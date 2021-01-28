On Super Bowl Sunday: Time to party in a pandemic (at home, with takeout).

When hosting a virtual Super Bowl party during COVID-19, we’ve got good news. You’re planning food just for one (household) and all your favorite menu items will be there (since you’re the one ordering them). Shown: Medium pepperoni pizza from Open Kitchen on West Morehead Street; five and five split wings of Garlic Parmesan and Orange Teriyaki from Chex Grill & Wings on Freedom Drive; and Noda Brewing Co.’s Hop Drop N’ Roll, Birdsong Brewing Co.’s Jalepeño Pale Ale, and Birdsong’s Lazy Bird Brown Ale. With this menu, you’ll be ready for the matchup of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7. CharlotteFive

There are two types of people on Super Bowl Sunday: the people there for the game and the people there for the food.

I’m always the latter — both because food is the whole reason to watch the game (no?) and because the Bills (so close!), my hometown team, haven’t recently gone to the Super Bowl.

The 2021 Super Bowl will go down in history as the first super bowl played with COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing, masks and plenty of hand sanitizer at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. And if that doesn’t feel weird enough, there will also be fan cutouts in the empty areas that would normally be filled with fans.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

The game itself isn’t the only aspect affected by the virus, either. The restaurants and stores that normally see a surge of purchases in food, drink, TVs and apparel were expecting about $15 billion in sales. Now, those numbers may look a lot smaller with more people celebrating at home in household-sized groups.

While COVID-19 ruined a lot of in-person fun, it also brought a surge of to-go, curbside and delivery options, so you’ll have more selection than ever before — and you don’t have to share, other than with the people in your household. This year, no matter which Super Bowl Sunday personality you are, plan to get into the game and the snacks.

What’s on your menu when you watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7? Here are local must-haves for your Super Bowl smorgasbord:

BITES

1115 N. Brevard St.

Located inside Optimist Hall, this Italian favorite will serve a special buffalo chicken pizza all day. Pair it with Touchdown Punch ($10) from Spindle Bar, both available to go.

Order: Buffalo chicken pizza ($11 for small, $16 for large)

Details: Order online for delivery or in person for takeout

710 W. Trade St. 1381 Chestnut Lane

Founded by brothers from Buffalo, NY — home of the original chicken wing — won the title of “Charlotte’s Best Wing” at the Charlotte Wing Fest two years in a row. Why? Each wing is cooked in wing sauce, charbroiled and then tossed in sauce again.

Order: Charbroiled original BBQ or the bourbon BBQ wings

Details: Order online or in person for takeout

2734 Freedom Drive, 3128 The Plaza, 440 East McCullough Drive, 1609-A Sardis Road

With over 35 wing flavors, Chex is a great bet to find the perfect lineup of chicken wings for the Super Bowl. It also offers hot oven subs, burgers, and, if you’re feeling like adding a little green to your meal, fresh salads.

Order: 20-piece wing special, which comes with a box of french fries, three dressings, celery sticks and tea for $27.50

Details: Online or in-person for takeout

1115 N. Brevard St.

These handmade empanadas will add the perfect balance of carbs with pork, chicken, chorizo, pizza and more.

Order: A dozen empanadas with two baskets of fries for $40

Details: Order online for delivery or in person for takeout

1115 N. Brevard St.

Get a pack of juicy hamburgers from Harriet’s Hamburgers to share with your household. Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

Known for its nostalgic menu of “fine fast food,” Harriett’s Hamburgers has a lineup of burgers made with all natural beef from Creekstone Farms.

Order: 10-pack of hamburgers for $79.95

Details: Order online on Feb. 6.

Get a pack of juicy hamburgers from Harriet’s Hamburgers to share with your household. LunahZon Photography/Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

1701 E. 7th St., 4100 Carmel Road

Your Super Bowl party may be smaller this year, but your pizza shouldn’t be. The 18” Sicilian pizza and a side of garlic knots is sure to keep you fueled up for the big game.

Order: Hawthorne’s Sicilian with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Details: Available for delivery or pickup.

1514 East Blvd., 15105 John J. Delaney Drive

Head to JJ’s red hots for the ultimate comfort food. Photo by Jessica Swannie

What’s better than a hot dog smothered in cheese and onions? A side of loaded tots, of course. Serving up Sahlen’s hot dogs (Alexa, what’s the best kind of hot dog?), this spot may be the only place you can yell “GO BILLS” as you get your Super Bowl takeout this year.

