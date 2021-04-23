Your 2021 Mother’s Day guide, from gifts to dining

Share a meal or surprise mom with sweet treats this Mother’s Day.

For many, last year’s COVID-19 pandemic woes kept families from celebrating Mother’s Day together. This year looks brighter. Some restaurants will offer special hours, brunches and dinners so you can surprise mom with a night out. Others will have special pre-made meals if you’d prefer to celebrate at home. And if you still need a gift idea, local retailers and bakeries are offering everything from lavender-infused honey to edible cookie letters. Here’s a bit of Mother’s Day inspiration to get you started on planning the perfect day:

TREAT MOM TO A LOCAL MEAL

4310 Sharon Road

Bulla Gastrobar will open early at 10 a.m. for brunch and will also offer a Paella menu during dinner. Moms will receive roses, a special box of chocolate clusters and a $20 Bulla Gastrobar gift card.

Details: Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 704-837-4422 or via OpenTable.

1408 East Blvd., 4207 Providence Road., 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road

The Fresh Market is offering Mother’s Day meals including a brunch deal (quiche, market-style bacon, tropical fruit bowl, blueberry muffins, fresh-squeezed orange juice, flower bouquet) that serves four for $39.99 and a surf-and-turf dinner (choice of filet mignon or chilean sea bass, mascarpone-whipped potatoes, seasoned asparagus, chocolate-dipped strawberries, flower bouquet) that serves two for $49.99.

Details: Order online now through May 4 at 2 p.m. for pickup in-store May 7-9.

4425 Sharon Road

Steak 48 will offer extended hours for Mother’s Day from noon to 10 p.m. featuring the regular menu.

Details: Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 980-580-4848.

GET MOM THE PERFECT GIFT

2424 N. Davidson St.; 7715 Pineville Matthews Road; 4321 Park Road; 157 E. Main St., Rock Hill

Celebrate mom with a tea-inspired menu, complete with macarons and pre-made dessert gift boxes. The macaron gift box includes 12 macarons with flavors such as London Fog (classic cookie filled with Earl Grey tea and vanilla-bean-infused buttercream), Raspberry Tea Cake (classic cookie filled with almond cake and raspberry marmalade) and Paris Tea (classic cookie filled with caramel vanilla tea-infused buttercream). Pre-composed gift boxes include options for the chocolate lover and berry lover (both $18.99). Amelie’s will also offer á la carte offerings, such as chocolate-dipped strawberries ($2.95), seasonal macarons ($2.39), fresh pâte sucrée cookies ($3.25) and fresh flower bouquets ($32.99).

Details: Mother’s Day offerings are available in stores from May 3-9.

Online

The gift: The Patio Farmer is offering two different sets of herbs for Mother’s Day. Surprise mom with vinaigrette herbs, including a 24-inch railing box planter filled with premium potting soil and pre-planted with parsley, thyme, oregano, red-veined sorrel and chives ($75), or the “Love You Mom” herbs with a 10-inch metal planter filled with premium potting soil and pre-planted with lavender, stevia and edible flowers ($45).

Details: All orders must be placed by May 5 and will be delivered the week prior to Mothers Day (May 3-7). Pricing includes delivery to mom’s doorstep in the Charlotte area.

Online

Cloister Honey, located in Charlotte, offers customizable gifts with options such as a trio set ($20) and gift boxes with whipped and infused honeys ($37+). Flavors include cinnamon, lavender, lemon, ghost pepper, bourbon and more.

Details: Order online for shipment anywhere or visit a local retailer.

4412 Monroe Road., Suite D

Pick up an edible gift for mom from Sweet Spot, such as a paint-your-own flower cookie bouquet ($25); a baking-inspired Mother’s Day pun card complete with mini cookies ($30); confetti message cookie “Letters to Mom” ($25); and a “Sending Extra Love” gift box for mothers who may have experienced loss, infertility, pregnancy loss, or loss of a mother ($15, and 20% of sales will be donated to Kindermourn in honor of Ethan and Elijah Ebersold).

Details: For delivery estimated before Mother’s Day, place your order by April 27. The hard shipping deadline is May 3, but it’s recommended to place orders prior. Pickup begins April 21 and runs through May 8.

6500 S. New Hope Road.

Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden will honor moms with free admission on May 8-9, where moms and families can listen to live music, stroll the gardens, dine at food trucks and pick up souvenirs at the Garden Store.

Details: Reserve or purchase a timed ticket.