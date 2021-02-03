The lights are back: Interactive Rail Trail show returns to Charlotte

Charge your phone — your TikTok, Instagram and other social media accounts are calling. “I Heart Rail Trail: Lights,” the popular interactive light installation pop-up, will be returning to Charlotte from Feb. 19 through March 7. The COVID-19 friendly outdoor installation will span along the light rail from Carson Boulevard to Atherton Mill.

Below is the full list of light installations, where you can find them and the artist behind each work:

(1) “Light Beans”

What: Acrylic semi-circular sculpture compilation with a lantern light suspended from an antenna-like extension.

Where: 1100 South Plaza (at the apartment splash pad)

Who: Luvly Moon (@luvlymoon_)

(2) “Threads”

What: Repurposed stainless-steel spools from textile mills that nods to the design district and former industrial South End neighborhood

Where: Charlotte Urban Design Center, 1507 Camden Road

Who: Kit Kube (http://kitkube.com/)

In 2020, the Echo instillation along the Rail Trail in South End lit up and played music when activated. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

(3) “Covid Confessionals”

What: COVID-19 themed structure with socially distant curved walls (placed 6 feet apart, naturally)

Where: Dimensional Fund Advisors Plaza, 1616 S. Tryon St.

Who: Rachel Dickey (studio.dickey.com)

(4) “Lover’s Lighthouse”

What: Illuminated lightbox with rotating and slow-changing LED lights

Where: 1616 Camden Road (above Leroy Fox)

Who: Sharon Dowell (@sharon_dowell) and Christopher Holston (@christopher.holston.art)

(5) “Seating ReArrangements”

What: Ten motion-illuminated chairs in a COVID-19 compliant socially distanced arrangement

Where: Dilworth Artisan Station Plaza, 118 E. Kingston Ave.

Who: Ellie Richards (@ellieinthewoods)

(6) “Fairy Ring”

What: 80 hand-sculpted thermoplastic mushrooms

Where: Atherton Plaza, 2102 South Blvd.

Who: Meredith Connelly (@meredith.connelly, the artist behind the light exhibit at the U.S. National Whitewater Center)

The light installation is part of the I Heart Rail Trail initiative, a partnership between the Charlotte Rail Trail, Charlotte Center City Partners and U.S. Bank. Visit www.usbank.com/community for more information regarding the initiative.