Order: Double Dog Combo (I recommend the Chili Cheese Coney and the Quarter Hounder.) with a side of loaded tots or fries

Details: Order online or in person for takeout

Head to JJ’s Red Hots for the ultimate comfort food. Jessica Swannie CharlotteFive

1401 Central Ave., 540 Brandywine Road, 12410 Johnston Road, 16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy

Midwood Smokehouse will offer packages to feed the family for this year’s Super Bowl. Photo by Rémy Thurston

This year, Midwood Smokehouse is offering family packs of food to-go, complete with pork, wings and ranch. Packages feed anywhere from 4 to 14 people.

Order: Package to feed 4-6 (25 smoked wings, 2 pounds chopped pork, 12 ounces of Miguel’s queso dip and chips, slider rolls, slaw, Midwood sauce, NC vinegar sauce and ranch for $70) or a wing tray (20 dry-rub wings, 20 garlic-buffalo wings, 20 Midwood smoked wings, celery, carrots, one quart of ranch for $75)

Details: Order online on Feb. 7

1318 W. Morehead St.

Serving the city since 1952, this Charlotte staple has a menu stacked with Italian favorites, from pasta to sandwiches and, most importantly, pizza.

Order: Mama “K” Supreme pizza with pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, salami

Details: Available for pickup or delivery

1115 N. Brevard St.

Nothing says comfort food quite like a gooey, warm grilled cheese — the perfect complement to a pizza-and-beer party platter.

Order: PQ “McRib” Melt with pulled NC Cheshire Heritage baby back ribs, sticky barbecue sauce, sweet onion, house pickles and white cheddar for $12

Details: Order online for delivery or in person for takeout.

7417 Waverly Walk Ave.

Get fancy with seafood and charcuterie from The Porter’s House. Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

Elevate your party from pizza to seafood and charcuterie at The Porter’s House, which is offering a special package for your at-home, game-day celebration.

Order: Package with shrimp cocktail, charcuterie board, a dip trio and crudite platter to feed 4-6 people for $150

Details: Order online for delivery or pickup.

Get fancy with seafood and charcuterie from The Porter’s House. Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

12206 Copper Way, 1617 Elizabeth Ave., 4500 Park Road, 11641 Waverly Center Drive

The Viva Chicken Big Game Tailgate Tray will feature customer favorites such as roasted chicken and arroz chaufa. Courtesy of Viva Chicken

This year, Viva Chicken will offer a special tray big enough to tackle any appetite.

Order: Big Game Tailgate Tray with whole charcoal-roasted chicken with green beans, arroz chaufa and french fries (feeds 4-5 for $27.95)

Details: Pre-order beginning Jan. 31 in-store, online or via the Viva Chicken app.

The Viva Chicken Big Game Tailgate Tray will feature customer favorites such as roasted chicken and arroz chaufa. Courtesy of Viva Chicken

1115 N. Brevard St.

Craving something out of the ordinary? Consider a platter of sushi to add color and flavor to your Super Bowl celebration.

Order: Four appetizers, four classic rolls and two curated sushi rolls (+$15 for Queen’s Lobster Roll) for $60

Details: Order online for delivery or in person for takeout.

BREWS

4001-A, Yancey Road

From Charlotte-brewed beer to options from Southern Tier, Sixpoint and Victory, this brewery has a wide selection of beers to enjoy from the comfort of your couch.

Order: Black is Beautiful Porter, a malty porter with chocolate and caramel malts

Details: Call 704-452-4001 or purchase in person to go.

1016 N. Davidson St.

You could enjoy Birdsong’s most popular beers, such as the Jalapeno Pale Ale, during the Super Bowl this year, but the new Dressed to Chill white ale brings the perfect game-day aesthetic.

Order: Dressed to Chill, a white ale with citrus and spice

Details: Order cans or a growler for in-store pickup

2921 N. Tryon St.

Whether you’re craving a year-round classic such as Hop, Drop ‘N Roll or prefer a limited edition release like the Imperial Hop Drop, you can find NoDa Brewing’s cans at both the taproom and local retailers. Plus, the pretzels and beer cheese are the perfect complement to an ice-cold can.

Order: Captain Peanut Butter’s Chocolate Revenge Imperial Porter, a seasonal smooth porter brewed with cocoa nibs and roasted peanut butter

Details: Purchase cans to go at the taproom or find your favorite at a local retailer.

3306 N. Davidson St.

What better place to grab a beer than a beer shop named one of the best beer bars in America? Get all of your Salud Cerveceria favorites, as well as wine, desserts and food from Salud Beer Shop.

Order: Power, Power, I Come Gimme Some, an imperial stout aged in Four Roses bourbon barrels.

Details: Order online and pickup in person, or get it delivered.

Tip: These new Court Shoes Only beers available at more than 40 breweries raise money for ACEing Autism-Charlotte, so you can contribute to a good cause while you’re drinking.

Bonus tip: Not feeling beer? Get a cocktail to go.

The proceeds for “Court Shoes Only” will go to ACEing Autism-Charlotte. Queen City Brewers Festival