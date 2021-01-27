Farmers market coming to Camp North End this spring

“The opportunity to bring farmers and boutique food producers to this diverse community of businesses and residents is right in line with our goals to give people great experiences around local food and to build stronger urban/rural connections,” said Lynn Caldwel, Farmers Market Management Services’ executive director.

Fruit and veggie lovers rejoice — this spring, the farm is coming to you. Camp North End Partners has joined forces with Farmers Market Management Services to create a weekly on-site farmers market starting late April or early May.

Think fresh, locally grown products from local farmers, ranchers and food artisans, all conveniently located on Keswick Avenue, between the Mount and Keswick districts, off the Graham Street entrance. Plans call for the market to run in the evening, making it a perfect stop after grabbing a beer at Free Range Brewing, ordering a fried chicken sandwich at Leah and Louise or adding to your pandemic plant collection at Grow.

“We’re excited and proud to partner with Farmers Market Management Services to offer fresh, nutritious food to the North End community,” Tommy Mann, development director at Camp North End, said in a release. “This is a great amenity for our office tenants and the surrounding communities, and we are confident that it will be a weekly draw for residents, workers, and visitors across the city.”

Through a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, the market will be able to redeem benefits for those on the Supplemental Nutrition Nutrition Assistance Program at 2-for-1 exchange, giving SNAP recipients two dollars in market coins for every dollar they redeem.

“We are proud to be able to offer food raised and crafted by responsible producers to those who may not be able to afford it otherwise,” Samantha DeRosa, the management services’ market director said in a statement.

The North End Farmers Market compliments the’ South End Market, which operates from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at Atherton Mill and features vendors such as Blue Goat Dairy, Coddle Creek Farms and Lucky Fish Seafood. Masks are required for all vendors and patrons.

Initial plans for North End Farmers Market call for 15-20 vendors. Vendor applications are currently being accepted.