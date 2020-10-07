Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Oct. 9-15

The Forever Homes Co. Virtual Pet Pop-up is online Oct. 9.

Friday

Get your tickets in advance for the opening night of Off the Plantation: Prelude at the Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art. This exhibition features the work of six Charlotte-based artists and explores the historic and contemporary concept of the plantation, exclusion and institutional racism. Reservations are required. 6-9 p.m. 1520 S. Tryon St. Free admission https://bit.ly/3io125b

Experience a Taste of Africa at Nebedaye Farms with a traditional Senegalese meal featuring Senegalese fried rice with fish, black eyed pea cakes and okra soup, followed by a movie. 4-7 p.m. 9512 Mill Grove Road, Indian Trail. $20 suggested donation. https://bit.ly/33pxL5C

Animal lovers won’t want to miss the Forever Homes Co. Virtual Pet Pop-up, featuring a virtual marketplace with goods from local small businesses and talks throughout the weekend, with speakers discussing fostering pets, animal control and more. Free admission https://www.foreverhomesco.com/

Saturday

If you’ve missed going to the movies, you can see a showing of Jurassic World with views of the uptown skyline behind the big screen at Truist Field. 7 p.m. 324 S. Mint St. $20 for adults, $15 kids ages 12 and under. https://bit.ly/3ip9z7U

Get a head start on holiday shopping with the Carolina Clay Matters Pottery Market and pick up beautiful local pottery made by regional artists. If you can’t make it out of the house, check out the CCM virtual pottery market that also kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 8300 Monroe Road. Free admission.

Sunday

Celebrate the changing seasons at the Fall Festival Pre-Holiday Extravaganza at Hot Glass Alley, where you can watch live glass blowing demonstrations, enjoy apple cider and light refreshments, and wander through an outdoor glass pumpkin patch. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 438 Atando Ave Free admission. https://bit.ly/3imMiU3

Monday

Enjoy the crisp fall weather and stroll the streets of uptown to see the outdoor Cool Globes exhibit. This exhibit features large-scale globes decorated by regional artists. Most of the globes are outdoors along North Tryon Street uptown, but several are also located at Camp North End and other locations in the city. See map with sculpture locations at coolglobes.org. Free admission.

Dozens of globes wait at Camp North End before they were installed throughout Charlotte as part of a traveling public art exhibition called “Cool Globes.” The exhibition includes 35 globes, each with a climate change message. Seven were created by Charlotte artists. Joshua Komer The Charlotte Observer

Tuesday

Learn how to stitch a statement patch with a free class from Crowned Sparrow Craft Co. In this online workshop, you’ll be introduced to craftivism and receive step-by-step instructions on how to design and stitch your own embroidered patch. You can purchase a pack of supplies for the class for $20 if you don’t have your own on hand. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free admission. https://bit.ly/36tLw5o

Wednesday

Grab a ticket or plan to livestream the Young, Gifted and Black panel discussion at the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square. The discussion on experiences as Black theater artists will feature actor Mekhai Lee of “The Color Purple” national tour, Jimmy Award winning best actress Amina Faye and director/producer Martin Damien Wilkins of “Angels in America” and Actor’s Express. Open Cage Productions founder Tiffany Bryant-Jackson will moderate. 6 p.m. Free. https://bit.ly/2I2A8mN

Build your own seasonal fall bouquet at the Fall Elegance flower class with the Charlotte Flower Market. In this one-hour class, you will get hands-on experience arranging fun festive flowers with the flower market’s master designer. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. 6 p.m. 800 Clanton Road. $75 including flower clippers, $65 without flower clippers. https://bit.ly/30tCYHW

Thursday

Explore historic Fort Mill, S.C., with the Fort Mill Look Around race. Run, walk or jog 6-7 miles through the town of Fort Mill and find the historic Fort Mill control points as quickly as you can while tracking your progress with a smartphone app. You can test different routes and run the race as many times as you like until Oct. 31. $20. https://bit.ly/3ldeUkB