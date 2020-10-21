Uptown restaurant with a famous restroom closes, along with adjacent coffee shop

Courtesy of La Belle Helene.

La Belle Helene and Parliament Espresso & Coffee, ground-floor dining staples at Charlotte’s 300 South Tryon tower, have closed during COVID-19.

Constellation Culinary Group, which opened La Belle Helene in 2018, sent CharlotteFive a statement that it is no longer operating the restaurant or coffee shop, effective immediately. Various operators have expressed interest in leasing the restaurant space, the statement read. Although the Charlotte location is closed, the Parliament coffee shop brand will remain under the Constellation portfolio.

The social media and websites for both La Belle Helene and the Charlotte location of Parliament Espresso & Coffee have been deactivated. In June, the restaurant temporarily closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

La Belle Helene, named after a French opera, opened in 2018 and was known for its rotisserie chicken, decadent French food and pastries, as well as one of the most Instagrammable bathrooms.

The selfie wall at La Belle Helene. Courtesy of Remy Thurston and Ben Pien

Parliament was an expansion of the New York-based espresso and coffee shop and opened in 2017.

Parliament Coffee will open for business Monday morning in uptown Charlotte. Kathleen Purvis

This is a developing story and may be updated.

