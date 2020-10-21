Retail and Development
Uptown restaurant with a famous restroom closes, along with adjacent coffee shop
La Belle Helene and Parliament Espresso & Coffee, ground-floor dining staples at Charlotte’s 300 South Tryon tower, have closed during COVID-19.
Constellation Culinary Group, which opened La Belle Helene in 2018, sent CharlotteFive a statement that it is no longer operating the restaurant or coffee shop, effective immediately. Various operators have expressed interest in leasing the restaurant space, the statement read. Although the Charlotte location is closed, the Parliament coffee shop brand will remain under the Constellation portfolio.
The social media and websites for both La Belle Helene and the Charlotte location of Parliament Espresso & Coffee have been deactivated. In June, the restaurant temporarily closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
La Belle Helene, named after a French opera, opened in 2018 and was known for its rotisserie chicken, decadent French food and pastries, as well as one of the most Instagrammable bathrooms.
Parliament was an expansion of the New York-based espresso and coffee shop and opened in 2017.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
