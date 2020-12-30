Charlotte Observer Logo
Finally, we can get cocktails to go. Here’s where to order them in Charlotte.

NC Gov. Roy Cooper announced the green light on to-go cocktails, just in time for New Year’s Eve at home.
NC Gov. Roy Cooper announced the green light on to-go cocktails, just in time for New Year’s Eve at home. Photo by Colleen Hughes

New Year’s Eve normally means fireworks and drinks with friends. This year, like everything else, it’ll look a lot like the inside of our homes and apartments. But that doesn’t mean it should be celebrated without a drink from your favorite local cocktail bar.

That’s right — as of Dec. 21, you can now get cocktails to go for a limited time, per an executive order signed by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. The order allows for the delivery and carry-out of mixed beverages with alcohol. While you could already order cans of beer to take home, this gives you another option to add some fun to New Year’s Eve at home.

Here’s the catch: The order is temporary, set to run through Jan. 31, 2021, and sales are limited to one drink per person. Drinks must be in a sealed container during transit (both for delivery and pickup).

Some Charlotte bars and restaurants have already launched their to-go cocktail programs, offering everything from signature mixed drinks to winter menu specials.

Bardo

1508 S. Mint St.

Cocktails to go:

Order: Call Bardo at 980-585-2433 or order online.

The Crunkleton

1957 E. 7th St.

Cocktail kits, 1.jpeg
You can order any of The Crunkleton’s signature cocktails, or ask for the bartender’s choice. Steven Key of Key Vision Photography, courtesy of The Crunkleton

Cocktails to go:

Details: You can also order bartenders’ choice cocktails if you’re seeking something off-menu. There is a $1 upcharge fee for to-go cocktail service to cover additional packing fees. Each cocktail includes garnish and a hand-carved ice cube or crushed ice when applicable.

Order: Call 704-919-0104 and either pick up your order inside or via curbside pickup.

Dogwood Southern Table & Bar

4905 Ashley Park Lane

Smoke and Fire Dogwood.jpg
Dogwood Southern Table & Bar is offering both its regular cocktail menu and a special winter menu from mixologist Eli Privette. Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

Cocktails to go:

Details: Dogwood is offering its entire cocktail menu to-go, including bar manager Eli Privette’s winter “Smoke and Fire” cocktail lineup (detailed above).

Order: Online

Elsewhere

101 W. Worthington St., Suite 140

Cocktails to go:

Order: Stop by during business hours or email kelli@elsewhereclt.com to reserve in advance for pickup during business hours.

Fin & Fino

135 Levine Avenue of the Arts, #100

IML_3176.jpg
Fin & Fino is offering a unique lineup of to-go cocktails, including flavors like peanut butter-washed rum and bourbon. Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

Cocktails to go:

Order: Online

The Goodyear House

3032 N. Davidson St.

Cocktails to go:

Order: Online

Haberdish

3106 N. Davidson St.

IMG_2808.JPG
Mixologist Colleen Hughes will be offering punches to go from Haberdish — just add ice. Colleen Hughes

Cocktails to go:

Details: Cocktails are between $26-$28 and are 16 ounces each. All options are ready-to-serve punches, just pour over ice.

Order: Online or at Haberdish

Something Classic

1860 Lindbergh St.

Cocktails to go:

Order: Online. Free delivery within Charlotte-metro area with two-day’s notice

VANA

1440 S. Tryon St., Suite 100

Cocktails to go:

Order: Call VANA at 980-819-5913

Coming soon, look for cocktails to go at other Charlotte spots, including:

Dot Dot Dot

Earl’s Grocery

Leah & Louise

Stroke

