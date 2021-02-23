This Miami-based gourmet Mexican popsicle shop is heading to Charlotte

Morelia Gourmet Paletas offers toppings such as torched marshmallow fluff and s’mores.

Get ready for a leveled-up South End spring, thanks to the new Morelia Gourmet Paletas opening soon on Winnifred Street.

The Miami-based gourmet Mexican popsicle shop is known for its Mexican paletas, which are large popsicles. Morelia’s paletas are hand-made with natural ingredients.

You can easily pair this popsicle shop with its neighbors on Winnifred for a perfect summer activity. Grab one to go with your favorite Wooden Robot beer or to cool off after a particularly sweaty Arrichion Hot Yoga class.

Morelia’s paletas are made from a combination of Italian Gelato and French Sorbet. Milk-based ice cream paletas are also available. You’ll have 16 popsicle flavors to choose from, including Pistachio, Passion Fruit, Belgian Chocolate, Banana filled with Nutella and more.

The first location opened in Coral Gables, Florida, in 2016, and there are now nine Florida locations, six in the Dominican Republic and one in Mexico.

This article is developing and will be updated.

At Morelia Gourmet Paletas, customers pick their popsicles, then dip them and add toppings. Morelia Gourmet Paletas

1425 Winnifred St. #104

Instagram: @PaletasMorelia