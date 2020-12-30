Finally, we can get cocktails to go. Here’s where to order them in Charlotte.

NC Gov. Roy Cooper announced the green light on to-go cocktails, just in time for New Year’s Eve at home.

New Year’s Eve normally means fireworks and drinks with friends. This year, like everything else, it’ll look a lot like the inside of our homes and apartments. But that doesn’t mean it should be celebrated without a drink from your favorite local cocktail bar.

That’s right — as of Dec. 21, you can now get cocktails to go for a limited time, per an executive order signed by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. The order allows for the delivery and carry-out of mixed beverages with alcohol. While you could already order cans of beer to take home, this gives you another option to add some fun to New Year’s Eve at home.

Here’s the catch: The order is temporary, set to run through Jan. 31, 2021, and sales are limited to one drink per person. Drinks must be in a sealed container during transit (both for delivery and pickup).

Some Charlotte bars and restaurants have already launched their to-go cocktail programs, offering everything from signature mixed drinks to winter menu specials.

1508 S. Mint St.

Cocktails to go:

Cooling Effect: Lunazul reposado tequila, Arbol, guajillo, aloe, agave, lime ($16)

Sage Advice: George Dickel Rye whiskey, sage, maple, lemon ($13)

Stay Golden: Muddy River Distillery rum, Krupnikas, golden milk, lime ($13)

Walking in Wilmore: Copper Dog Scotch, cinnamon, allspice, green apple ($14)

Order: Call Bardo at 980-585-2433 or order online.

1957 E. 7th St.

You can order any of The Crunkleton’s signature cocktails, or ask for the bartender’s choice. Steven Key of Key Vision Photography, courtesy of The Crunkleton

Cocktails to go:

A Dusty Cactus: Tequila reposado, fresh-squeezed lime, habanero shrub, champagne, Mole bitters ($16)

A Mezcal Sour: Mezcal, ginger, sugar, egg whites, Mole bitters, fresh-squeezed lime ($15)

Bee’s Knees: Tanqueray gin, honey, fresh lemon ($13)

Bourbon Bramble: high-proof bourbon, orange blossom, Marasca cherry paste, fresh-squeezed lemon ($14)

Caipirinha: Cachaca, sugar, fresh-squeezed lime ($14)

Dark & Stormy: Plantation O.F.T.D high-proof rum, ginger, fresh lime, Demerara ($14)

Elderflower Sour: London dry gin, ginger, elderflower, fresh-squeezed lime ($13)

Hemingray Daiquiri: aged rum, fresh lime, fresh grapefruit, Luxardo Maraschino, Demerara ($14)

Paper Plane: high-proof bourbon, Aperol, fresh lemon, Amaro Nonino ($13)

Penicillin: Blended scotch whiskey, Islay whiskey, ginger, honey, fresh-squeezed lemon ($14)

Sazerac: Rye whiskey, sugar, Peychuad’s bitters, Pernod, lemon peel ($14)

Spanish Gin & Tonic: Mahon gin, Fentimans tonic, herbs and spices ($13)

The Gin Gin Mule: gin, ginger, mint, Angostura bitters, fresh-squeezed lime ($14)

The Old Fashioned Cocktail: high-proof bourbon, sugar, bitters, orange peel swath ($14)

The Painkiller Cocktail: aged rum, Overproof rum, coconut cream, fresh-squeezed orange, pineapple, lime, nutmeg ($14)

Details: You can also order bartenders’ choice cocktails if you’re seeking something off-menu. There is a $1 upcharge fee for to-go cocktail service to cover additional packing fees. Each cocktail includes garnish and a hand-carved ice cube or crushed ice when applicable.

Order: Call 704-919-0104 and either pick up your order inside or via curbside pickup.

4905 Ashley Park Lane

Dogwood Southern Table & Bar is offering both its regular cocktail menu and a special winter menu from mixologist Eli Privette. Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

Cocktails to go:

Chasing Fire: Johnnie Walker Black, smoked tea, banana, pecans ($14)

Fire on the Mountain: George Dickel rye whiskey, smoked sweet potato, winter-spiced vermouth, Benedictine, hickory bitters ($14)

Steambox: Don Julio Blanco, roasted beet and red pepper, burnt honey, citrus ($16)

Vapors: Ketel One vodka, grilled grapefruit, lavender, sparkling mineral water ($14)

Details: Dogwood is offering its entire cocktail menu to-go, including bar manager Eli Privette’s winter “Smoke and Fire” cocktail lineup (detailed above).

