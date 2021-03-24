Must-try takeout dishes at Charlotte restaurants, according to people who work there

Co-owner Devin McDaniel’s face is usually the first one you see when you visit Derita Dairy Bar.

While some people are jumping at the next opportunity to walk into a restaurant to enjoy a nice meal on the patio like the old days before COVID-19, others are comfortable right where they are, eating takeout at home. There’s no rush, right?

For those in the Queen City who don’t have immediate plans to dine inside — or outside — of a restaurant, this is for you. CharlotteFive connected with staff from some of Charlotte’s favorite local restaurants to see which takeout dishes they love and what makes them so special. Here’s your inside track on what you should pick up to go.

300 East Blvd.

What to order: Verlasso Sustainable Salmon with brown rice and sauteed kale.

Why: “Being mostly vegetarian, I sometimes get a craving for seafood. Between the high quality of the salmon and the accompanying flavors, it’s the perfect pretty healthy dish. It also travels well,” 300 East managing partner Mike Poplin said.

Price: $21 for the entree, or the salmon can be added a la carte for $12.50.

Courtesy of Ashley Boyd

8520 Pit Stop Court NW, Suite 10, Concord

1001 Belmont Ave.

829 Providence Road (Opening Spring 2021)

What to order: The Build Your Own Burger with onion straws and garlic mayo.

Why: “My favorite right now would be the build-your-own burger with two slices of American cheese, mayo on top, ketchup on bottom, lettuce, extra onions and tomato,” said the first Ace No. 3 employee and store manager of the Belmont Village location, Pierre Bloomfield. “I always get a side of onion straws and garlic mayo. It’s my favorite because I’m able to create my own unique flavor and add onion straws. Let’s just say it’s very satisfying.”

Price: The double build your own burger is $8.65, and the onion straws are $3.59.

3501 S. Tryon St.

What to order: The Rosemary Roast Beef has slow roasted house beef that is dry rubbed with a blend of herbs, spices and Javesca coffee. It’s served on a grilled garlic hoagie and topped with mayo and melted provolone cheese. Au Jus is included for dipping.

Why: “I’ve always been a meat and cheese girl, but this is meat and cheese on a grown-up level,” manager Chelsea Cox said. “Every part of this sandwich is always perfect, and the fresh baked hoagies we use gives the perfect toastiness that sandwich lovers love.”

Price: $9.99, includes chips and the soup of the day when dining in or getting it to go.

The Rosemary Roast Beef is one of 22 sandwiches on Bedder, Bedder & Moore’s lunch menu. Courtesy of Chelsea Cox

517 University Center Blvd.

1515 S. Tryon St.

1646 SC-160, Suite 106, Fort Mill, SC (Burgers only)

What to order: The Fire Man sushi roll has spicy tuna and avocado inside and is topped with seared yellowtail and jalapeño.

Why: “The decorations are good and it tastes great,” owner Calvin Ma said. “It actually comes with a line of fire that goes out with the sushi. So, it looks very high-end and impressive.”

Price: $13.50

Blacow’s Fire Man roll is literally on fire when it comes to the table. Courtesy of Blacow Burger Sushi Bar

3050 Derita Road, Suite 10, Concord (Opening soon)

What to order: Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Why: “It’s warmed and delicious,” co-owner Daniel Morman said. “It has pineapple on top, and it’s a vanilla cake with pineapple syrup drizzle.”

Price: $5.95

The Pineapple Upside Down Cake is one of three desserts on Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ’s menu. Courtesy of Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ

Multiple locations

What to order: The Grilled Pork is the restaurant’s most popular banh mi. Thinly sliced lemongrass marinated pork grilled is placed on a toasted French baguette with butter. It’s topped with slightly pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeño pepper, fresh cucumber and cilantro.

Why: “It’s a different taste — more authentic like the ones you get when you go to a food cart in Vietnam,” team leader Niu H said.

Price: $5.95

2737 W. Sugar Creek Road

What to order: The Chicken Sandwich is all-natural chicken breast tossed in your choice of sauce.

Why: “The reason why I like our chicken sandwich so much is because it’s really good and very hearty,” Derita Dairy Bar co-owner Devin McDaniel said. “We have about 25 different sauces and toppings. Every time you come you can have a different chicken sandwich.”

Price: $7

Derita Dairy Bar’s Chicken Sandwich can be tossed in your choice of sauces. Devin McDaniel

1115 N. Brevard St., Unit 3

What to order: The Bacon, Date n’ Goat Cheese empanada is made with fresh goat cheese and topped with slices of dates and apple-wood smoked bacon.

Why: “It’s sweet, savory and salty,” server Jaden Villa said. “So, if you have trouble deciding what you want, it has a little bit of everything.”

Price: 3.50

3106 N. Davidson St.

What to order: The Cast Iron NC Trout has dill and scallion compound butter.

Why: “It’s a really big piece of fish,” Haberdish general manager Moriah Glenn said. “It’s really buttery and flaky. The skin is really crispy and delicious.”

Price: $25

Haberdish’s Cast Iron NC Trout surprisingly travels well for takeout. Courtesy of Moriah Glenn

5234 South Blvd.

What to order: The QuesaBirria is a meat-packed quesadilla-taco hybrid filled with cheese and Birria — tender beef stew. It’s served with beef broth for dipping.

Why: “I love the meat. It’s really tender,” server Kelly Reyes said. “The broth that comes with it is the broth we cook the meat in. So, it’s really juicy and flavorful, and the outside of the taco is a soft crunchy taco filled with cheese, onions and cilantro. It’s this hybrid taco, whether you want a quesadilla or a taco.”

Price: $5.50

The QuesaBirria Taco at Maria’s Mexican Restaurant can be prepared with your choice of chicken, beef or shrimp. Javier Morales

