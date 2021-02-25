Charlotte Observer Logo
charlottefive Logo

Around Town

Finally, the mystery 77s you’ve seen all around Charlotte will be revealed today

On Thursday, the great mystery behind the 77s in Charlotte was revealed via billboard.
On Thursday, the great mystery behind the 77s in Charlotte was revealed via billboard. Chris Rodarte

It started with an Instagram account, a billboard on South Boulevard, then Twitter speculations — and more Twitter speculations.

But what is it?

No one knows what What The 77 in Charlotte is. The mysterious marketing campaign has left little to be revealed. The Instagram account displays photos of a sidewalk chalk 77 along the Rail Trail, a 77 on a garage door on North Tryon Street, a monolith at North Tryon and Keswick.

Hashtags could be a clue: #CharlotteEvents, #CharlotteHairstylist, #CharlotteConstruction, #CharlottePhotographer, #NewDevelopment.

A new wedding venue, perhaps? A fashion runway on the interstate? Construction workers with good hair?

Whatever it is, today at 4 p.m., all will be revealed and we will post an update here when it is. We’ll see you then.

Get our newsletter

Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler is the editor of CharlotteFive. When she’s not writing or editing, you’ll find her running, practicing hot yoga or snuggling with her rescue dog, X. Find her on Instagram or Twitter: @melissaoyler.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service