Order: Online

101 W. Worthington St., Suite 140

Cocktails to go:

Moscow Midnight: Tito’s Vodka, rosemary mint syrup, lime juice, ginger beer ($10 for 8-ounce can)

Southend Paloma: Lunazul blanco tequila, lime juice, Jarrito’s grapefruit soda, Peychaud’s bitters ($10 for 8-ounce can)

Painkiller: Pusser’s rum, Blackstrap rum, coconut syrup, pineapple juice, orange juice, lime juice ($11 for 187 mL bottle)

Society’s Lies: Elijah Craig bourbon, toasted pecan syrup, Blackstrap bitters ($25 for 187 mL bottle)

Limoncello: Tito’s vodka, citrus, sugar ($35 for 357 mL bottle)

Order: Stop by during business hours or email kelli@elsewhereclt.com to reserve in advance for pickup during business hours.

135 Levine Avenue of the Arts, #100

Fin & Fino is offering a unique lineup of to-go cocktails, including flavors like peanut butter-washed rum and bourbon. Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin

Cocktails to go:

Abuelita: Fin & Fino single barrel reposado tequila, grapefruit, pink peppercorn bitters ($15)

Big Momma: Peanut-butter-washed white rum, banana, lemon, vanilla ($15)

Endless Breadsticks: Peanut butter-washed bourbon, house jam ($16)

Granny’s Grog: Fin & Fino’s house punch, modified to serve one person with lots of rum, juice and sorcery ($15)

Miss Loretta: Anejo tequila, luxardo, orange curacao, sea salt, lime ($15)

Pretty Petunia: Roku gin, violet cordial, vermouth, grapefruit ($15)

Winnie Davis: Bourbon, vermouth, chartreuse, vanilla ($15)

Order: Online

3032 N. Davidson St.

Cocktails to go:

Highland Park Mill: Elijah Craig small batch, Demerara, orange bitters, Angostura bitters ($13)

Spicy Margarita: Reposado tequila, citrus, jalapeno reduction ($13)

Order: Online

3106 N. Davidson St.

Mixologist Colleen Hughes will be offering punches to go from Haberdish — just add ice. Colleen Hughes

Cocktails to go:

Christmas Freaking Magic: vodka with cranberries, lemon, ginger beer and magic

Happy Go Lucky Champagne Punch: champagne, gin, vodka, lime juice, grapefruit and blood orange tea syrup

Pineapple Spiced Rum Punch: Muddy River Distillery coconut rum, jalapeno rum, falernum, pineapple, lime juice (contains nuts)

What’s the Tea Blackberry Punch: vodka, Krupnikas, cardamaro, lemon, grapefruit, blackberry, soda, thyme and Earl Grey tea syrup

Details: Cocktails are between $26-$28 and are 16 ounces each. All options are ready-to-serve punches, just pour over ice.

Order: Online or at Haberdish

1860 Lindbergh St.

Cocktails to go:

Andrew’s Famous Spicy Bloody Mary: Tito’s vodka, horseradish, spices ($15, serves 2)

Autumn Bourbon Sangria: apples soaked in bourbon and brown sugar, spiced apple cider, sparkling wine ($15, serves 2)

Fireball Cider Cocktail: local apple cider, Fireball whiskey, star anise ($15, serves 2)

Frosty the Snowman Cocktail: Cathead vodka, Muddy River Distillery coconut rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice ($15, serves 2)

Holiday Sparkler: Cathead vodka, cranberry pomegranate sage simple syrup, prosecco ($16, serves 2)

Hot Buttered Rum: Dark rum toddy mixed with brown sugar and honey ($15, serves 2)

Italian Negroni: gin, vermouth, Campari ($15, serves 2)

Santa’s Little Helper: Old Soul bourbon, brown sugar, apple cider, rosemary garnish ($15, serves 2)

Spiked Bourbon Eggnog: eggnog spiked with bourbon ($15, serves 2-3)

Solstice Sangria: Malbec, pomegranate juice, brandy, pomegranate seeds, orange slice, cloves ($15, serves 2)

The French 75 Cocktail: Bombay Sapphire gin, Meyer lemon simple syrup, chilled champagne ($16, serves 2)

White Christmas Mojito: White rum, coconut rum, coconut milk, lime, sugar, fresh mint, pomegranate ($15, serves 2)

Order: Online. Free delivery within Charlotte-metro area with two-day’s notice

1440 S. Tryon St., Suite 100

Cocktails to go:

Hot Child in the City: Bulleit bourbon, seasonal marmalade, jalapeno-infused honey, lemon ($12)

Keep it Spicy: Real Montelobos mezcal or Lunazul reposado, Campari, passionfruit, triple spice, lime ($12)

Redeye to Tulum: Sombra mezcal, Plantation pineapple rum, coconut milk, cinnamon, Enderly Coffee Co. espresso, grapefruit ($15)

Order: Call VANA at 980-819-5913

Coming soon, look for cocktails to go at other Charlotte spots, including:

Dot Dot Dot

Earl’s Grocery

Leah & Louise

Stroke

