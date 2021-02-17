Things to do
Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Feb. 19-25
Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. During the modified stay-at-home order in North Carolina in effect through 5 p.m. Feb. 28, mass gatherings are limited to 10 people inside and 50 outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits.
Friday
Grab a four pack of Triple C Brewing Co.’s newest sour at the Cherry Limeade Sherbet Fruited Sour Release. The beer’s tart cherry pie, lime and milk sugar flavor will bring a burst of summer to your Friday night. 4-9 p.m. 2900 Griffin St. Free. http://bit.ly/3akGZnl
Kick off your evening with The Eric Brice Group: Love Rules - A Virtual Jazz and Soul Concert Event. Brice, who has shared stages with Chaka Khan, Aaliyah, Whitney Houston and more, will play and stream live from The Living Room in Belmont. A limited amount of “pay what you can” tickets are available. 8-9:30 p.m. $7. EricBriceLoveRules.Eventbrite.com
Saturday
Get some exercise while raising money for a great cause at the Allstate Hot Chocolate Virtual 15k/5k. Walk or run either 15k or 5k and receive a bag full of sponsor goodies, a medal, a personalized bib and a hot chocolate kit. Proceeds benefit the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. www.hotchocolate15k.com/charlotte
Sunday
Give back at the Blood Drive with OneBlood at Catawba Brewing. All donors will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt, a $10 eGift Card and a wellness screening. Grab some brews to go after you donate. 1-6 p.m. 933 Louise Ave. Free. https://bit.ly/3qmOL5P
Explore the impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities on American history and culture with a virtual film screening of “Tell Them We Are Rising,” presented by the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture. Free admission. https://bit.ly/BHMWTGTTWAR
Monday
Learn to spruce up your home or apartment without breaking the bank with a virtual Budget Decorating Basics class with Kacie Cope Interiors. Your ticket includes a virtual class, a Q&A session and a recording that you can play back on your own time. 5:30-7 p.m. $20. http://bit.ly/3alVl6Z
Tuesday
Develop your own mediation and mindfulness practice with the Meditation Room’s virtual four-week Meditation for Beginners Class. In this course taught by Jessica Bowles, you will explore your mind-body relationship, learn tools to calm your mind and more. 6-7 p.m. $50 for four weeks of classes and four meditation downloads. www.themeditationroom.org/indoor-virtual
Wednesday
Join the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library in exploring the legends of Bigfoot with a virtual History’s Mysteries hour. Please pre-register by Monday to save your spot. 6-7 p.m. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3b9O75h
Thursday
Explore the work of two North Carolina ceramic artists with a virtual Studio Visit with Ron Philbeck and Amy Sanders, where the two artists will discuss their techniques, inspirations and more. 2 p.m. Free. http://bit.ly/3jQHsAF
