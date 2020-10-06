At McNinch House, fine dining is back amid COVID-19 in Charlotte — with a few changes

Enjoy a meal in the pink and purple Victorian mansion that houses the McNinch House restaurant.

Charlotte’s classic eats: As new restaurants open every day in Charlotte, it’s easy to forget about the old standbys, the places that have grown up alongside the Queen City. We think they’ll always be there for us, but so many favorites have closed along the way. This makes it even more important to support the ones we love — especially during COVID-19.

Ellen Davis, owner and founder of McNinch House, is readjusting to the sounds of customers and staff moving around on the first level of her home. The stillness and eerie silence from when the restaurant was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic has disappeared, and the kitchen is now back in full swing.

Davis, who lives on the second floor of the 1892-built Victorian mansion-restaurant hybrid uptown, has always strived to create an environment where people can hang their coats and worries at the door. Her goal was to create a place where people can relax and enjoy an elegant meal while escaping the busyness of everyday life.

“Even in normal times, I think we are an escape for people,” Davis said.

Although the pandemic caused the restaurant to be closed between March 17 and June 5, Davis has not lost sight of her goal of transforming her home into a special place. “It’s been an adventure I do not want to repeat,” Davis said through laughter.

While the restaurant was closed, Davis worked on fine-tuning the dining room and experimented with new recipes, including Shrimp and Crab Cheesecake, Shiitake Mushroom Soup and Chocolate Orange Cake — which Davis says is “absolutely delicious.” Soon enough, Davis and her team will be experimenting with cranberries and nuts for holiday dishes.

“Dining with us is an experience, not just a dinner. Our entire team takes great delight in providing the perfect backdrop for our guests to enjoy an extraordinary meal, often while celebrating life’s special occasions,” Davis said. “I really do think we have the greatest service in town.”

Meals price at about $105 to $210, not including wine pairings. For each reservation, staff does not flip a single table the entire evening, allowing customers the opportunity to dine at their leisure.

A few changes due to COVID-19

If you have dined at McNinch House prior to the pandemic, you know the tables are set upon arrival, but, due to COVID-19, this is no longer the case. However, this is no challenge for McNinch House. Now, customers are offered a complimentary glass of sparkling wine while the staff thoughtfully sets their table before them, still providing them with a memorable dining experience despite restrictions.

“I think people who have come since we reopened are really just so happy to be here,” Davis said. “It’s a nice, quiet place, and they really are separated from other people. People have been cooped up for so long, and this is just such a pleasant place to be.”

Although McNinch House is still unable to open at full capacity due to coronavirus restrictions, it has continued to stand strong. For instance, the restaurant will host an authentic high tea on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. This is the third high tea McNinch House has ever hosted and the first since the pandemic.

McNinch House also received national recognition for offering distinctive fine-dining experiences during the pandemic. The restaurant received the AAA Four Diamond award, making this year the 23rd consecutive year of earning the accolade.

“I am grateful for all the support we have had — for those who knew us before or are getting to know us,” Davis said.

McNinch House is committed to following all local, state and CDC guidelines, including reducing capacity and distancing between seated tables during COVID-19. The restaurant is also participating in Count On Me NC, a public health initiative to help keep everyone safe from COVID-19 by encouraging businesses to implement enhanced safety measures.

McNinch House, like usual, is only open for dine-in service upon reservation and is currently operating with all of its pre-COVID full and part-time staff members.

511 N. Church St.

Instagram: @mcninch_house_restaurant