, mushrooms are considered a symbol of good luck. We hope that the work brings joy and a little luck to the public.”

In addition, look out for these additional arts installations in front of ImaginOn:

Take and Make Kits, including supplies for children to make their own mushrooms at home using paper supplies.

Mushroom book display

Beatrix Potter book display

Fact sheet about mushrooms

Activity sheet

Mushroom Fairy House window display

WORLDWIDE: Amigo and Amigo’s work has also been featured in Asia, South America, Europe and the Middle East. The Shrooms art has been displayed in Baltimore, Canada, New Zealand, Shanghai and more.

