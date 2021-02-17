Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Feb. 19-25

Explore the work of North Carolina ceramic artists Ron Philbeck and Amy Sanders in a virtual chat on Feb. 25.







Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. During the modified stay-at-home order in North Carolina in effect through 5 p.m. Feb. 28, mass gatherings are limited to 10 people inside and 50 outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits.

Friday

Grab a four pack of Triple C Brewing Co.’s newest sour at the Cherry Limeade Sherbet Fruited Sour Release. The beer’s tart cherry pie, lime and milk sugar flavor will bring a burst of summer to your Friday night. 4-9 p.m. 2900 Griffin St. Free. http://bit.ly/3akGZnl

Kick off your evening with The Eric Brice Group: Love Rules - A Virtual Jazz and Soul Concert Event. Brice, who has shared stages with Chaka Khan, Aaliyah, Whitney Houston and more, will play and stream live from The Living Room in Belmont. A limited amount of “pay what you can” tickets are available. 8-9:30 p.m. $7. EricBriceLoveRules.Eventbrite.com

Saturday

Get some exercise while raising money for a great cause at the Allstate Hot Chocolate Virtual 15k/5k. Walk or run either 15k or 5k and receive a bag full of sponsor goodies, a medal, a personalized bib and a hot chocolate kit. Proceeds benefit the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. www.hotchocolate15k.com/charlotte

This year, you won’t find a crowd at the Allstate Hot Chocolate Virtual 15k/5k on Feb. 20 — it’s going virtual instead. Courtesy of Ventures Endurance

Sunday

Give back at the Blood Drive with OneBlood at Catawba Brewing. All donors will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt, a $10 eGift Card and a wellness screening. Grab some brews to go after you donate. 1-6 p.m. 933 Louise Ave. Free. https://bit.ly/3qmOL5P

Explore the impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities on American history and culture with a virtual film screening of “Tell Them We Are Rising,” presented by the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture. Free admission. https://bit.ly/BHMWTGTTWAR

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture will present a free virtual film screening of “Tell Them We Are Rising” on Feb. 21. Composite image by Joshua Komer The Charlotte Observer

Monday

Learn to spruce up your home or apartment without breaking the bank with a virtual Budget Decorating Basics class with Kacie Cope Interiors. Your ticket includes a virtual class, a Q&A session and a recording that you can play back on your own time. 5:30-7 p.m. $20. http://bit.ly/3alVl6Z

Tuesday

Develop your own mediation and mindfulness practice with the Meditation Room’s virtual four-week Meditation for Beginners Class. In this course taught by Jessica Bowles, you will explore your mind-body relationship, learn tools to calm your mind and more. 6-7 p.m. $50 for four weeks of classes and four meditation downloads. www.themeditationroom.org/indoor-virtual

Wednesday

Join the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library in exploring the legends of Bigfoot with a virtual History’s Mysteries hour. Please pre-register by Monday to save your spot. 6-7 p.m. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3b9O75h

Pregister for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s Feb. 24 virtual History’s Mysteries hour on the legends of Bigfoot.

Thursday

Explore the work of two North Carolina ceramic artists with a virtual Studio Visit with Ron Philbeck and Amy Sanders, where the two artists will discuss their techniques, inspirations and more. 2 p.m. Free. http://bit.ly/3jQHsAF