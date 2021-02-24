Charlotte Observer Logo
charlottefive Logo

Food and Drink

Asian comfort food restaurant to open in Plaza Midwood’s former Pint Central spot

Thick Cut Kalbi at the new Warmack on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood.
Thick Cut Kalbi at the new Warmack on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood. Courtesy of Warmack

It’s safe to say that we all deserve a healthy dose of comfort right now. While some of us may find comfort in spending time with loved ones or spending a night in watching a full season of our favorite show in one sitting, the rest of us find the comfort we need in food. Plaza-Midwood is about to get a little more comforting with its latest addition — Warmack — serving up Asian comfort food in the former Pint Central location.

The partners and co-owners say they are thrilled about the new restaurant — which opens later this week — and being able to bring dishes that are inspired by their childhoods.

“We’re excited to be part of one of Charlotte’s most vibrant neighborhoods,” co-owner James Nguyen said in a statement. “We love the energy and walkability of Plaza-Midwood and are thrilled to be part of that mix. We’re offering something special and unique and can’t wait to introduce diners to the flavors of our childhood.”

What’s on the menu?

Menu items include:

Shrimp Crisps & Vietnamese Slaw.jpg
Shrimp Crisps & Vietnamese Slaw at Warmack (add chicken for an extra $6, shrimp for $8 or tofu for $4) Courtesy of Warmack
Fuzzy’s Braised Pork Bowl 1.JPG
Braised Pork Bowl at Warmack Courtesy of Warmack

Cocktails, wine and beer

Ben Clousher will serve as head mixologist for the bar program that will feature spirits, wine, beer and original craft cocktails.

Cocktail menu items include:

The bar will also feature specialty drinks on a seasonal rotation.

Online ordering and curbside pickup will be available during COVID-19.

Get our newsletter

Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

Warmack

1226 Central Avenue

Instagram: @thewarmack

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Ebony Morman
Ebony Morman
Ebony Morman is a freelance writer. In her free time, she loves to travel, read, write and develop Charlotte’s youth through her nonprofit. Follow her on Instagram @chitoclt.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service