Your ultimate guide to bodegas and markets in Charlotte

The Culture Shop offers an array of beverages from ciders and beers to wine and seltzers.

If you think you have to jet set to New York for a bodega experience, you may want to think again. The Queen City may be best known for her crown, but tucked tightly in the corners of a plethora of Charlotte’s neighborhoods are some special bodegas and markets that are quaint, unique and equipped with most of your daily essentials.

So, what is a bodega anyway? Is it a deli? Is it a convenience store? Does the name specifically refer to a store’s design?

For starters, this topic is heavily debated. By definition — in the United States — a bodega is a small grocery store. We don’t want to ruffle any feathers. So our list includes both local bodegas and markets that offer both prepared and fresh food options.

Ballantyne

8410 Rea Road, Suite 110

Vibe: Don’t let its name fool you. The Butcher’s Market carries everything from meat to everyday groceries.

What to buy: Grab and Go Cheese Manicotti and Marinara

Price: $14.99

Belmont

933 Louise Ave., Unit 301

Paper Plane has aimed for a welcoming environment for everyone. Amanda Cranford

Vibe: This small market keeps it simple and prides itself on being welcoming and a safe place to unwind.

What to buy: The Club Sandwich comes with three meats — turkey, ham and bacon — plus Swiss and cheddar cheese. It’s topped high with lettuce, tomato and onion. Don’t forget the honey mustard.

Price: $14

1425 Kennon St.

Vibe: It’s exactly what it sounds like — full of culture. Here is where you will find everything from specialty provisions to houseware and gifts.

What to buy: 2+1 Cheese and Charcuterie Board — includes crackers and seasonal items.

Price: $14.99

Eastover/Myers Park

114 Cherokee Road

Vibe: The fun, casual vibe makes every day feel like it’s the weekend.

What to buy: The Waldorf Salad includes mixed greens, Granny Smith apples, grapes, roasted chicken breast, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese and celery.

Price: $7.95

Laurel Market in the Eastover area of Charlotte. Observer files

Elizabeth

401 Hawthorne Lane, Unit 100

Vibe: This New York-style deli serves breakfast platters, hot and cold subs, wraps and specialty burgers.

What to buy: The Oriental Chicken Salad is sure to take you on a trip. The grilled chicken breast is the center of the dish. Crunchy rice noodles, snow peas and mushrooms add all the flavor you’ll need.

Price: $8.95

1609 Elizabeth Ave.

Fresh vegetables greet customers upon entry into Earl’s Grocery. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Vibe: When you’re in the mood for an upscale meal, this is where you want to start your shopping. There’s also room to sit, but feel free to grab your specialty items for a night in, especially with COVID-19 still spreading.

What to buy: The Classic New Orleans Style King Cake is a cheap and tasty way to experience NOLA.

Price: $4.99

Earl’s Grocery has sidewalk seating on Elizabeth Avenue. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Matthews

435 N. Trade St., Unit 102

Vibe: You can expect to satisfy your cheese fix, but don’t stop there. This market intentionally pairs beer and wine with its cheeses.

What to buy: When you order the Sweet Girl Cookies, ask for them to be warmed.

Price: $3.50

The Loyalist Market. Vanessa Infanzon CharlotteFive

NoDa

1200 E. 36th St. A

Vibe: From Ivy’s Green Goddess Grilled Cheese to The Firestarter, this quaint bodega sits in the heart of NoDa and offers a little something for everyone.

What to buy: The sandwich of the day

Price: Varies

NoDa Bodega is on the outer edge of NoDa. Kathleen Purvis

3221 Yadkin Ave.

Vibe: The patio is the place to be. So, make sure you find a spot in the shade of the greenery that covers the space.

What to buy: Queen Charlotte Jalapenõ Pimento is the perfect way to take your snacking to a whole new level.

Price: $5.99

Noda Company Store has updated its patio to have a tiki beach vibe. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

451 E. 36th St.

Vibe: The latest neighborhood market made its way to NoDa recently, offering a variety of provisions on the shelves and space to sit. The Exchange is the place to grab a quick bite to eat or a local favorite from the pantry for a night in.

What to buy: The Hellenic Farms Fig Salami

Price: $11.99

Outside The Exchange at 36th, an ew market concept in NoDa. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Plaza Hills

2902 The Plaza

Vibe: Expect the unexpected when you enter this space. I have six words for you — food, wine, beer, books and records.

What to buy: Big Spoon Roaster Chai Spice Nut Butter

Price: $11.25

Tip Top is a daily market, not a deli. Kathleen Purvis

South End

115 East Park Ave, Unit C

Vibe: Green City Foods has wine, beer, pasta and local snacks. The bonus is it’s South End’s first health market that focuses on all natural, vegan, organic and plant-based items.

What to buy: Series Foodie Spice Rub

Price: $3.50

Villa Heights

2100 N. Davidson St.

Vibe: This gem offers a variety of beverages from tea and coffee to beer and wine. Its offerings of baked goods and grab-and-go food items highlight local businesses.

What to buy: Honey Bee — honey and cinnamon — Cold Brew.

Price: $17

At The Hobbyist, beer and wine can be ordered online for curbside pickup. Courtesy of The Hobbyist

Multiple locations

Vibe: The urban, neighborhood feel makes it the perfect place to grab a quick bite to-go before starting the workday or a bottle of wine to unwind at home at the end of the day.

What to buy: On weekdays, check out one of the daily feature sandwiches. Pro tip: Try the Pecan Pesto Turkey Sub on Tuesday

Price: $6.99

Rhino Market carries budget-friendly wines, along with selections suitable for a special occasion. Courtesy of Rhino Market

Multiple locations

Vibe: Each location embraces the vibe of its neighborhood, which means you get to choose the vibe that suits you.

What to buy: The Breakfast Samich comes with egg and cheese. You can choose your protein and your carb — bagel, wrap, bread or croissant.

Price: $5.75

Common Market has locations Plaza Midwood, South End and Oakwold, and there’s another on the way in Rock Hill, SC. The mural at the South End location was done by Arko + Owl. Matt Henesy

