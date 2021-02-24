Asian comfort food restaurant to open in Plaza Midwood’s former Pint Central spot

Thick Cut Kalbi at the new Warmack on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood.

It’s safe to say that we all deserve a healthy dose of comfort right now. While some of us may find comfort in spending time with loved ones or spending a night in watching a full season of our favorite show in one sitting, the rest of us find the comfort we need in food. Plaza-Midwood is about to get a little more comforting with its latest addition — Warmack — serving up Asian comfort food in the former Pint Central location.

The partners and co-owners say they are thrilled about the new restaurant — which opens later this week — and being able to bring dishes that are inspired by their childhoods.

“We’re excited to be part of one of Charlotte’s most vibrant neighborhoods,” co-owner James Nguyen said in a statement. “We love the energy and walkability of Plaza-Midwood and are thrilled to be part of that mix. We’re offering something special and unique and can’t wait to introduce diners to the flavors of our childhood.”

What’s on the menu?

Menu items include:

Shrimp Crisps & Vietnamese Slaw - $6



(add chicken for an extra $6, shrimp for $8 or tofu for $4)

Bahn Mi - pork or tofu $11



Vietnamese-style grilled pork served in a French Baguette with a garlic aioli, cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber with pickled daikon and carrots and a side of ‘Mack Fries

Fuzzy’s Braised Pork Bowl - $18



Slow-braised pork belly, Vietnamese slaw, pickled watermelon over sushi rice in a bowl.

Braised Pork Bowl at Warmack Courtesy of Warmack

Cocktails, wine and beer

Ben Clousher will serve as head mixologist for the bar program that will feature spirits, wine, beer and original craft cocktails.

Cocktail menu items include:

Battle Cry



Cardinal Barrel Rested Gin, Domaine de Canton, yellow Chartreuse and lemon juice

French 704



704 Gin, St. Germaine, Sauvignon Blanc and grapefruit soda

Knuckle Duster



Templeton 6-year aged rye whiskey, Dom Benedictine Franciscan liqueur, Luxardo cherry liqueur, Cynar Italian Amaro, Pimms #1.

The bar will also feature specialty drinks on a seasonal rotation.

Online ordering and curbside pickup will be available during COVID-19.

1226 Central Avenue

Instagram: @thewarmack