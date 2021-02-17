Charlotte Observer Logo
Two Charlotte favorites are in the running for the Best Beer Garden in America.

Charlotte Beer Garden has a rooftop bar with a view.
Charlotte Beer Garden has a rooftop bar with a view. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

USA Today’s panel of beer experts have selected the 20 best beer gardens in the country, and two Charlotte spots are on the list.

“We need your help crowning a winner,” the contest states and well, we may be biased, but we think we’ve got two solid contenders. Here are the local beer gardens on the list and how to vote for them between now and March 16:

Charlotte Beer Garden opened last February in South End, just weeks before COVID-19’s arrival in our community caused the first statewide shutdown. It boasts three levels with four bars and 436 taps — and a tree growing through the center of the space.

VBGB has been a staple at the AvidXchange Music Factory for about a decade. It’s the perfect place for a pre-concert brew, guaranteed to stay cold if you’re using the bar’s frosted rail. The beer garden closed temporarily during COVID-19 and is planning a March 2 reopening.

IMG_6348.JPG
VBGB Beer Hall and Garden is reopening March 2. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

How to vote for Charlotte’s beer gardens

