La Belle Helene is back — with the 5Church owners taking over the uptown space.

La Belle Helene is scheduled to reopen in the spring with Top Chef alumnus Jamie Lynch of 5Church at the helm in the kitchen.

While many businesses have taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, some have opened or plan to reopen soon as a new year ushers in new possibilities. Lucky for us, La Belle Helene is among the list of restaurants that plan to re-open this spring — which is right around the corner — thanks to its new owners, The 5th Street Group.

If you’ve had the pleasure of experiencing 5Church or Sophia’s Lounge, you are familiar with the 5th Street Group’s unique touch on its restaurant environment and its ability to cultivate flavors on its menu.

La Belle Helene’s menu promises to offer traditional French flavors with a twist from the company’s chef partner, Top Chef alumnus Jamie Lynch.

“The 5th Street Group has not opened a full-scale restaurant in Charlotte in almost eight years,” shares CEO Patrick Whalen. “We are enormously excited to return to the place it started for us; and cannot think of a more exciting project to take on than the La Belle Helene space.”

More information about the new menu and the restaurant space will be announced closer to La Belle Helene’s opening.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.