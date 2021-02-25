Finally, the mystery 77s you’ve seen all around Charlotte will be revealed today

On Thursday, the great mystery behind the 77s in Charlotte was revealed via billboard.

It started with an Instagram account, a billboard on South Boulevard, then Twitter speculations — and more Twitter speculations.

But what is it?

No one knows what What The 77 in Charlotte is. The mysterious marketing campaign has left little to be revealed. The Instagram account displays photos of a sidewalk chalk 77 along the Rail Trail, a 77 on a garage door on North Tryon Street, a monolith at North Tryon and Keswick.

Hashtags could be a clue: #CharlotteEvents, #CharlotteHairstylist, #CharlotteConstruction, #CharlottePhotographer, #NewDevelopment.

A new wedding venue, perhaps? A fashion runway on the interstate? Construction workers with good hair?

Whatever it is, today at 4 p.m., all will be revealed and we will post an update here when it is. We’ll see you then.

