Your ultimate guide to bodegas and markets in Charlotte
If you think you have to jet set to New York for a bodega experience, you may want to think again. The Queen City may be best known for her crown, but tucked tightly in the corners of a plethora of Charlotte’s neighborhoods are some special bodegas and markets that are quaint, unique and equipped with most of your daily essentials.
So, what is a bodega anyway? Is it a deli? Is it a convenience store? Does the name specifically refer to a store’s design?
For starters, this topic is heavily debated. By definition — in the United States — a bodega is a small grocery store. We don’t want to ruffle any feathers. So our list includes both local bodegas and markets that offer both prepared and fresh food options.
Ballantyne
The Butcher’s Market of Charlotte
8410 Rea Road, Suite 110
Vibe: Don’t let its name fool you. The Butcher’s Market carries everything from meat to everyday groceries.
What to buy: Grab and Go Cheese Manicotti and Marinara
Price: $14.99
Belmont
Paper Plane Deli & Market
933 Louise Ave., Unit 301
Vibe: This small market keeps it simple and prides itself on being welcoming and a safe place to unwind.
What to buy: The Club Sandwich comes with three meats — turkey, ham and bacon — plus Swiss and cheddar cheese. It’s topped high with lettuce, tomato and onion. Don’t forget the honey mustard.
Price: $14
The Culture Shop
1425 Kennon St.
Vibe: It’s exactly what it sounds like — full of culture. Here is where you will find everything from specialty provisions to houseware and gifts.
What to buy: 2+1 Cheese and Charcuterie Board — includes crackers and seasonal items.
Price: $14.99
Eastover/Myers Park
Laurel Market
114 Cherokee Road
Vibe: The fun, casual vibe makes every day feel like it’s the weekend.
What to buy: The Waldorf Salad includes mixed greens, Granny Smith apples, grapes, roasted chicken breast, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese and celery.
Price: $7.95
Elizabeth
Adam’s 7th Street Market
401 Hawthorne Lane, Unit 100
Vibe: This New York-style deli serves breakfast platters, hot and cold subs, wraps and specialty burgers.
What to buy: The Oriental Chicken Salad is sure to take you on a trip. The grilled chicken breast is the center of the dish. Crunchy rice noodles, snow peas and mushrooms add all the flavor you’ll need.
Price: $8.95
Earl’s Grocery
1609 Elizabeth Ave.
Vibe: When you’re in the mood for an upscale meal, this is where you want to start your shopping. There’s also room to sit, but feel free to grab your specialty items for a night in, especially with COVID-19 still spreading.
What to buy: The Classic New Orleans Style King Cake is a cheap and tasty way to experience NOLA.
Price: $4.99
Matthews
The Loyalist Market
435 N. Trade St., Unit 102
Vibe: You can expect to satisfy your cheese fix, but don’t stop there. This market intentionally pairs beer and wine with its cheeses.
What to buy: When you order the Sweet Girl Cookies, ask for them to be warmed.
Price: $3.50
NoDa
Noda Bodega
1200 E. 36th St. A
Vibe: From Ivy’s Green Goddess Grilled Cheese to The Firestarter, this quaint bodega sits in the heart of NoDa and offers a little something for everyone.
What to buy: The sandwich of the day
Price: Varies
NoDa Company Store
3221 Yadkin Ave.
Vibe: The patio is the place to be. So, make sure you find a spot in the shade of the greenery that covers the space.
What to buy: Queen Charlotte Jalapenõ Pimento is the perfect way to take your snacking to a whole new level.
Price: $5.99
The Exchange at 36th
451 E. 36th St.
Vibe: The latest neighborhood market made its way to NoDa recently, offering a variety of provisions on the shelves and space to sit. The Exchange is the place to grab a quick bite to eat or a local favorite from the pantry for a night in.
What to buy: The Hellenic Farms Fig Salami
Price: $11.99
Plaza Hills
Tip Top Daily Market
2902 The Plaza
Vibe: Expect the unexpected when you enter this space. I have six words for you — food, wine, beer, books and records.
What to buy: Big Spoon Roaster Chai Spice Nut Butter
Price: $11.25
South End
Green City Foods
115 East Park Ave, Unit C
Vibe: Green City Foods has wine, beer, pasta and local snacks. The bonus is it’s South End’s first health market that focuses on all natural, vegan, organic and plant-based items.
What to buy: Series Foodie Spice Rub
Price: $3.50
Villa Heights
The Hobbyist
2100 N. Davidson St.
Vibe: This gem offers a variety of beverages from tea and coffee to beer and wine. Its offerings of baked goods and grab-and-go food items highlight local businesses.
What to buy: Honey Bee — honey and cinnamon — Cold Brew.
Price: $17
Rhino Market & Deli
Multiple locations
Vibe: The urban, neighborhood feel makes it the perfect place to grab a quick bite to-go before starting the workday or a bottle of wine to unwind at home at the end of the day.
What to buy: On weekdays, check out one of the daily feature sandwiches. Pro tip: Try the Pecan Pesto Turkey Sub on Tuesday
Price: $6.99
The Common Market
Multiple locations
Vibe: Each location embraces the vibe of its neighborhood, which means you get to choose the vibe that suits you.
What to buy: The Breakfast Samich comes with egg and cheese. You can choose your protein and your carb — bagel, wrap, bread or croissant.
Price: $5.75
