Food and Drink
24 ways to eat with the seasons and support local farmers in Charlotte
Empty grocery store shelves drove Charlotteans to seek out other means of getting fresh produce and meat at the outset of the pandemic. Many turned to local farmers in search of locally grown fruits, vegetables, meats and eggs — and that healthy, home-cooked food trend is continuing in 2021.
“We saw a huge increase in demand for our products almost overnight as the COVID shutdown began,” said Dana Burrage, owner of Windy Hill Farm, which produces a variety of naturally raised meats, eggs and produce.
“Many of our customers started buying more since they were now cooking at home on a regular basis instead of just grabbing their favorite steak or some pork chops for weekend grilling. I had one customer describe the ‘humor’ of smoke alarms going off one after the other in his apartment building as his neighbors ‘learned how to cook’ because restaurants were closed.”
Area farmers markets like South End Farmers Market at Atherton, Matthews Farmers Market, Charlotte Regional Farmers Market and North End Farmers Market at Camp North End (opening this spring) provide in-town access to fresh, locally grown pick-your-own produce. Those looking to take their healthy lifestyle to the next level may consider joining a Community Supported Agriculture effort — many of which have baskets that can be picked up in town.
CSAs, or crop shares, are subscriptions to the harvest of a certain farm. Each week, goods are harvested and divided among participants — giving consumers a variety of fresh, in-season foods.
“My primary goal with the CSA program is to help reestablish a connection between people and the Earth that sustains us by getting our customers to learn to prepare and eat with the seasons,” said Ben Street, co-owner of Street Fare Farm. Members who join Street Fare Farm’s CSA are given access to a private FaceBook group for members where the farm shares recipes.
Here are eight Charlotte-area CSAs to keep you eating healthy in 2021:
(1) Barbee Farms
Type of CSA: Fruits and vegetables
Seasons: Spring, Summer, Fall/Winter (12 week sessions)
Pricing: A half share is $180, and a full share is $340.
Pickup location: Barbee Farms
(2) Bush N Vine
Type of CSA: Fruits and vegetables
Seasons: Spring I (4 weeks); Spring II, Summer I, Summer II, Fall and Winter (7 weeks)
Pricing: CSAs are available in extra small, small, medium and large sizes ranging from $70-$170 for the 4-week session, and $120-$298 for the 7-week sessions.
Pickup location: More than a dozen pickup locations are available and vary by day.
(3) Small City Farm
Type of CSA: Fruits and vegetables
Seasons: Spring/Summer (18 weeks), Fall (8 weeks)
Pricing: The spring/summer share is $400, and the fall share is $160. There is an option to add fresh eggs weekly for $108 in the Spring/Summer and $48 in the Fall. Additionally, fresh cut wild flowers can be added in the Spring/Summer for $78.
Pickup location: Small City Farm
(4) Street Fare Farm
Type of CSA: Fruits and vegetables
Seasons: Full season (24 weeks) and spring season (12 weeks)
Pricing: The full season cost is $700, the spring season cost is $350. Full and half egg shares are also available and range from $30-120
Pickup locations: Street Fare Farm, High Branch Brewery, Catawba Brewing Company, Birdsong Brewing Company, D9 Brewing at Lake Norman, Davidson Icehouse and Middle James Brewing
(5) Tega Hills Farm
Type of CSA: Microgreens, lettuce and herbs
Seasons: Spring (13 weeks)
Pricing: Each box is $27 ($351 for the 13-week session).
Pick up location: Tega Hills Farm and Matthews Farmers Market
(6) Tumbling Shoals Farm
Type of CSA: Fruits and vegetables
Seasons: Spring/Summer (22 weeks), Fall (8 weeks)
Pricing: A spring and summer 22-week share is $412.50 for a small, $605 for regular and $880 for extra large. A fall share is $184.
Pickup location: 10 location pickup sites are available including Charlotte Regional Farmers Market and Tumbling Shoals Farm
(7) Wild Hope Farm
Type of CSA: Fruits and vegetables
Seasons: Spring (14 weeks), Fall (14 weeks), Winter
Pricing: Small shares are $22 per week ($308 for the 14 week session) and regular shares are $32 per week ($448 for the 14 week session.
Pick up locations: Myers Park Presbyterian Church Outreach Center, Harris YMCA, Matthews Farmers Market and Wild Hope Farm
(8) Windy Hill Farm
Type of CSA: Meats and poultry
Seasons: Year-round 6-month shares can start at any time
Pricing: Half share (10 lbs) is $550, full share (20 lbs) is $999 for 6 months. A fresh dozen eggs can be added on for $42.
Pick up locations: Windy Hill Farm, South End Market at Atherton Mill, Charlotte Regional Farmers Market.
How to support North Carolina farmers
Not ready to commit to a CSA, but want to support farmers? Here are 16 other farms in North Carolina and ways that you can support them. (Note: Some of these are a few hours from Charlotte, so plan to make a mini road trip out of it,)
Black Farmers Hub
What they grow: This agency represents Native American and African American farmers among other groups that are underrepresented.
How to purchase: Online or at North Carolina-based markets.
The Chef’s Farmer
What they grow: Farmer James Swofford grows produce at his farm in Cleveland County for chefs, breweries and cocktail craftsmen; however, he has an artisanal line of line of drinking vinegars you can purchase called Old North Shrub.
How to purchase: Online
Deep Roots CPS Farm
What they grow: Vegetables, herbs, fruits, honey and eggs
How to purchase: Order online
Gabor Farms
What they grow: tomatoes and peppers year-round, seasonal produce, eggs, lavender
How to purchase: Bountiful Land Food for All Farmers Market in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro News & Record
Grass Grazed
What they grow: Chicken, beef, pork and turkey
How to purchase: online
Green Heffa Farms
What they grow: Hemp, herbal teas
How to purchase: online
Hawks Nest Healing
What they grow: vegetables and herbs, eggs
How to purchase: Follow the Durham urban farm’s Facebook page for information about where to pick up at Durham-area farm stands/markets.
Hodges Family Farm
What they grow: Beef, poultry, eggs, produce, flowers and honey
How to purchase: Hodges Family Farm or its new online store
Kindred Seedlings
What they grow: seedlings and fresh culinary herbs, teas and more
How to purchase: At Black farmers markets and online
Mother’s Finest Family Urban Farms
What they grow: Flowers, herbs, vegetables and honey
How to purchase: Order online or pick up at farmer’s markets around the Winston-Salem area
Mouna Bowa Farms
What they grow: Microgreens, organic greens, edible flowers and herbs
How to purchase: South End Market at Atherton, Uptown Farmers Market or by delivery
Nebedaye Farms
What they grow: Moringa
How to purchase: Charlotte-area farmers markets and at Enderly Coffee. Master gardener Bernard Singleton also hosts occasional events (past themes include Taste of Africa and Indigenous Eats).
Pine Knot Farms
What they grow: Fruits, vegetables, tobacco
How to purchase: 8906 Hester Road, Hurdle Mills
Renfrow Farms
What they grow: Fruits, vegetables, nuts, flowers and honey
How to purchase: Renfrow Hardware in Matthews
Savage Farm
What they grow: Vegetables and herbs
How to purchase: Person County Farmers Market in Roxboro
Thigpen Farms
What they grow: watermelons and collards/greens
How to purchase: Stands along the side of the road (see Instagram for details), Black Farmers’ Market either in Durham or Raleigh.
Comments