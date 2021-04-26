A certified sake adviser is opening a sushi restaurant in Ballantyne.

Prime Fish, led by head chef Robin Anthony. will offer Edomae sushi, sake and more in Ballantyne Town Center.

Prime Fish, a raw sushi and sake bar, will bring traditional Edomae sushi with French and southern influences to Ballantyne under Chef Robin Anthony. Expect colorful, creative dishes in Ballantyne Town Center when it opens the weekend of May 22.

The chef

Anthony told CharlotteFive that he has a deep passion for sharing his love of food with others, which led him to pursue a career in the art of sushi. As a certified sake adviser, he’s an expert on sushi and sake pairings. Anthony’s been an integral part of raising the bar for sushi in the Queen City for the past four years at both Red Sake and Yama Asian Fusion, and he’s the first sushi chef to hold a Bluefin Tuna Show in Charlotte.

The extensive menu offers a variety of sushi and sashimi options, including this Hamachi Pesto. Courtesy of ColorDream Media

The food

Anthony’s goal is to bring an elevated level of sushi to Charlotte, where guests can experience a new way to dine and enjoy sushi. In addition to Edomae sushi, expect tapas with suggested sake pairings, high-end sushi and sashimi in an intimate setting.

Pair Bride Fox sake with black truffle salmon for the ultimate bite. Courtesy of ColorCream Media

Tapas options include black truffle salmon with a recommended pairing of Bride Fox sake, Takoyaki paired with Cloud Nine sake and crispy calamari paired with 1000 Dreams sake. There will also be hand-rolled sushi options such as California, shrimp tempura, Philly and avocado, as well as nigri and sashimi options including Bluefin Tuna, Tamagoyaki, octopus, scallop and more. Perhaps the most fun are the “Squidward” (crispy calamari, avocado, spicy kani, sweet chili aioli) and “Patrick” (crispy kani, avocado, spicy tuna, eel sauce, jalapeno, tobiko) special rolls.

Anthony believes that his passion for sushi and sake, as well as his loyal Charlotte customer base, will make Prime Fish a success.

11212 Providence Road West, Unit B

Instagram: @primefishcharlotte

